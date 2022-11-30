Christine McVie, singer, songwriter, keyboardist, and member of the immensely popular band Fleetwood Mac, has died. She was 79 years old.

McVie's family released a statement regarding her passing on Instagram today, noting that the musician passed away on November 30, 2022, "...following a short illness." Their statement also included a plea for privacy and respect during this difficult time, saying "[w]e kindly ask that you respect the family's privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally."

McVie was a member of the legendary band Fleetwood Mac, whose music defined the 1970s and 1980s. McVie is responsible for writing and singing some of the band's most successful songs, including "Everywhere," "Little Lies" and "Don't Stop". Her track "Don't Stop" is notable not just for its catchy tune but also for being a track heavily utilized by Bill Clinton during his initial presidential campaign in the early 1990s.

McVie was also, at one time, married to Fleetwood Mac's bass guitarist John McVie. The pair's tumultuous breakup helped to inspire the band's seminal 1977 album Rumours, which is often considered one of the most iconic albums of all time both because of its fractious making and its remarkably cohesive sound. If your vinyl collection doesn't include the album then it simply isn't complete.

Her songs are notable for their strong melodies and her remarkable, deep voice and serve as a chronicle of the many highs and lows in her love life. McVie continued to tour with Fleetwood Mac even in recent years. In 2017, she collaborated with fellow Fleetwood Mac alum Lindsey Buckingham on an album titled "Lindsey Buckingham Christine McVie". The pair also toured together.

McVie, who was born in Bouth in the UK in 1943, began studying music at the age of 11. At the age of 15, she shifted her focus from classical training to rock and roll. She joined Fleetwood Mac in 1970, before their incredible success during the mid-1970s. After her marriage to John McVie ended, Christine McVie married Eduardo Quintela. However, the pair divorced in 2003. Quintela passed away in 2020.

McVie's band members, including Stevie Nicks, issued statements regarding her passing. The following statement was shared to their social media:

There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed.

Nicks also revealed on her Twitter account that she only learned her McVie was ill "late Saturday Night". The musician also described her late band member as her "best friend in the whole world", as she shared her grief over McVie's sudden passing. Our deepest condolences go to McVie's friends and family at this time.

