The Big Picture HGTV's The Flip Off will continue as scheduled, with Christina Hall facing off alone against Selling Sunset's Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa's team.

Tarek El Moussa supports Christina Hall through her divorce, believing she will overcome this personal challenge.

Christina and Joshua Hall's divorce involves legal battles over HGTV show rights and spousal support, leaving the future of The Flip Off uncertain.

Christina Hall and Joshua Hall’s shocking divorce has disrupted more than just their relationship. It has also led to raging speculations about the future of their new HGTV competition reality show, The Flip Off. Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa, the duo that was supposed to face off against the now-estranged couple, are sharing their thoughts on the whole ordeal.

The HGTV couple exclusively told E! News that the show will still go on as originally scheduled, with the only difference being that Christina Hall will now face off against them as a lone soldier. The Selling Sunset star and her husband fully support the recently divorced Flip or Flop star. El Moussa believes she will eventually get through this difficult hurdle in her personal life.

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall starred together as a couple in Flip or Flop for ten whole seasons until calling it quits in 2016. The two finalised their divorce in 2018. They share kids, Taylor El Moussa and Brayden El Moussa and have developed a friendly dynamic as co-parents. Christina Hall and Rae also share a sweet friendship, with the latter telling E! about how they gang up on El Moussa sometimes, who chimed in to confirm: "at some point, it'll be the girls against me."

The Reason Behind Christina and Joshua Hall’s Divorce Hasn’t Been Made Public

Close

Christina and Josh Hall filed for divorce on July 15, 2024 on the grounds of “irreconcilable differences” nearly three years after tying the knot in 2021. The reality TV star has also called for her name to be changed back to Haack. That’s not all, though! Joshua Hall has also requested spousal support from his ex-wife.

TMZ has revealed that Josh Hall has also requested the court to grant him all rights to any HGTV and/or Discovery Network shows or specials that they’d have produced during their marriage—possibly hinting towards The Flip Off. Given that the couple didn’t have a prenup in place, Christina Hall also rushed to court to file for divorce. This means that their divorce will now include duelling petitions. The former couple are yet to publicly comment on their divorce as well as Joshua Halls booting from the highly anticipated HGTV competition TV show.

The duo met back in March 2021 and had a whirlwind romance. Things moved quickly, as they got engaged in September 2021, just one day after celebrating Joshua Hall’s birthday. They had a private wedding ceremony in Hawaii back in October 2021. Following the divorce, Hall quietly removed his ex-wife and her three children from his Instagram. On the other hand, Haack, decided to step out in public without her wedding band, as reported by The New York Post.

Flip or Flop Release Date April 16, 2013 Cast Tarek El Moussa , Christina Hall Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 10 Network HGTV Streaming Service(s) Max Expand

There is no definitive release date for The Flip Off, but it is expected to debut in early 2025. Catch all 10 Seasons of Flip or Flop on Discovery+.

Watch on Discovery +