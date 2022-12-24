The holiday's star player is nowhere to be seen in many Christmas films...

Santa Claus is a symbol of Christmas, representing the joy and generosity of giving. Although the true spirit of Christmas is sometimes overshadowed by the material things Santa brings, he does perpetuate the holiday season spirit.

Although many traditional holiday films have Father Christmas as the protagonist, and he often saves Christmas, there are some films where not only does Santa not come to save the day—he isn't there at all!

'It’s a Wonderful Life'

The iconic and beloved film follows George Bailey (James Stewart), an everyday man who grows frustrated after his life didn’t take the route he dreamed of. After repeatedly facing problems, he contemplates ending his life.

When his guardian angel Clarence (Henry Travers) shows him how things would have looked like if he had never been born, he realizes how blessed he was and what a wonderful life he had after all. Although George’s self-crisis takes place on Christmas Eve, Santa Claus did not come to save the day. Instead, he simply needed a new perspective to change his outlook.

'Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas'

In this smash box-office hit based on the book, The Grinch (Jim Carrey) decides to ruin Christmas—a holiday he hates—for the citizens of Whoville, by dressing up as Santa, stealing their gifts and decorations. As he witnesses them continue to sing and celebrate, he realizes the true spirit of the season.

The Grinch may have dressed up as Santa, but he didn't even bump into Santa as he broke into everyone’s houses, nor did Santa save Christmas. Instead, the citizens of Whoville remembered what Christmas spirit is all on their own.

'Home Alone'

This beloved and enormously successful film follows Kevin (Macaulay Culkin), an 8-year-old child, who wishes his family would disappear. As they plan to vacation in Paris, he is accidentally left behind, leading him to believe his wish came true. As he scrambles to defend his house from two insistent burglars (Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern), he realizes how much he misses his family.

While the climax of the film takes place on Christmas Eve, and despite Kevin asking Santa that “instead of presents, [he] just wants his family back”, Santa is not part of the storyline. As Kevin is put into a tight spot, his neighbor comes to his aid.

'Love Actually'

This beloved ensemble rom-com takes place at Christmas. Following individual story arcs, as the key characters navigate life, they find someone special, reiterating the value of spending the holiday season with loved ones.

Despite being a Christmas film, Santa is not part of the storyline. Instead, the film focuses on the realistic ups and downs of romance, demonstrating that different people experience love differently.

'The Christmas Shoes'

This made-for-TV film follows a workaholic lawyer (Rob Lowe) who struggles with a broken marriage, and a young boy who wants to buy his dying mother a pair of red shoes. The film leans towards the realistic side of the holidays where things aren’t always picture perfect.

Instead of a perfect ending where Santa magically creates a perfect Christmas Eve, the young boy’s wish to give his mother a present helped the workaholic realign his priorities and realize the true meaning of Christmas.

'A Bad Moms Christmas'

When three moms (Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn) grow burdened, frustrated, and under-appreciated over how much work needs to be done in the holiday season, and how they hardy have time to enjoy it, they are tipped over the edge when their mothers come to visit. They decide to challenge the expectations of creating a perfect Christmas for their families, by breaking free and celebrating their own way.

As the film is not a traditional story by any means, rather a raunchy comedy, it’s understandable not to see Santa try to fix this Christmas.

'White Christmas'

When aspiring performers Bob (Bing Crosby) and Phil (Danny Kaye) join two sisters, Betty (Rosemary Clooney) and Judy (Vera-Ellen) to perform a Christmas show, they run into retired Major General (Dean Jagger) who is financially struggling due to poor business at this country inn.

In this musical, Santa is nowhere to be seen. Instead, the story conveys both everlasting love and friendship. Although Santa is a symbol of hope during the holiday season, this film conveys hope that everything will be all right with your loved ones there for support.

'Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey'

Jeronicus Jangle (Forest Whitaker) is a toy maker is betrayed by his apprentice, leaving him in financial hardships. Following the death of his wife, he grows desolate, isolating himself from his daughter who moves away. When his granddaughter arrives, he finds new hope in re-establishing his business and reuniting his family.

This film is unique, as most classic traditional films either lean towards realism, while other fantastical stories feature a wonderland where Santa is the protagonist. Instead, Jingle Jangle features an imaginary world come to life, without Santa Claus.

'The Princess Switch'

In this Christmas rom-com, two identical women- a duchess and a working woman (both played by Vanessa Hudgens), plan to switch places. When they fall in love with their alter-ego’s fiancé and boyfriend respectively, they are forced to return to their real lives.

Despite taking place a week before Christmas, the film doesn’t focus on many aspects commonly seen in holiday fare. The film does remind viewers that Christmas is a magical time of year, and it emphasizes that Christmas is about love.

