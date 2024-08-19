The Big Picture Joshua Hall's status on HGTV's The Flip Off remains unconfirmed amid reports of his axing.

Although fans are still unaware of the future of HGTV’s The Flip Off, HGTV stars Christina Hall, Tarek El Moussa, and Heather El Moussa are still keeping fans posted. In a recent video, the stars of Flip Or Flop and The Flipping El Moussas posted another promotional video of the upcoming HGTV reality series on Instagram, exciting fans. However, what fans cannot help but notice, is that the video is missing Joshua Hall.

In a collaborative Instagram post on Tarek’s @therealtarekmoussa and Christina’s @thechristinahall accounts posted on Friday, Heather and Christina walk up to a counter in a pink coffee shop in matching outfits, ordering a drink. As they discuss their order, Tarek walks up behind them and chimes in.

“Ladies, ladies, you’re gonna want to get the Blonde Hippie,” he said. He follows up with “And trust me, I have good taste” as Christina and Heather look at the camera, confused. The caption also says, “I finally got the wife and the ex-wife to agree on something… that I do in fact, have good taste,” with a sunglasses emoji.

This promotional video comes after reports of Josh being axed from the show. Josh was meant to appear in The Flip Off to team up with Christina to see who can find, buy, renovate and flip a house for the biggest financial gain and bragging rights in a house-flipping competition against the El Moussas. Reports of Joshua’s axing came after multiple outlets reported that Christina and Joshua filed for a divorce due to “irreconcilable differences” in July.

Joshua Hall’s Status On ‘The Flip Off’ Is Still Not Confirmed

Following reports of Joshua’s axing, reports have also stated that Christina has returned to filming The Flip Off without Joshua. Tarek and Heather have also supported Christina regarding the divorce, which was followed by messy financial drama. Despite several reports and sources, HGTV has yet to confirm Joshua’s status in the show.

After Christina followed her ex-husband Ant Anstead on Instagram, fans speculated that he may take Joshua’s place in The Flip Off. However, Christina shut down those claims, setting the record straight. “It would be good for ratings, but I can’t work with any more exes,” she said. “I already work with Tarek.” She follows the statement with “Maybe Season 2,” leaving more room for fans to speculate that he may make an appearance after all. However, Anstead and his team has not responded.

Prior to the divorce, Christina has teased The Flip Off in an interview with Collider, promsiing that fans are going to “reall love it”. “It has flipping, it has competition. It has the X factor. There's drama,” she teased. “So I've been shooting it for about a month now. And it's going to be really exciting. I think fans are really gonna love it.”

Before The Flip Off premieres in early 2025, Flip or Flop is available to stream on Max.

Flip or Flop Release Date April 16, 2013 Cast Tarek El Moussa , Christina Haack Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 10 Network HGTV Streaming Service(s) Max Expand

