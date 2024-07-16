The Big Picture Christina Ricci's new Tarot deck is a creative homage to her iconic career, featuring designs inspired by sci-fi, horror, and teen comedies.

There’s a lot to love about Christina Ricci. The actress has been an absolute icon since her big-screen debut in Richard Benjamin’s ever-classic 1990 comedy, Mermaids, and has only continued to build on that status. Whether you love her for her early work in movies like The Addams Family, Casper, and Now and Then, or prefer her more grown-up roles in titles such as Buffalo ‘66, Sleepy Hollow, or the series Yellowjackets, Ricci’s portfolio offers something for everyone — especially if you lean towards the spooky side of things. Now, she’s dipping into the occult with the upcoming release of Christina Ricci’s Cat Full of Spiders Tarot Deck and Guidebook and Collider has your exclusive look at several never-before-seen designs.

What’s that you say? This is the coolest thing you’ve ever heard of? Well, we’d have to concur as Ricci’s foray into Tarot is the greatest and most creative homage to her decade-spanning career and overall vibe. Today, we’re thrilled to reveal four designs for the minor arcana suits as well as two major arcana cards which just so happen to be Ricci’s favorites. Artist Felipe Flores poured his one-of-a-kind vision into the deck, pulling inspiration from the expansive film genres forming the Wednesday star’s legacy.

Representing sci-fi flicks, the suit of Wands sees Ricci sitting on a sparkling throne, wearing a futuristic headpiece that matches her orange dress. Next, you’ll see the Monster actress’ likening in the suit of Cups, sipping Coke from a bottle and wearing shorts and a button-up shirt in a piece that represents fantasy. Any Tarot deck from the actress who so many associate with Wednesday Addams would be severely lacking if it didn’t have a gothic horror twist which, in this case, comes in the form of the suit of Swords. And then there’s the suit of Pentacles which stands for angsty teen comedies and features Ricci laying out on the beach surrounded by balls with a five-pointed star decorating them.

Christina Ricci’s Favorite Cards Are Very On-Brand

Showcasing polar opposite sides of the spectrum, Ricci’s top two picks for favorite designs couldn’t be more different and that’s why we love her. First, the Monstrous star brightens up the room as The Empress, looking ethereal and goddess-like in a green dress with her blonde hair flowing in the wind. On the other hand, her love for things that go bump in the night is captured in The Hanged Man, which sees her sewed together in various places and hanging upside down drenched in a black, white, and gray color palette.

You can check out the cards above and pick up your own deck when Christina Ricci’s Cat Full of Spiders Tarot Deck and Guidebook arrives on September 24.

