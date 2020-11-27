The Clauses are back! After the 2018 Netflix hit The Christmas Chronicles, we have been gifted with a sequel, the aptly named The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two. Santa Claus (Kurt Russell) reunites with the young Kate Pierce (Darby Camp) and travel to Santa's Village to try and stop a nefarious ex-elf (Julian Dennison) from ruining Christmas forever. But they aren't doing it alone — they're joined by Kate's potential new stepbrother Jack (Jahzir Bruno) and Mrs. Claus herself (Goldie Hawn) to save the day and spread some dang cheer!

I was lucky enough to speak with Dennison as part of a Zoom press junket for The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two. We talked about how much of his villain's look and vibe came from Dennison himself, the challenges of speaking elvish accurately, the surrealism of seeing a CGI version of yourself, and the importance of tracking emotional empathy even when playing someone "evil". We also chatted about Deadpool 2, including the real truth behind that Hollywood phony Ryan Reynolds, how Hunt for the Wilderpeople compares to making blockbuster films, and what we can expect from his character in the upcoming Godzilla Vs. Kong.

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two comes to Netflix November 25. Check out my full interview with Dennison below.

Share Share Tweet Email

Collider Movie Club Explores How '10 Things I Hate About You' Adapts Shakespeare for the Better The Collider Movie Club team revisits '10 Things I Hate About You' and discusses why it's held up so well over the years.