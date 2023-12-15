The Big Picture Hulu's second season of Nine Perfect Strangers will feature an all-star cast including Annie Murphy, Christine Baranski, and Murray Bartlett.

Season 2 will see familiar faces like Nicole Kidman returning, with the story shifting to the Swiss Alps.

The first season received critical acclaim, and the show has been created by David Kelley, known for his work on The Good Fight and The Good Wife.

Hulu is lining up a fresh group of newcomers to get acquainted at a luxury resort. The streaming service has rounded out an all-star cast for its upcoming second season of Nine Perfect Strangers, according to Variety. The new ensemble will be headlined by Annie Murphy and Christine Baranski, who will join previously announced newcomer Murray Bartlett.

Murphy, Baranski, and Bartlett will serve as series regulars alongside Dolly De Leon, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, King Princess, Aras Aydin and Lucas Englander. Bartlett will portray Brian, Murphy will portray Imogen, Baranski will portray Victoria, De Leon will portray Agnes, Richardson-Sellers will portray Wolfe, Aydin will portray Matteo, Englander will portray Martin, and King Princess will potray Tina. The group will be joined by Season 1 star Nicole Kidman, who will reprise her role as resort manager Masha while also executive producing.

Based on the book of the same name by Liane Moriarty, Season 1 of Nine Perfect Strangers followed a group of guests who were invited to a luxury wellness resort in California run by Masha. However, the strangers soon realize that there are dark secrets behind Masha's resort, and the group must band together to discover the truth about what is happening to them. The first season starred Kidman, Michael Shannon, Melissa McCarthy, Samara Weaving, Luke Evans, and more. While plot details on Season 2 are wound tight, Deadline reported that the second installment will play out in a similar fashion to Season 1 while shifting the series to the Swiss Alps.

Season 2 of 'Nine Perfect Strangers' Has an All-Star Cast

Close

Bartlett headlining Season 2 will see him return to the genre that made him famous, as he garnered critical acclaim playing hotel manager Armond in the first season of HBO's smash-hit dark comedy The White Lotus. He won a number of awards for his turn in the show, including a Primetime Emmy, and recently starred in an episode of HBO's The Last of Us. Murphy was similarly put on the map with her starring turn as socialite Alexis Rose in the comedy Schitt's Creek alongside Eugene Levy, Dan Levy, and Catherine O'Hara. She also won a Primetime Emmy for her role and was nominated for a Golden Globe.

Baranski has established herself as one of Hollywood's preeminent actresses and is known for her starring role in the 1990s sitcom Sybil. More recently, she has received critical acclaim for her role as attorney Diane Lockhart on CBS' legal dramas The Good Wife and The Good Fight, for which she received six Emmy nominations and a Golden Globe nomination.

Nine Perfect Strangers was created by David Kelley, who was the showrunner for Season 1 alongside John-Henry Butterworth. Kelly also penned the script with Butterworth and Samantha Strauss. The season was directed by Jonathan Levine, who served as EP alongside Kelley, Butterworth, Strauss, Kidman and Per Saari for Blossom Films, and Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky, and Jodi Matterson for Made Up Stories.

No release window for Season 2 has been announced. Season 1 is streaming now on Prime Video in the U.S.

Watch on Prime Video