Golden Globe nominee Christina Ricci, known for her work in Netflix’s hit The Adams Family spin-off Wednesday and Showtime’s Yellowjackets, is set to star alongside Midnight Mass actor Hamish Linklaterin upcoming true crime series Chop Shop. According to Deadline, the project will be set in a funeral business in 1980s San Fernando Valley. Chop Shop is based on author Kathy Braidhill’s novel of the same name. Producers attached to the project include Ricci, Laura Rister, known for The Tale and Ferrari, and Untitled Entertainment. Andy Bellin is writing. Bellin is most-known for Lovelace, starring Amanda Seyfried and Peter Sarsgaard. Currently, no directors or showrunners are formally attached to the project.

Both Christina Ricci and Hamish Linklater are currently in production for different television series, and at time of writing, no release date has been set for Chop Shop. Ricci is currently in production for the highly anticipated third season of Yellowjackets, which is set to debut in 2025. Ricci has received a Golden Globe and an Emmy for her work on the series. Linklater is currently in production for the second season of Amazon’s Gen V, a spin-off of popular superhero drama The Boys.

What Can We Expect from ‘Chop Shop’?

Based on Braidhill’s source material, Chop Shop will depict the horrors that unfolded in Los Angeles’ Lamb Funeral Home across the 1980s. The text tells the story of David Sconce, an organist and Bible-college football coach, who takes over the family business. Chop Shop sees Sconce’s descent into twisted horror, as he seeks to save the family business through desperate measures. Struggling to keep the doors open, the businessman enters a world of sin, venturing into the likes of human body harvesting and mass cremation. Linklater will lead as complexly troubled businessman David Sconce, with Ricci pegged to play a journalistic role inspired by author Braidhill.

Speaking on the upcoming crime drama, producers Laura Rister and Michael Rosenurg of Untitled said, ‘Upon reading Braidhill’s book Chop Shop, we were fascinated to discover this shocking Los Angeles story that truly is stranger than fiction. Christina and Hamish naturally gravitate to complex, brave material and roles. We feel so fortunate to capture their combined magic in one show. We also look forward to collaborating again with Andy Bellin, who shares a deep curiosity for intricate human stories.’

Although little else is known about Chop Shop, fans who are eager to get ahead can get the full scoop on Sconce’s woefully wicked business practices in Kathy Braidhill’s 1993 book. With horror heavyweights Ricci and Linklater on board, it can be assumed that Chop Shop will not be for the faint hearted.

No release date has been set for Chop Shop. Stay tuned to Collider for more information. Ricci can be seen in Yellowjackets, which is streaming now on Paramount+.

Yellowjackets A wildly talented high school girls' soccer team become the unlucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the Canadian wilderness.

