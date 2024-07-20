The Big Picture The new season of Christina on the Coast showcases diverse design trends with a focus on wood tones, mixed metals, and wallpapers.

Christina prioritizes peace and slowing down in her personal life during her milestone 40th birthday year.

Christina explores flipping houses in a new competition show with her ex-husband and new partner, adding drama and excitement to the series.

Real estate expert and designer Christina Hall continues to dazzle more Southern California clients with her out-of-the-world renovations in her signature design style during a new 11-episode season of HGTV’s hit series Christina on the Coast, which attracted 14.3 million viewers to its last season. In the newest season, which premiered on July 11, Christina and her team, including fellow designer and project manager James Bender, are documented while they transform outdated properties into dream homes with her key for creative design. The season also showcases the busy mom of three, author, and entrepreneur celebrating her milestone 40th birthday, and daughter Taylor’s 13th. Her now estranged husband, Josh Hall, is featured in the season, as she tackles her most personal project: renovating her childhood home for her parents, Paul and Laurie.

HGTV fans were stunned when, amid the production of the highly anticipated Flip or Flop spin-off, The Flip Off, the Halls both filed separate divorce filings. Almost immediately after, Josh was axed from The Flip Off, and leaves Christina to compete in the competition alongside her ex, Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae. Fans of the former couple (Christina and El Moussa) have been thrilled about their reuniting, especially after a contentious split and a decade of television together during their marriage and divorce. While it appears Christina and the El Moussas have finally reached a copacetic place, her relationship with Josh is in an uproar. Ahead of the new season of Christina on the Coast premiering, and before the divorce filing, Christina gave some insight into what fans could expect in the spin-off in a chat with Collider.

Christina On The Coast Release Date May 23, 2019 Cast Christina Hall Main Genre Reality Seasons 4

The HGTV Star Says New Season of 'Christina on the Coast' Shows Changes in Design Styles

Congratulations on the new season of Christina on the Coast. There’s a lot going on in the renovation aspect of real estate development. What new design trends can we expect to see this season on the show?

Christina Hall: So what I like about this season is that there isn't really one particular trend. I feel like the homeowners are really stepping outside of their comfort zone and following my lead. And, you're going to see a lot of different trends. In the past, it could be marble counters, which is always a classic beauty. But this season you're going to see a lot of different wood tones, a lot of darker wood tones, mixed metals, mixed countertops, some fun wallpapers, and all different styles.

Do you typically have conversations with your clients about trends that can go out of style and suggest them to try to keep things a little bit more traditional or simplistic, or do you just kind of do what they want?

Christina Hall: You kind of have to design around the architecture of the house. So say your home is very modern, with lean lines and simplicity. And then if you wanted to do a farmhouse look, the two wouldn't go together. But I think what you can do is add little touches to it, especially when it comes to decor. Or when it comes to pop of color, I wouldn't really recommend painting full walls - or walls red. But if you love red, you can add accent colors with pillows. So when it comes to color, that's kind of when I advise adding more of that in this series and not like you take one color and just like splash it everywhere, that could tend to go out of style a little quicker.

Can you share any particular challenging projects that you've worked on this season?

Christina Hall: We did some very, very big projects this season. Normally, we kind of just take like two or three rooms and go from there. But this season we actually did a few projects that were literally gutting the entire house. So mainly those issues arise when it comes to permits and the city and delays. One of them that we were supposed to do for the season actually didn't make it. We were supposed to have 12 episodes, and we have 11 because that one's just taking way too long. So that could always be a challenge with timelines and timeframes and things that are out of our control.

In this season, you also renovate your childhood home for your parents. Without giving too much away, what was the vision for that project? And was it a collective between you or your parents, or were they like, ‘No, Christina, this is what I want to do.’

Christina Hall: They have a very traditional style and I'm aware of what their style is. And I'm never going to take someone and tell them, ‘No, you have to be modern.’ Part of a designer's skills is really understanding your client and understanding what their style is and taking time to pick things that they love. So when it came to them, I compromised on some things that I wanted to do because they're empty nesters and they don't need to have a huge kitchen island and do this massive remodel. So there's a compromise in that. And also keeping their existing wood flooring that I would have replaced because the color is a little bit difficult to work with. But in that case, I just took the time to really coordinate, put some colors together, and everything like that. But I knew that they'd be happy with the home for years to come.

Was your parents’ remodel the most heartwarming project for you this season?

Christina Hall: For sure. It was really fun. I enjoyed every part of it. I thought it was going to be more stressful, but actually, it turned out to be super fun.

Christina Hall Is Putting Her Personal Peace First

Image via HGTV

We also get to see more of your personal life this season. Obviously, you're a busy mom, but something exciting that we all saw across social media was the celebration of your 40th birthday. How has this milestone year been different for you personally?

Christina Hall: I feel like the difference now and is that in my 40s, I am prioritizing peace more. I'm just so used to chaos. I’ve been trying to stay in the present more and not have to worry about doing so much every day. It's just about taking it a bit slower.

Related Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa Are Co-Parenting Better Than Ever Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa were recently spotted together, proving the HGTV stars are truly dedicated to co-parenting after years of hiccups.

Have you been taking more time off of work to make sure that you're reveling in your peace?

Christina Hall: Well, not yet, because I was doing three shows at once. But, pretty soon I'll have a little bit more downtime. We're going to Maui. We're going to like La Jolla for a week. So in those situations, I make sure to not be working unless it's an emergency.

Christina Hall Was Excited About 'The Flip Off' Alongside Josh Before Divorce Filing

Image via HGTV

Now there are a lot of promos for The Flip Off. What made you want to team up for this project with your ex and his new love for the show, alongside your own husband Josh, as it seems like this is a new precedent for the network?

Christina Hall: I'm super excited. I did Flip or Flop for 10 seasons, and I missed flipping houses. Josh and I flipped a couple in Tennessee, and in doing that, I just kind of thought it would be great to do it again, but in a different way, and do a competition show. Josh and I were already with the network, and I obviously worked with my ex-husband before that. And I think ultimately, the fans are going to love it. It has flipping, it has competition. It has the X factor. There's drama. So I've been shooting it for about a month now. And it's going to be really exciting. I think fans are really gonna love it.

Now because of the competition element of the show, it's interesting that you were used to working with your ex and you guys are still in this world of renovation and flipping, but you guys have different skill sets. And now you're entering your partners into the fold. What do you admire about your ex's style of work, along with his love, Heather, that has made this experience interesting for you and your husband, Josh?

Christina Hall: So, one thing about Tarek is he has a very strong work ethic. He is a very hard worker, and he's been doing this for a really long time. I've never worked with Heather, so that's kind of like the wild card in this. I don't really know what she's going to bring to the table. I'm sure it's more high design. And it's something that Josh and I are keeping in mind because ultimately, the winner of this battle is whoever gets the biggest return on investment.

So for Josh and I, we're trying to add high design and do all the things. But we also have to be careful because, you know, ultimately Tarek flips a ton of houses and he knows what he has to do to get the highest value, because that's what he's most concerned about. So there's just a lot of moving parts and a lot to think about. But I love a challenge. So it's been fun.

Christina On the Coast can be streamed on Discovery Plus.

Stream on Discovery+