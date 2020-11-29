Plus: How the heck do you speak elvish, anyway?

The Clauses are back! After the 2018 Netflix hit The Christmas Chronicles, we have been gifted with a sequel, the aptly named The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two. Santa Claus (Kurt Russell) reunites with the young Kate Pierce (Darby Camp) and travel to Santa's Village to try and stop a nefarious ex-elf (Julian Dennison) from ruining Christmas forever. But they aren't doing it alone — they're joined by Kate's potential new stepbrother Jack (Jahzir Bruno) and Mrs. Claus herself (Goldie Hawn) to save the day and spread some dang cheer!

I was lucky enough to speak with Camp and her on-screen mother Kimberly Williams-Paisley as part of a Zoom press junket for The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two. We talked about how Williams-Paisley's character has grown and evolved since the sequel, and how that annoys Camp's character. We also got into the interesting challenges of Camp speaking elvish, a fully fictional language, on set accurately. And, we talked out how we might use one of the most delightfully magical devices in the film in real life — no spoilers, but it involves transmogrifying food, and both of their ideas are exceptional.

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two is now available to stream on Netflix. Check out my full interview with Williams-Paisley and Camp below. For more, check out our interviews with the rest of the Christmas Chronicles sequel cast.

