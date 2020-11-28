The Clauses are back! After the 2018 Netflix hit The Christmas Chronicles, we have been gifted with a sequel, the aptly named The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two. Santa Claus (Kurt Russell) reunites with the young Kate Pierce (Darby Camp) and travel to Santa's Village to try and stop a nefarious ex-elf (Julian Dennison) from ruining Christmas forever. But they aren't doing it alone — they're joined by Kate's potential new stepbrother Jack (Jahzir Bruno) and Mrs. Claus herself (Goldie Hawn) to save the day and spread some dang cheer!

I was lucky enough to speak with Bruno and his on-screen father Tyrese Gibson as part of a Zoom press junket for The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two, and as you'll see, they delivered on their background holiday decorations. We talked about Bruno's need to step up his game for this role, Gibson's ability to hop from franchise to franchise with ease, the role Bruno would love to play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the fun story behind their ultra-charming, ultra-improvised on-screen father-son handshake. Plus: Gibson calls Bruno "Young King," and if that doesn't make your heart grow bigger, I don't know what will.

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two is now streaming on Netflix. Check out my full interview with Gibson and Bruno below.

