The Big Picture Christina Hall is back to filming her solo show, The Flip Off, after her nasty divorce from Joshua Hall.

Joshua Hall has moved out of their Newport Beach house following Christina Hall's refusal to comply with alimony requests.

The divorce proceedings between Christina and Joshua Hall have gotten ugly, with financial matters at the center of the drama.

Christina Hall is getting back to work as she continues filming for her highly anticipated HGTV series, The Flip Off. The reality TV star has recently been under the spotlight amid her divorce from estranged husband Joshua Hall. The exes were originally supposed to star alongside her on the show alongside Christina Hall’s ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his wife, Heather Rae. But it looks like Christina Hall is going solo for now.

The Flip or Flop star arrived on set in San Clemente, California, on Wednesday, August 7, 2024. The upcoming HGTV show is centered around a house-flipping competition that initially had Christina and Joshua Hal pitted against El Moussa and Rae. Following the news of the couple’s nasty divorce, there were rumors of Joshua Hall being kicked off from the show. Not to mention that he has not been present on set for a while. However, HGTV has yet to officially confirm his exit.

Joshua Hall filed for divorce on July 15, 2024, a mere two months after the show’s announcement. The show, announced in May 2024, was intended to see the couples “throw down” and see who could carry out a flip with the most profit. The Christina on the Coast star’s estranged husband was featured in some of the initial promos that were released in the following weeks. However, he has unpinned them all from his main Instagram page.

Joshua Hall Moved Out of Their Newport Beach House

Close

Christina Hall returned on set to film the HGTV series just a few days after her estranged husband moved his things out of their $12 million Newport Beach House as reported by PEOPLE. He was spotted on August 4, 2024, packing up a plethora of his automobile collection, including a vintage Chevelle.

The former couple purchased the beach house in May 2022, just a few months after secretly getting married in October 2021. Joshua Hall filed for divorce on the grounds of irreconcilable differences after less than three years of marriage and even requested spousal support. This was countered by Christina Hall’s filing on July 24, 2024, where she refused to comply with his requests for alimony.

The divorce proceedings have grown increasingly ugly, with financial matters being at the center of the drama. Christina and Joshua Hall did not have a prenup in place, which complicated matters further and resulted in an influx of animosity. Hall has even addressed the divorce on her Instagram story, where she referred to Joshua Hall as an “insecure man with a big ego” as reported by PEOPLE. Joshua Hall has also been accused by the Flip or Flop star of siphoning $35,000 of rent payments into his personal account without her knowledge.

The Flip Off is set to hit HGTV in early 2025. It’s unclear how the couple’s divorce will impact the show, in which they were supposed to star opposite Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae.

Christina On The Coast Release Date May 23, 2019 Cast Christina Haack Main Genre Reality Seasons 4

Catch all seasons of Flip or Flop on Discovery+.

Watch on Discovery+