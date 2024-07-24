The Big Picture Uncertainty surrounds HGTV's The Flip Off after Christina and Joshua Hall file for divorce.

Joshua has been axed from the show, leaving Christina to compete solo against Tarek El Moussa and wife Heather.

Despite filming without Joshua, HGTV has not confirmed his exit, leaving fans eager for the 2025 premiere.

Drama started circulating the new HGTV reality competition series The Flip Off before it even aired, and now ans are unsure of what the future of the show will hold. It was reported last week that the HGTV stars Christina Hall and Joshua Hall both filed for divorce after being married for nearly three years. Since then, fans have brought the future of The Flip Off into question. Now People reports that Christina is back filming The Flip Off without Joshua, according to insider sources.

This report comes after Joshua was axed from the show, which was meant to star him, Christina, Christina’s ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his wife and Selling Sunset alum Heather El Moussa. The estranged couple was meant to face off against the El Moussas in The Flip Off in a battle “to see who can find, buy, renovate and flip a house for the biggest financial gain (and a chance at major bragging rights)”. Following the divorce, it seems like Christina will face the battle for bragging rights alone.

The estranged couple divorced after problems circulated in their marriage. Though this shocked fans, insiders claimed that there have been porblems for some time. In the filing, “irreconcilable differences” was cited as the reason for their divorce. Joshua has also requested spousal support from his estranged wife, and Christina opted for her name to be changed back to Haack. Since the news was announced, Joshua removed all traces of his estranged wife and the children she shared with El Moussa and her second husband Ant Antsead from his Instagram profile, publicly marking the end of their marriage.

The Future of The HGTV Show is Still Unknown

Despite reports and sources stating that Joshua has been axed from the series, HGTV has yet to confirm his involvement in his show and what his exit would mean for the 2025 release. However, as sources have stated that Christina is filming without her estranged husband, it seems like The Flip Off is still coming to HGTV. As the couples were meant to compete, it is unsure how this will be reconstructed without Joshua on the show.

Fans have been anticipating The Flip Off since this was announced. The Flip Off marks the first time Hall and ex-husband El Moussa reunite since Flip or Flop concluded. The pair married in 2009 and launched Flip Or Flop in 2013. After divorcing in 2016, they continued filming the series until 2022.

Christina and Heather previously teased The Flip Off on Instagram, with posts of them in a mock argument and wearing matching clothing to the confusion of Tarek. Prior to her divorce, Christina has previously teased “interesting relationships” to E! News. She also teased her estranged husband’s role in The Flip Off to Us Weekly, stating, “We’re working together just, like, hand in hand and discovering what that dynamic is and looks like”. She also spoke to Collider before the divorce about Flip or Flop and her new season of Christina On The Coast. On Flip Or Flop, she said, “It has the X factor. There's drama. So I've been shooting it for about a month now. And it's going to be really exciting. I think fans are really gonna love it”.

Before The Flip Off premieres in early 2025, Flip or Flop is available to stream on Max.

Flip or Flop Release Date April 16, 2013 Cast Tarek El Moussa , Christina Hall Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 10 Network HGTV Streaming Service(s) Max Expand

