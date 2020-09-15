‘The Christmas Chronicles 2’ Teaser: Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn Are Back

Netflix has released the teaser trailer for The Christmas Chronicles 2. Set to premiere on the streamer two years after The Christmas Chronicles, this holiday-themed sequel features the return of beloved A-list couple Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn as Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus. So, what’s kind of story is being teased for The Christmas Chronicles 2?

The teaser previews a protagonist switch-up à la The Incredible 2 with Santa (Russell) taking the backseat as Mrs. Claus (Hawn) steps into the spotlight. We don’t see too much of the adventure awaiting Mrs. Claus in the teaser, but we get a nice taste of the Christmas Chronicles energy we experienced in the first movie. The teaser also previews the return of Kate (played by Darby Camp), one-half of the sibling duo who befriended and helped Santa complete his gift-giving duties in The Christmas Chronicles. No matter what the plot of The Christmas Chronicles 2 is, you can fully count me in. I think I speak for the vast majority of us when I say that, after a weird and bad 2020, we could all benefit from having our spirits lifted with a good holiday adventure.

In addition to the return of The Christmas Chronicles cast members Russell, Hawn, and Camp, the sequel cast includes Judah Lewis, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Tyrese Gibson, and Julian Dennison. Director Chris Columbus is also back as the sequel helmer and shares scripting duties with Matt Lieberman.

The Christmas Chronicles 2 hits Netflix on November 25. Watch the first teaser trailer below. In the meantime, why not check out what new movies and TV shows are on Netflix in September?

It's time for Mrs. Claus to get her due. Kurt Russell & @GoldieHawn are back to save the holidays in THE CHRISTMAS CHRONICLES 2, only on Netflix 25 November. pic.twitter.com/wKAzAVoQBF — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) September 15, 2020

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.