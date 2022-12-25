Charles Dickens' timeless novella, A Christmas Carol, has been adapted time and time again. From theater productions to animated films to lively musicals, the dour and crabby Scrooge has been molded into a number of forms, each take on the uncongenial anti-hero more arresting, albeit repugnant (let’s face it: the misanthropic grump is not an easy person to build a liking for) than the other. None, however, come even remotely close to the 1951 version of A Christmas Carol, despite the movie having been released more than seven decades ago.

An incredibly short film with a running time of 86 minutes, Brian Desmond Hurst’s A Christmas Carol, originally released under the title Scrooge, was filmed in London and written by Noel Langley – the famed writer who had also helped bring The Wizard of Oz on screen. Despite the many adaptations in existence, book loyalists find themselves going back to the 1951 version of Scrooge.

Alastair Sim Is Loyal to Dickens' Scrooge in 'A Christmas Carol'

One of the things that most adaptations of A Christmas Carol tend to overlook is the nuanced dichotomy of Ebenezer Scrooge. While he is a striking caricature of a typical, mean-spirited grouch, too preoccupied with material prosperity for his own good, there is a part of him, evidently not buried too deep within as we learn when the ghosts show up, that is consistently bedeviled by the loss of his spirit. Alastair Sim, the renowned actor who played Scrooge in the 1951 version of A Christmas Carol, seems to have internalized this dichotomy of self marvelously, and is, hence, able to present a very authentic exposition of Dickens’ Scrooge: one that is simultaneously malevolent and humorous, cold and empathetic, and kind and miserly.

Sim Captures the Theme of 'A Christmas Carol'

Sim’s performance particularly during Scrooge's redemption is simply Disneyesque and set a precedent for all the A Christmas Carol adaptations to come. The climactic scene is all the more heart-stopping because the 1951 version of Scrooge is perhaps the most disagreeable and obnoxious Scrooge ever to have been adapted on screen. For him to realize the error of his ways, then, and literally beg for forgiveness was not only monumental for the development of his character but also the overarching theme of A Christmas Carol: The Christmas spirit, and life in general, is about realizing that there is so much more to the world than tangible things and temporary pleasures (which Scrooge doesn’t get to enjoy anyway as his life revolves around hoarding up as much money as possible without ever having to spend a penny on anything). That worldly possessions and material prosperity only get one so far, and that success, at times, is more of a privilege than a fair accomplishment (the world being fundamentally unfair). Sim, in his brilliant, unparalleled, and mind-blowing performance in A Christmas Carol, drives home all of these points with commendable authenticity to the original source. Indeed, Dickens himself wouldn’t have imagined such an incredible depiction of his penny-pinching anti-hero.

The 1951 version of A Christmas Carol is also remarkably faithful to Dickens’ most chucklesome work (which is saying something given his signature style of writing). Much of the dialogue in the movie has been taken from the original source – a screenwriting technique book loyalists always find commendable. The set is awe-worthy in its portrayal of the time the adaptation is set in. Moreover, the 1951 A Christmas Carol is so detail-oriented that a re-watch never makes for a dull moment throughout the film, even after all these years.