Content warning: The following article addresses topics related to suicide, depression, and mental health.

The Big Picture The 2016 film Christine tells the real-life story of Christine Chubbuck, a TV news anchor who tragically took her own life on air.

The movie portrays Christine Chubbuck as a complex, lonely, and struggling individual, not as a hero or villain, in a respectful and intimate way.

Rebecca Hall's performance in Christine is powerful and heartbreaking, capturing the tragic story of Christine Chubbuck in a realistic manner.

Mention the movie Christine, and chances are people are going to envision the 1983 John Carpenter horror film based on Stephen King's novel about a possessed car who kills people. That's certainly a scary movie, but there's another film out there also called Christine that's even more frightening, for very different reasons. 2016's Christine, directed by Antonio Campos, written and produced by Craig Shilowich, and starring Rebecca Hall and Michael C. Hall, is a gut punch as dark as it gets. It centers around Rebecca Hall as the titular Christine Chubbuck, a Florida TV news anchor in 1974 who took her own life during a live broadcast. As dark of a plot as that is, it becomes impossibly terrifying when you learn that it's based on a true story that shocked a nation.

Christine (2016) The story of Christine Chubbuck, a 1970s TV reporter struggling with depression and professional frustrations as she tries to advance her career. Release Date October 14, 2016 Director Antonio Campos Cast Rebecca Hall , Michael C. Hall , Tracy Letts , Maria Dizzia Runtime 119 minutes Writers Craig Shilowich Main Genre Biography Studio The Orchard Expand

Christine Chubbuck Took Her Own Life on Air During a News Broadcast

In the summer of 1974, 29-year-old Christine Chubbuck was a television news anchor for WXLT-TV in Sarasota, Florida. On Monday, July 15, she came to work for her half-hour-long community affairs program. According to an article by People, she told the station's technical director, Linford Rickard, to record her live show, which was unusual and not done, but he didn't think anything of it. She began her show with a brief newscast, which was not customary for her. She'd asked for a clip to be shown covering a local shooting, but as the clip of the segment froze, Chubbuck, from her anchor's desk chair looked calmly at the camera and said, “In keeping with Channel 40’s policy of bringing you the latest in blood and guts and in living color, we bring you another first. Attempted suicide.” It was then that she pulled out a .38 caliber revolver from a bag, and with no hesitation, shot herself in the head on live TV. Rickard told People, “I went flying out to the studio thinking it was a very uncouth joke, and I was going to give her a mouthful." This, tragically, was not a joke, as Rickard found Chubbuck on the floor in a pool of her own blood. Fifteen hours later, she died at a hospital.

Chubbuck didn't leave a suicide note behind, which left her loved ones and co-workers to guess as to why she had done so. Dan Lunin, the chief engineer for WXLT told People, “None of us had any idea there was any real problem there. What was in her heart or mind we will never know.” A Washington Post article went so far as to make a long list of bullet points covering all the possible reasons for why Christine Chubbuck ended her life in such a public fashion. Chubbuck apparently had a hard time forming relationships to the point that she'd told people she was still a virgin. She was in love with her co-worker, George Peter Ryan, but he rejected her when she made her feelings known. Perhaps her only friend, a sports reporter named Andrea Kirby, was seeing George and was getting ready to leave WXLT to move to Baltimore. Chubbuck had reportedly shown interest in other men as well, only to be humiliated when they didn't show up at the planned dates. She'd also had an ovary removed, with doctors telling her she needed to have kids as soon as possible or risk losing the chance.

Christine Chubbuck also had a history of depression, but on top of all of that, WXLT, a struggling station, decided to cover more of the blood and guts violent crime news stories in an attempt to help ratings. It worked, with 10,000 TVs being tuned in for that, while only 500-1,000 TVs tuned into Christine's show. The Washington Post reported that Chubbuck only made $5,000 a year and complained often about the news covered by WXLT. After Chubbuck shot herself on air, the station's owner, Robert Nelson, reportedly showed off newspaper clippings about the incident, and boasted about how they had made the front page because of it.

Rebecca Hall Was Unsure About Telling Christine Chubbuck's Story in a Film

Close

In the years following her passing, a movie was never made about Christine Chubbuck, although there are parts of 1976's Network which certainly draw comparisons. Peter Finch, who won a posthumous Oscar for Best Actor in a leading role for his portrayal of angry newsman Howard Beale, has a line in one of his scenes where he's yelling at the camera and says, “I’m going to blow my brains out, right on this program, a week from today. So tune in next Tuesday. That should give the public relations people a week to promote the show. You ought to get a hell of a rating out of that.”

Related This Supernatural Psychological Thriller Is a Twisted Descent Into Horror We might not have had this movie without a failed 'Hellraiser' reboot pitch.

On May 7, 2015, Jeff Snieder of The Wrap had the exclusive that a film about Christine Chubbuck was being made, with Rebecca Hall starring and Michael C. Hall on board to play George Peter Ryan. It was a controversial announcement that could have led to a controversial film if not handled with care. Hall knew this, telling The Irish Times that the macabre subject matter was concerning and scared her. Hall said:

“My gut feeling was fear. I didn’t know why you would make this film. There’s an endless circular irony to the things she did. Of course, she was suffering from a horrible, horrible mental illness, and this is the end result of that. But against that, the things she did have to be contextualised as a sort of primal scream against a world that was becoming more exploitative. She was literally exploiting her own suffering in front of the world."

'Christine' Finds a Respectful Way To Approach Christine Chubbuck's Life and Death

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Making a film about a mentally ill person who took their own life is a difficult task. With Hollywood's history, Christine could have easily been a melodramatic movie, with Hall shown ranting and raving to big musical numbers. It could have made Chubbuck a hero, a villain, a martyr, or somewhere in between, but Christine works by not presenting her in any of those ways. Rebecca Hall simply plays Chubbuck as she was, flaws and all. She's not always likable, but yes, we also feel sorry for her to see her lonely and struggling so badly for connection – how could we not? We can also understand her frustration about the state of journalism with "if it bleeds it leads" being what sells. It was true then, and it's true half a century later. Try watching your local news. It's all about the latest murder or fatal car accident. Why do we need to know about this? If you're struggling to hang on already, being bombarded with such hopeless yet successful negativity might be enough to push anyone over the edge.

Christine is a slower, quiet, more intimate movie. We get to know a nuanced Christine rather than simply see her for her final moment. In that last moment, she was crying out to be seen and heard by anyone who would pay attention to her, and the film gives her that voice. It's ironic as well, because such a sensational story knows that morbid curiosity will attract certain viewers. Will they show the suicide? What will it look like? Christine doesn't shy away from it. We see Rebecca Hall put a gun to her head and pull the trigger, ending her character's life, but it's done in a respectful way, shown for what it was and nothing more. It's not about closeups and gore, with everyone screaming and every stereotype you could think of. It's heartbreaking, but even her death feels quiet.

Christine is a painful film to sit through. It's well acted (how the heck did Rebecca Hall not get nominated for an Oscar?!) and captures the feel of the 1970s accurately, but Christine's story is so realistically tragic that it's also a film you watch once and never again. This doesn't mean that you should forget about Christine Chubbuck once the end credits stop. There are clips of her show on YouTube worth watching. In honor of her, perhaps look for more informative news shows, rather than going for the sensational and bloody. Her death proved her point, but she was more than that.

2016's Christine is currently available to stream on the Roku Channel in the U.S.

WATCH ON ROKU