The Big Picture The decline of theatrical Christmas movies like The Grinch, Elf, The Polar Express, or Love Actually can be traced back to financial difficulties in the 2000s and the shift away from live-action theatrical comedies in the 2010s.

Streaming services have become the primary platform for Christmas movies, offering cost-effective options for delivering crowdpleaser entertainment.

The scarcity of theatrical Christmas family movies means that new generations miss out on the experience of discovering fresh holiday titles in theaters.

If you’ve been following what new original movies have recently dropped on various streaming services, you’ve likely noticed a wave of fresh releases tied into the arrival of the holiday season. Disney+ had Dashing Through the Snow, Peacock has dropped Genie, and Amazon is delivering Candy Cane Lane at the start of December 2023. These Yuletide features are meant to draw further attention to major streaming services, but they also reinforce how movie theaters in recent years have been totally devoid of new Christmas-themed titles. Early November used to be a go-to time to launch theatrical titles tied into the holiday season, but nowadays, it’s incredibly rare to see major studios launch such titles in theaters.

That wasn’t always the case, of course. The 2000s especially were a golden age for theatrical Christmas movies, starting with The Grinch in 2000 becoming the highest-grossing movie of the year domestically. In the years that followed, The Santa Clause 2, Elf, and The Polar Express each made over $130 million in North America alone while the British romantic comedy Love Actually became a global hit. For the rest of the decade, studios packed theaters with Christmas family movies…but then these movies stopped going to theaters altogether even before major streamers emerged. The drought of these titles has become so noticeable that recently, Esther Zuckerman predicted in a New York Times piece that Elf and Love Actually could become the last Christmas classics ever released. With so many Yuletide films just getting dumped onto streaming, there were fewer chances for new titles to usurp classics like Elf for the title of most beloved Christmas family movie. What happened? Why did the theatrical Christmas family movie vanish?

The 2000s Were the Best of Times…and the Most Foreboding of Times

The reason behind the dearth of theatrical Christmas movies can be traced back almost two decades ago to shortly after that 2000s boom for the genre. Immediately after those promising initial years, things began to get rougher for Christmas movies financially. The Santa Clause 3, Deck the Halls, Unaccompanied Minors, and The Holiday all dropped in the final months of 2006, none of them cracked $100 million domestically. In 2007, Fred Claus (which clearly was trying to ride the coattails of Elf) was a box office dud while Disney's A Christmas Carol in 2009 lost lots of money on a $190 million budget. While these titles had looked like surefire hits just a few years earlier, the 2000s closed out with a lot more uncertainty over the viability of Christmas movies, particularly PG-rated ones aimed at families. Early 2010s family movies either about Christmas (like Arthur Christmas) or were marketed to tie into Christmas (like Rise of the Guardians) that flopped at the box office didn't help matters.

Part of the problem here was that those early 2000s hit Christmas movies got a boost from being based on either the most famous Christmas books of all time (like The Grinch or Polar Express) or being sequels to popular Yuletide movies (like The Santa Claus). Projects like Arthur Christmas and Fred Claus didn’t have those kinds of advantages. With the average box office track record of Christmas movies becoming more and more mixed, it was already looking like it’d be a challenge to keep these features viable as theatrical experiences. However, the existence of Christmas family movies in theaters was severely threatened by Hollywood studios moving away from live-action theatrical comedies throughout the 2010s.

That was the primary mold through which a variety of theatrical Christmas family movies operated, from Elf to the Santa Clause movies. In the past, you didn’t necessarily need a $200 million budget or lots of VFX to either draw in audiences or garner enthusiasm from studio executives. Now, the lack of such elements made theatrical Christmas family movies poisonous to studios like Warner Bros. or Disney. Even in the mid-2010s, before Netflix and Amazon original movies became more ubiquitous, titles in the vein of Elf were scarce in movie theaters. What Christmas movies did emerge in theaters were skewed towards the R-rated adult crowd (like Office Christmas Party or Bad Santa 2) rather than the family moviegoers that had driven the biggest hits in the theatrical holiday season movie canon.

Video Killed the Radio Star and Streaming Killed the Theatrical Christmas Movie

The greatest culprit behind the demise of the theatrical Christmas family movie, though, was streaming. Once companies needed “content” for their nascent streaming platforms, Christmas movies became a cost-conscious way of delivering crowdpleaser entertainment to subscribers. This shift was best exemplified by Walt Disney Pictures shifting the Anna Kendrick Santa movie Noelle from a planned theatrical release to being one of the original titles that launched on Disney+ the day that streamer premiered. In the 2000s, Disney had trumpeted the Santa Clause sequels as must-see theatrical events. Now, Noelle was going straight to streaming and would be joined on Disney+ in the years that followed by other Yuletide original films on the platform like Home Sweet Home Alone and Dashing Through the Snow.

The ubiquity of streaming Christmas movies does make some logical sense only because titles like The Christmas Chronicles feel like natural evolutions of the kind of holiday season fare that have always premiered on the small screen. Hallmark Christmas movies have always been big business. For executives, the new age of streaming Christmas family movies was just the next step in this process. These titles often featured production values like Hallmark movies, but now they inexplicably had Sally Hawkins or Kurt Russell stomping around on the sets. Not only could they deliver exclusive material to their subscribers, but they could build on the obvious audience that loves to watch digestible Christmas fare on their couches.

This gain for streamers, of course, has only ensured that theatrical Christmas family movies have become even scarcer in recent years. While the 2018 update of The Grinch was a massive hit, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (released that same year) was a massive flop, which didn’t help inspire confidence in the financial prospects of theatrical Christmas family movies not starring cranky green beasts. The only holiday-themed features that go into theaters now are decidedly R-rated titles inhabiting the action and horror genres, like Silent Night or Violent Night. These tend to engage in the Christmas spirit in an ironic fashion. More sincere family-friendly approaches to the holiday, which were already being pushed out of theaters as early as 2015, are now exclusively the domain of streamers. Two decades after Elf, it’s unlikely this subgenre will be making a big theatrical comeback anytime soon.

That’s an extra strange phenomenon since theatrical re-issues of old Christmas movies like Elf bring in major bucks for movie theater chains like Alamo Drafthouse. People love watching Yuletide features in public with other people. Connecting with others over a beloved annual cinematic tradition is all kinds of joyful. You just can’t get that with streaming exclusive Christmas movies. True, the ubiquity of classic Christmas movies studios can just re-issue theatrically (like Jim Carrey’s Grinch or A Christmas Story) with minimal (read: cheap) marketing efforts may just make those entities content with the theatrical holiday films they already have. But new generations deserve their own memories of discovering fresh holiday season titles in the theater rather than just experiencing what their parents liked. That’s not going to be possible, though, given that the theatrical Christmas family movie has become a thing of the past.

