Both Hall and El Moussa's families work together to support their children, creating a blended family.

Hall's new husband, Josh Hall, defends her and maintains privacy regarding their personal lives.

Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa made their fans on reality shows like Flip or Flop, but since their divorce, fans have missed seeing the two together. Now, they are back in action but this time, it is to step up and be there for their son. Their 8-year-old needed to have his tonsils removed, and the two were there together, sharing pictures of support for their boy, Brayden, tagging their new partners in it, and showing fans how their blended family works.

In an image of Brayden in a hospital bed, El Moussa tagged Hall and her new husband, Josh Hall, as well as his wife, Selling Sunset star Heather Rae El Moussa. Hall shared the post on her Instagram stories, writing "Bray did great getting his tonsils out today! He's ready for endless popsicles!" Hall's son Hudson, who is 4, who she shared with her ex-husband Ant Anstead also got his tonsils out and now Hudson and Brayden are featured on Hall's story healing together, doing a puzzle with one another. "Tonsils out for both boys this morning. So far, so good," wrote on the post of both boys.

Knowing that both Hall and El Moussa are still there for their children when they need them is nice for fans who have been missing their work together. Their families all work together which is great for the kids and seeing both Hudson and Brayden healing together is a nice look into their lives, even if we do miss seeing Hall and El Moussa working together on HGTV shows.

Christina Hall Seems to Have Found It All With Josh Hall

El Moussa and Hall divorced in 2018 before she married Ansead, who she then divorced in 2021. After dating Hall for a little while, the two married in 2022, and while many online have comments about Hall's marriages, her new husband is there and ready to defend his wife.

Hall wrote in an Instagram post: There is a lot that goes on in personal lives that isn’t for public consumption, therefore not shared, kept private. So trust me as someone who likes to keep a low profile, no one except those directly involved knows jack about any situation more than them. 2 sides and the truth. I will always protect her, keep her safe and no one will hurt her with me in the picture. She doesn’t bother anyone, she deserves the same in return. I will ensure that’s the case."

