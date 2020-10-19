‘The Christmas Chronicles 2’ Trailer: Hot Santa and Even Hotter Mrs. Claus Are Back

Hot Santa is back, baby! Netflix has released the official trailer for The Christmas Chronicles 2, the sequel to 2018’s The Christmas Chronicles. The sequel sees the return of Christmas Chronicles stars Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Judah Lewis, Darby Camp, and Kimberly Williams-Paisley.

The Christmas Chronicles 2 trailer plunges us right back into the action, with the opening scene showing Santa (Russell) in pursuit of what looks like a bobcat before Kate (Camp) and her mom’s boyfriend’s son, Jack (Jahzir Bruno), tumble through a wormhole, depositing them at the North Pole. Over the course of a truly wild couple of minutes, we learn Kate and Jack have been sent to the North Pole by an old foe of Santa’s who is looking to stop Christmas altogether. And sure, this might sound like the plot of more than a few Christmas movie sequels, but none of those sequels have Russell and Hawn teaming up to save the day. So, there you go.

There is a lot to process in the Christmas Chronicles 2 trailer, and I mean that in the best way possible. With Chris Columbus back at the helm as director and co-writer (alongside Matt Lieberman), The Christmas Chronicles 2 asks us to maintain SFW thoughts about Santa and Mrs. Claus because it’s a kid’s movie while also dealing with the return of #1 Young Adult Onscreen Villain, Julian Dennison (who previously caused a ruckus in Deadpool 2) as Belsnickel, a character also played for one episode by Dwight Schrute on The Office. Oh, and if that wasn’t wild enough, this movie has paired Tyrese Gibson and Williams-Paisley as a couple — a bold storytelling decision I wholeheartedly support. TL;DR: I am ready, with every fiber of my being, to stream The Christmas Chronicles 2 right now.

The Christmas Chronicles 2 lights up Netflix on November 25, a.k.a. the start of the holiday season. Watch the official trailer below and get even more Netflix news here.

And here’s the official synopsis for The Christmas Chronicles 2:

It’s been two years since siblings Kate (Darby Camp) and Teddy Pierce (Judah Lewis) saved Christmas, and a lot has changed. Kate, now a cynical teenager, is reluctantly spending Christmas in Cancun with her mom’s new boyfriend and his son Jack (Jahzir Bruno). Unwilling to accept this new version of her family, Kate decides to run away. But when a mysterious, magical troublemaker named Belsnickel threatens to destroy the North Pole and end Christmas for good, Kate and Jack are unexpectedly pulled into a new adventure with Santa Claus (Kurt Russell). Written and directed by Chris Columbus (Home Alone, Harry Potter) and co-starring Goldie Hawn, The Christmas Chronicles 2 is an action-packed adventure for the whole family that’s full of heart, humor, and holiday spirit.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.