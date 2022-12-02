You better watch out as the season of Mariah Carey is almost upon us. With Thanksgiving done and dusted for another year, Christmas is now the next holiday to celebrate. As stores and your overly eager relatives begin decorating, streaming services are about to be flooded with Christmas-themed entertainment. Apple TV+ came to the party early with the release of the musical comedy Spirited, and it has received a positive reception.

RELATED: 10 Movies to Prepare You for Family Gatherings This Holiday Season

Starring comedy favorites Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds, Spirited is a modern retelling of A Christmas Carol. While some of the jokes are a little explicit for younger audiences, the movie calls to mind other Christmas-themed singalongs and is sure to cause some viewers to want to launch straight into a musical marathon. Many classics exist within the genre, but there are some fan-favorites that will help any viewer get into the Christmas spirit.

'How the Grinch Stole Christmas!' (1966)

Available to stream on Peacock.

One of the most enduring Christmas tales, How the Grinch Stole Christmas! is seen by many as the definitive adaptation of Dr. Seuss's classic story. Following the infamous green character and his loyal dog Max (one of the best canines in movies), the movie shows the Grinch enacting his plan of dressing up as Santa Claus and stealing presents from everyone in Whoville.

While the holiday special only runs for 25 minutes, it has become a staple of television at Christmastime and is still shown today. Three musical numbers are featured in the short animated film, with "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch" proving to be the most popular as it has gone on to be featured in most adaptations of the story.

'The Nightmare Before Christmas' (1993)

Available to stream on Disney+.

While the legendary movie maintains its status as an essential Halloween watch, The Nightmare Before Christmas also deserves a place in your Christmas rotation. When Jack Skellington, the King of Halloweentown, discovers a land devoted to Christmas, he attempts to bring that same spirit to his gothic domain.

One of the most beloved animated movies of all time and a masterwork of stop-motion, The Nightmare Before Christmas remains just as popular three decades later. While the movie itself is highly influential, its soundtrack has also inspired musicians, and bands such as Fall Out Boy and Panic! at the Disco have covered its songs.

'Scrooge' (1970)

Scrooge is not only a talking duck but is also a Christmas musical from 1970. Based on Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol, Scrooge stars Albert Finney as Ebenezer Scrooge, the famous Christmas-hating grouch. On Christmas Eve, Scrooge is visited by the Ghosts of Christmas, who attempt to redeem the old man.

By turning the famous story into a musical, Scrooge breathes new life into the material. While the movie is thematically similar to Spirited, Scrooge handles the classic tale in a lighter way, offering a more approachable movie for families that avoids the more adult humor of the recent release.

'Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey' (2020)

Available to stream on Netflix.

Image via Netflix

When master toy-maker Jeronicus (Forest Whitaker) has his work stolen by his apprentice, Gustafson (Keegan-Michael Key), he abandons his profession. Upon discovering he has a granddaughter, however, Jeronicus is inspired by her enthusiasm for his profession and rediscovers his passion.

Originally conceived as a stage production, Jingle Jangle was instead created for Netflix. Based on an original idea, the movie is a fresh take on the Christmas movie and features plenty of show-stopping musical numbers, while its talented cast and colorful visuals ensure audiences will always be entertained.

'White Christmas' (1954)

Available to stream on Netflix.

Image via Paramount

A holiday classic from the Golden Age of Hollywood, White Christmas stars Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye as two soldiers who become entertainers after the war. Befriending a pair of sisters, the duo devises a plan to put on an extravagant performance with the help of the two ladies to save their old sergeant's failing business.

White Christmas may be too sweet for some viewers, as it is definitely a product of its time period, but its bright performances and charming musical numbers still hold up today. It is the perfect gateway movie into the musicals that dominated cinema in the past and is a cozy film to watch with loved ones at Christmas.

'Anna and the Apocalypse' (2017)

Available to stream on Shudder, AMC, and Tubi.

Image via Orion Pictures

How can you make the Christmas musical genre better? Obviously by adding zombies into the mix. After a zombie outbreak occurs in her normally peaceful Scottish village, teenager Anna and her friends must battle the undead to save their town. Of course, they stop occasionally to perform a rousing musical number.

The zombie genre is often criticized for being crowded due to its surge in popularity brought on by The Walking Dead, but Anna and the Apocalypse excels at setting itself apart by being both a Christmas movie and a musical. The young cast is all likable, and you cannot help but root for them as they sing and slay.

'The Mistle-Tones' (2012)

Available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

When talented Holly misses out on joining the Christmas-themed pop group Snow Belles due to an unfair scenario, she decides to form her own singing group, The Mistle-Tones. It is not long until she has recruited a gang of friends and misfits, and they band together to defeat the Snow Belles in a singing competition.

The Mistle-Tones basically works as a Christmas-themed Pitch Perfect, with both movies featuring a group of singers who bond thanks to the power of music. Despite being made for television, The Mistle-Tones has developed a cult following and remains popular a decade later.

'The Polar Express' (2004)

Available to stream on HBO Max.

Image via Warner Bros.

A modern Christmas favorite, The Polar Express tells the CGI tale of a boy who boards a train headed for the North Pole, so he can meet Santa Claus. The train is full of other children that the boy befriends, while Tom Hanks stars as the train's conductor, though the legendary actor also plays several other roles.

While the CGI animation ventures into the uncanny valley more than a few times, The Polar Express is a visual delight. It showcases moments of beauty as the titular train travels through the snowy landscape while offering a touching story that only slightly goes off the rails.

'The Muppet Christmas Carol' (1992)

Available to stream on Disney+.

Image via Disney

There is barely a classic story that The Muppets have not touched, and in The Muppet Christmas Carol, the popular puppets turn the attention to Dickens's immortal tale. Retelling the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, Michael Caine stars as the character who is haunted by the Ghosts of Christmas, each played by a member of the Muppets.

Like all Muppet productions, The Muppet Christmas Carol is a charming delight for the whole family. The colorful puppets give the tale a layer that makes it more appealing to children, while parents will also enjoy the nostalgia of reveling in the characters of their youth. Caine is also terrific as he plays the role completely straight, never acknowledging that he is acting alongside a cast of puppets.

'Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas' (1977)

Available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Another flashback to the childhood movies of yesteryear, Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas is a TV special created by The Jim Henson Company. The plot follows Emmet and Ma Otter, a mother and son pair of otters who separately enter a talent show in order to use the prize money to buy a gift for the other.

Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas is a supremely wholesome tale that is bound to touch viewers of all ages. It closely replicates the style of The Muppets, while Kermit the Frog himself even makes an appearance. Any fans of those puppets will surely love these, and the movie's catchy songs are bound to get stuck in your head.

NEXT: The Best Movies to Watch on Christmas