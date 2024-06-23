The Big Picture John Carpenter's Christine streamlined the evil car's origin story to focus on character dynamics and horror elements.

Carpenter's adaptation of Stephen King's novel left out the possession aspect, making Christine's origins a mysterious and terrifying concept.

Despite King's criticism, Christine remains an underrated success, blending King and Carpenter's visions into a lean, mean thriller.

Few authors have made an impression on the film industry like Stephen King has. With dozens of novels spanning decades, and countless film adaptations of his work, King has built himself into one of the most influential voices in contemporary horror fiction on both the page and the screen. Some of his movie adaptations have become cinematic masterpieces, such as The Shining, The Shawshank Redemption, and The Green Mile. In 2017, It became the highest-grossing horror movie of all time (before inflation). These are impressive feats, but there's something especially remarkable about that period in the 1970s and 1980s when King's work would get picked up for fairly small-scale, tight, and thrilling adaptations by seasoned genre directors.

In 1976, Brian De Palma successfully brought Carrie to the screen, the first King movie adaptation and still considered one of the best. In 1983, David Cronenberg took on The Dead Zone, and just two months later, the monumental master of genre cinema, John Carpenter, adapted Christine. Christine, based on King's novel released the same year, follows a nerdy high schooler named Arnie (Keith Gordon) who comes to own a mysterious car that has a propensity to hurt or kill anybody in its way. The film was well-received and moderately successful upon release but has grown in status to be one of the better King adaptations. While the film sticks to the basic story of King's novel for the most part, one major change streamlined the story and added to the cryptic lore of the killer car's origins.

Christine Release Date May 11, 1983 Director John Carpenter Cast Keith Gordon , John Stockwell , Alexandra Paul , Robert Prosky , Harry Dean Stanton , Christine Belford Runtime 110 Writers Stephen King , Bill Phillips Tagline How do you kill something that can't possibly be alive? Expand

How Did John Carpenter's 'Christine' Change the Origin of the Car?

The major difference between Carpenter's and King's versions of Christine comes down to the origin of the car. In King's novel, the car's backstory is revealed in great detail. Christine is said to be possessed by the vengeful spirit of a past owner, Roland LeBay. It's a high-concept choice that leads the novel down some lengthy detours. The book gets into LeBay's history, how his spirit came to possess the car, and how it all impacts Arnie's life. Arnie essentially becomes consumed by LeBay, and even begins a transformation into LeBay by the end of the story.

1:33 Related This Cosmic Horror Movie Perfectly Combines Lovecraft With John Carpenter Few films nail the atmosphere of Lovecraft's cosmic tales of terror quite like this one.

In the script of Carpenter's screen adaptation, penned by Bill Phillips, LeBay is left out of the story. Instead, Christine is simply portrayed as a car that was "born bad" the minute she rolled off the factory line. The film begins with a sequence making that explicit, as Christine moves through the factory where she was just put together and injures two auto-workers, killing one of them in the process. The film avoids going into the question of how or why Christine turned out the way she did. Carpenter allows for the origins of the evil to remain a mystery. The choice to obscure Christine's origins serves the story in multiple ways.

'Christine's Movie Backstory is Even Scarier Than in the Book

Close

Anyone who reads a lot knows the pain of seeing a film adaptation butcher a great novel. But it also comes with the territory that elements have to be changed when a story is taken from the page to the screen. The mediums each have advantages and disadvantages, and, ultimately, it is normal to sacrifice some of the breadth of a novel for the sake of serving a story told through film. Christine runs over 500 pages, and the film sits at under 2 hours, so Carpenter had the challenge of maintaining as much of the story as he could without making a movie that was too lofty for its own good.

The major change Carpenter makes to Christine's film origin streamlines the story significantly. Cutting LeBay out saves the film from needing to give us in-depth flashback sequences that expand on how and why Christine became evil. This is a good choice for both the runtime and the film being able to focus more on the main characters, especially in the friendship dynamic that is being torn apart by Christine's influence over Arnie. The movie is already doing some difficult character work, with Gordon needing to play Arnie as two distinctive personalities — one a nerdy, well-mannered kid and the other a crass, rude, angry person. Arnie's transformation is gradual, and his arc is better served without him being possessed by LeBay. The mysterious nature of how the car is influencing Arnie adds to the horror of the premise.

As with many works of horror, leaving things to our imagination is sometimes the best way to make a story really get under your skin. The cryptic, surreal quality of a car that was simply made to hurt and kill, with no indication as to why, is a terrifying concept. Not explaining it could leave the audience with questions, but because the film breezes by without ruminating on the "how," it enables the audience to accept the premise of an evil car without pause. Christine's nature is a mystery, but it hints at some otherworldly quality of evil that is completely intangible — an idea that actually feels more at home in a Stephen King work than a ghostly possession. Some of King's greatest works deal with evil taking on such grand, surrealistic forms that cannot be fathomed, and Carpenter's Christine follows through on that idea brilliantly.

Stephen King Was Not a Fan of John Carpenter's 'Christine'

Image via Paramount Pictures

King has been vocal about not liking some of the film adaptations of his works. In the foreword to the book version of Dreamcatcher's shooting script, King wrote that he found Christine to be a failure and a "boring" movie. It should be noted, he said the same of The Shining in this very passage. King's prickly relationship with some of his film adaptations has been well-noted for years, and his own opinions can sometimes clash with the critical consensus. For the fans, Christine is one of the more underrated ones. Two of the most celebrated and beloved figures in the horror genre each bring their own ideas to the table, and the result is a lean, mean thriller that respects the source material while finding the best path to adapt the story into a movie. Christine slips through the cracks, as it is not regarded as one of King's best, or Carpenter's, but that just goes to show the standard by which these two figures are held, and how grateful we should be that this movie brought their visions together.

Christine is available to rent or buy on Amazon in the U.S.

Watch on Amazon