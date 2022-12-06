Christmas is only a few short weeks away and along with the holiday cheer, this season comes with plenty of holiday horror to stuff your stockings. Shudder has their killer robot Santa flick Christmas Bloody Christmas lined up for Friday, December 9, but before the rampage can occur, Collider has an exclusive clip from the new film. It gives a look at the film's lead Riley Dandy as she screams at an officer to check for the murderous Claus.

At only one minute, the clip does just enough to set up the terrifying atmosphere. Tori Tooms (Dandy) is brought into a police car by Sheriff Monroe (Jeff Daniel Phillips) who's seen just how bad the situation is. When he asks Tori what happened, he merely brushes off her story of a murderer who looked almost identical to the robot Santa in the toy shop as hysterical and tries to calm her down. She is adamant about what she saw, however, cursing up a storm and telling him to check the store to make sure her friends sleeping there for the night are fine. From inside the car, the neon blue lights, the flashing lights atop the cruiser, and the Christmas lights in the distance all create an eerie glow for the gruesome holiday night. The scene turns from eerie to downright terrifying when the killer Santa stands up with an axe in hand to where he can be seen through the windshield, but Tori and Monroe are too busy arguing to realize the looming danger.

Written and directed by Award-winning genre director Joe Begos, Christmas Bloody Christmas gives a holiday coat of paint to the slasher genre. The film takes place on Christmas Eve when Tori, a record store owner with a fiery personality and a desire to simply drink and party the night away, ends up in a fight for her life against the malfunctioning robot Santa. Against a seedy backdrop, the killer Santa relentlessly slashes through the neon-drenched snow, leaving Tori with no other option but to battle the heavy metal behemoth.

Christmas Bloody Christmas Joins a Slew of Violent Holiday Flicks This Season

Rounding out the cast for Christmas Bloody Christmas alongside Dandy and Phillips are Sam Delich, Jonah Ray Rodrigues, Dora Madison, Jeremy Gardner, and Abraham Benrubi. They're all a part of what might be one of the bloodiest Christmas seasons on record thanks to the sheer number of violent or horrific holiday films coming this year. Releasing the same day as Christmas Bloody Christmas is The Mean One, a parody horror film featuring Dr. Seuss's The Grinch as a murderous monster. Adding to the creep factor of that film is none other than Terrifer's David Howard Thornton, aka Art the Clown, playing the Grinch.

Of course, the leader of the pack is none other than the David Harbour-led VIolent Night starring the Stranger Things veteran as one very angry Santa beating up bad guys to save a rich family. So far, the bloody comedic actioner has been a hit with audiences, scoring a solid $20 million globally at the box office already while receiving praise from both fans and critics. After Christmas, Tubi also has the holiday-adjacent Terror Train 2 coming on New Year's Eve.

Killer robot Santa arrives with Christmas Bloody Christmas in theaters and on Shudder on December 9. Check out our exclusive clip below.