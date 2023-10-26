The Big Picture Tarek and Christina's personal lives were just as captivating as their TV show, with fans witnessing their struggles with cancer, infertility, and divorce.

Despite a contentious separation and rumors of infidelity, Tarek and Christina continued to film Flip or Flop together for three more seasons before going their separate ways professionally.

After a tumultuous period of public drama and arguments, Tarek, Christina, and their new spouses have worked through their issues and are now successfully co-parenting and attending events together, showcasing a newfound peace.

Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa entertained fans for 10 seasons of their HGTV reality show Flip or Flop, where the former couple bought distressed homes, remodeled them, and sold them for a profit. But the disgusting houses and incredible renovations were only a small part of what made Tarek and Christina so entertaining as a duo. Fans quickly became emotionally invested in the reality stars, watching their family grow as they took on more daunting projects.

It was a Flip or Flop viewer who helped Tarek discover that he had cancer. The fan noticed a lump on the reality star's throat and contacted producers, recommending him to a doctor. Tarek was diagnosed with thyroid cancer and, two months later, testicular cancer. Fans also watched Christina carry the former couple's second child, a son named Brayden, who was born in 2015. They already shared a daughter named Taylor, who was a toddler when the show first aired. Christina openly shared her journey with in vitro fertilization, which involved two failed rounds and a miscarriage before the third round helped them conceive their son. But their union wouldn't last too much longer, and a bitter divorce, custody issues, and co-parenting struggles would play out publically over the next few years.

Despite their initial split, they continued working and filming the show together, even as they went through an acrimonious separation. Rumors of infidelity swirled in the media, although both reality stars deny that cheating was the reason behind the end of their marriage. "Neither of us was involved in a romantic relationship with any third party prior to our separation or believes the other was," they shared in an official statement following their public separation (per Distractify). The former couple filmed three more seasons of Flip or Flop together before finally going their separate ways, professionally.

But those three seasons were not without plenty of personal drama, along with increasingly advanced home renovations. In 2018, the same year that her divorce from Tarek was finalized, Christina married English TV presenter Ant Anstead. The two had one son, Hudson, born in 2019. A year after their child was born, Ant and Christina announced their separation. Their divorce was finalized in 2021, and Ant started dating Oscar-winning actor Renée Zellweger soon after. In April 2022, media outlets reported that Christina had married former police officer and real estate agent Josh Hall. Tarek went on to marry Selling Sunset star Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young), whom he married in 2021. The two have one son together, Tristan, born in January.

Of course, all of these interpersonal dynamics strained Tarek and Christina's professional relationship. People reported that the two had an explosive argument while filming Flip or Flop season 10. Tarek allegedly compared Christina unfavorably to Heather, saying she was a "washed-up loser," and said he enjoyed watching his ex-wife fail. Tarek and Christina launched separate spinoff shows, Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa and Christina on the Coast, before Flip or Flop ended. Lucikly, things are better now, and they have figured out the co-parent game.

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall's Soccer Game Appearance Shows A United Front

Image via HGTV.

In May 2022, Daily Mail released photos showing an altercation between Tarek, Christina, Heather, and Josh that took place at Brayden's soccer game. Tarek appeared to pull Heather away from Christina by her arm as the two women argued, and the coach had to separate Josh and Tarek after the two men got in each other's faces. Shortly after the very public spat, a representative for Christina told Us Weekly, "A personal matter was discussed and has since been resolved. We are focused on co-parenting as a team moving forward." A separate source told the publication, "Both couples are hoping to put this incident behind them and move forward." Although it wasn't the first argument the foursome had ever had, "this one just got captured by cameras and everyone's embarrassed by what happened."

Immediately after the soccer game fight, 6-year-old Brayden was hospitalized and had to undergo emergency surgery. The two couples reunited at his bedside. They later shared heartfelt social media posts promising their dedication to co-parenting peacefully, despite their soccer game antics. "Co-parenting 101. Kids come first," Christina captioned an Instagram photo of both couples with Taylor. "Taylor's open house. Next, on to middle school she goes. Brayden is recovering well and we are all grateful 🤍. It has been a very rough few weeks, ready for some peace 🙏."

In July 2022, a source told Us Weekly that Tarek, Heather, Josh, and Christina had worked through their issues. "They're all getting along fine now," the insider shared. "There haven't been any issues since the soccer game spat."

Over a year later, Tarek, Christina, and their respective new spouses are still attending Brayden's soccer games - but now they are getting along perfectly. On Saturday, Oct. 14, Tarek shared an Instagram Story showing a glimpse of the family cheering Brayden on. At the end of the video, Christina and Josh smiled and said hi to the camera (per HELLO! Magazine). Christina even reposted the video to her own Instagram Story.

In November 2022, months after the soccer game fight, Heather opened up about co-parenting with Christina. "It wasn't always perfect," she told Entertainment Tonight. "We definitely had some ups and downs, and they had ups and downs, and I think she realized how much I love the kids and they are number one to me over anything. So any drama aside, the kids are the most important thing to all of us." In the same month, Tarek and Christina announced that they would do one final flip for HGTV together that aired in December 2022. The hour-long special episode featured a new renovation and a walk down memory lane as the former couple reminisced about their wildest projects.

It's safe to say that Tarek and Christina have come a long way in their co-parenting. From stormy outbursts on the Flip or Flop set to soccer game fights, the two have had their share of disagreements as they navigated a very public divorce. But the former couple managed to work together for several seasons after their split, securing spinoff shows that allowed them to finally go their separate ways. Now, comfortably settled down with new spouses and new lives, it appears that Christina and Tarek are truly at peace with each other.

Flip or Flop can be streamed on Discovery+. Selling Sunset is available for viewing on Netflix.