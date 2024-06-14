The Big Picture Christina Hall returns for the fifth season of Christina on the Coast, with 11 new episodes.

The series will feature personal milestones, including renovating her childhood home for her parents.

Christina will also compete in a new project, The Flip Off, against her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his wife.

It's time to shine once again! Christina Hall's design expertise is about to shine in a brand-new season of Christina on the Coast. The hit HGTV reality renovation show follows real estate expert and designer Christina Hall as she dazzles the homes of Southern California with stunning renovations with her signature style. Returning for 11 new episodes, fans are eager to be amazed by Christina once again.

Originally debuting in 2019, Christina on the Coast returns for its fifth season. The last run of the program garnered 14.3 million viewers. Christina will work alongside her team, including fellow designer and project manager James Bender, as they transform outdated properties into dream homes. Christina will be incorporating functionality and modern amenities, including open floorplans, custom storage solutions, coveted indoor-outdoor living areas, and spacious primary bedrooms with spa-inspired bathrooms.

'Christina on the Coast' Will Get Personal

For the series premiere, Christina will navigate her most challenging, and personal, project as she renovates her childhood home for her parents, Paul and Laurie. The house will receive some much-needed upgrades, all while keeping the same footprint and existing hardwood floors that her parents cherish. This is the moment for Christina's parents to trust her as she guides them on all the major decisions they'll undergo on this project. Additionally, this season of Christina on the Coast will feature a plethora of milestones for Christina and her family. The busy mom of three will be joined by her husband, Josh Hall, as they celebrate Christina's 40th birthday and Taylor's 13th birthday. Additionally, she'll be enjoying some quality one-on-one time with her son Brayden as they complete the finishing touches for a final reveal.

Christina Hall has made headlines recently for her other upcoming project, The Flip Off. Joined by her husband, Josh Hall, they will take on her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his new wife, Heather El Moussa, as they battle it out to buy, flip, and sell a home for the biggest profit. To promote the project, Tarek, Heather, and Christina have engaged in an assortment of viral videos on social media poking fun at Tarek's type and the women confusing their names for the other. It's a big year for Christina and a new season of Christina on the Coast is just the beginning!

Flip or Flop Release Date April 16, 2013 Cast Tarek El Moussa , Christina Hall Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 10 Network HGTV Streaming Service(s) Max Expand

Christina on the Coast premiers on Thursday, July 11 at 9pm on HGTV. Each new episode will be available to stream at the same day and time on Max. Catch up on all episodes of Christina on the Coast on Max.

