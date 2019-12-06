Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn Are Back in ‘The Christmas Chronicles 2’ First Look

0

In 2018, Netflix unleashed a truly bonkers Christmas film on all of us: The Christmas Chronicles, starring Kurt Russell as a wisecracking, svelte, thoroughly unpredictable Santa Claus who takes siblings Kate and Teddy Pierce (Darby Camp and Judah Lewis) on a rollicking adventure to try and save the holiday. This flick is a wild ride, alternating between campy jokes, abrupt blues performances, and hard turns into darkly sentimental family drama. And now, Netflix has announced a sequel for more holiday insanity — The Christmas Chronicles 2 is coming to the streaming service during the 2020 holiday season. And they’ve shared the Christmas card-ready first image.

In a delightful bit of meta-casting, Russell’s real-life wife Goldie Hawn played Mrs. Claus in the first film. And with this first image, it looks like returning director Chris Columbus (Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, aka the best Christmas movie ever made) is leaning into their natural chemistry. Frankly, I would watch home movies of Russell and Hawn just celebrating Christmas IRL. But you know that I will be there to stream whatever insanity this trio has cooked up this time.

Check out the first look of The Christmas Chronicles 2 below, plus the burgeoning synopsis for the film. The film comes to Netflix in the 2020 holiday season. For more on The Christmas Chronicles, here’s the first film’s trailer. Plus, everything Christmasy on Netflix to binge to your holiday heart’s content.