The Big Picture Flip or Flop alum Christina Hall's husband Josh Hall files for divorce after almost 3 years of marriage.

Both parties file for divorce citing irreconcilable differences. Shocking news.

Uncertainty surrounds their upcoming show The Flip Off with Christina Hall and Josh Hall's separation.

This just in — Flip or Flop alum Christina Hall’s husband Josh Hall has filed for divorce after nearly three years of their marriage. The couple officially tied the knot secretly back in October 6, 2021, before finally getting married in a ceremony in Hawaii a year later in September 2022. Their official “date of separation,” unfortunately, is now marked as July 8, 2024. And not just that — apparently, Josh Hall is also requesting spousal support from Christina on the Coast star.

Although TMZ was the first one to report the news, all these details are unveiled by the folks at PEOPLE, who have obtained a file as well — according to which — the realtor’s husband has filed for dissolution of marriage for “irreconcilable differences.” At the same time, a source close to Christina Hall has reported that the HGTV star has filed for divorce as well!

The news comes as a shock to many because it was just four months ago that Josh Hall enthusiastically took to his Instagram to express his love for Christina Hall. The couple was seen sharing a kiss in Mexico and the caption emphasized that the two of them were “still going strong.” However, unfortunately, it’s just four months later, and we have news about them parting ways, and that too on paper — and to say that we’re shocked would be an understatement.

Fans Were Counting Down Days for Christina Hall and Josh Hall’s Upcoming Show ‘The Flip Off’

In addition to this not-too-old happy post by Hall — both Christina Hall and Josh Hall’s Instagram handles are filled with pinned posts and reels about their upcoming show The Flip Off, which actually stars them opposite Christina Hall’s ex husband and realtor Tarek El Moussa who she shares two children with, and his wife Heather Rae El Moussa (Selling Sunset). The show is highly anticipated and set to follow both couples competing against each other in a house flipping face-off!

However, now that Halls are officially separated, it’s not yet clear how that impacts the show. It’s possible that if the shooting for the show is over, the show will see the light of the day but things can certainly get skeptical for the HGTV show in case it isn’t. The Flip Off is set to premiere next year in 2025 and the exact release date is not yet unveiled.

Circling back to the divorce — given that everything goes through as detailed, this will mark Hall’s third official separation. The first two being with El Moussa and Celebrity IOU: Joyride host Ant Anstead, who she also shares a four-year-old son Hudson with.

While the exact details of their irreconcilable differences are not yet clear, we wish both of them well. Divorces can be hard and when you have so much going on together, things only become harder. There’s no exact release date for the Flip Off as of yet. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.