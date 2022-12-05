Whether they're black-and-white oldies, stop-motion musicals, or new computer-animated hits, it's not hard for Christmas movies to become classics. With heartwarming stories and lovable characters at Christmastime, films like Home Alone, A Christmas Story and The Santa Clause are forever favorites.

RELATED: Mistakes In 'A Christmas Story' You Probably Never Noticed

Their sequels, on the other hand, aren't always as successful. Sequels need just the right amount of nostalgia and newness to work, and unfortunately, plenty of Christmas films' sequels just don't cut it. From a movie that spawned too many follow-ups to unnecessary continuations, some films would have been better left as standalone favorites.

'Home Alone' (1990)

Home Alone tells the story of a little boy who feels like an outcast in his large family and winds up left home alone for Christmas, all while saving his house from two burglars plotting to break in while the family is away.

The film's follow-up Home Alone 2: Lost in New York is a sequel that perfectly captures what the original film was about, but it's the following films that are so unnecessary, they've become forgotten. Swapping Macaulay Culkin for Alex D. Linz, Home Alone 3 is a new adaptation of the original film, while Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House tells a new story starring Mike Weinberg as Kevin McCallister.

'The Santa Clause' (1994)

The Santa Clause is the perfect combination of hilarity and heartwarming when Tim Allen's Scott accidentally kills Santa and is enlisted to take on the Christmas icon's duties next year, causing Scott to physically turn into Santa Claus in preparation for the big day.

But sometimes one is enough, and this film franchise is the perfect example. While The Santa Clauses may be a Disney+ hit in 2022, neither The Santa Clause 2 nor The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause were able to capture the magic of the first.

'Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer' (1964)

Image via NBC

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer is a 1964 stop-motion film that puts some visuals to the classic Christmas tune while introducing new characters like Hermey the Elf and Sam the Snowman, who acts as the narrator voiced by Burl Ives.

While this oldie is a holiday classic, it spawned several sequels that don't live up to the original, starting with Rudolph's Shiny New Year, following the reindeer on a search for Baby New Year on New Year's Eve. This film was followed by Rudolph and Frosty's Christmas in July, a crossover between Rudolph and Frosty the Snowman, and the saga ended with 2001's Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and the Island of Misfit Toys.

'Frosty The Snowman' (1969)

Frosty the Snowman was a classic animated TV special that told Frosty's journey from being built, coming to life, and eventually melting away and saying goodbye to all of his new friends just like in the famous Christmas carol.

RELATED: Creepy Stop-Motion Films and Why We Love Them So

This classic was followed by Frosty's Winter Wonderland,who returns to play with his old friends during a snowfall. The snowman is seen again in Rudolph and Frosty's Christmas in July, and later starred in the direct-to-video film The Legend of Frosty the Snowman about the snowman arriving in an unhappy town to prove that magic exists.

'Jingle All The Way' (1996)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Jingle All The Way is a Christmastime classic starring Arnold Schwarzenegger as Howard, a hardworking dad who goes on a quest to find his son the only toy he wants for Christmas, winding up in wacky situations along the way.

Jingle All The Way 2 went wrong simply for trying to recreate a classic while recasting Schwarzenegger with Larry the Cable Guy. Acting as more of an adaptation than a sequel, this 2014 direct-to-video film doesn't live up to its predecessor and proves the old sentiment that if it ain't broke, don't fix it.

'A Charlie Brown Christmas' (1965)

If there's a holiday, odds are Charlie Brown and The Peanuts gang have a special to go with it. For Christmastime, A Charlie Brown Christmas was the very first TV special based on Charles Schulz's comic strips and stars The Peanuts putting on a holiday play while Charlie Brown provides them with a little, sparse tree that he decides is perfect.

While A Charlie Brown Christmas has aired in households annually since 1965, it spawned three rather unknown sequels. It's Christmastime Again, Charlie Brown, Charlie Brown's Christmas Tales and I Want A Dog For Christmas, Charlie Brown generally aren't considered bad, but definitely don't hold the nostalgia of the first film.

'Christmas At Graceland' (2018)

Hallmark Channel releases dozens of holiday movies every year during their Countdown to Christmas celebration, but once in a while, a film will stick out in the crowd. In 2018, that film was Christmas at Graceland, starring American Idol contestant-turned-actor Kellie Pickler and Hallmark hunk Wes Brown.

After the success of the film that followed two country musicians on a romantic, holiday journey at Graceland, a sequel would have been widely accepted had it starred its original cast. Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays lacked what the original held simply for replacing Pickler and Brown with new actors as brand new characters at Graceland.

'A Christmas Story' (1983)

Image Via MGM/UA Entertainment Co.

A Christmas Story follows a special holiday season for Ralphie Parker, who longs for a Red Ryder BB gun while experiencing an unforgettable Christmas full of major awards, disappointing decoder pins, and some unexpected Chinese turkey.

RELATED: 'A Christmas Story': Memorable Lessons Ralphie Parker Taught Us

And there's a reason why this film airs for 24 hours straight every Christmas Eve and its sequels don't. While 2022's A Christmas Story Christmas lives up to the original and actually stars Peter Billingsly, other sequels like 1994's My Summer Story and 2012's A Christmas Story 2 are unnecessary and often forgotten additions to the franchise.

'Elf' (2003)

Image via Warner Bros.

Elf became a Christmas tradition starting in 2003 when Will Ferrell starred as Buddy the Elf, who learns he's less elf and more human and goes on an adventure through New York City to find his birth father and offer him some Christmas spirit.

What probably isn't part of your Christmas tradition is NBC's Elf: Buddy’s Musical Christmas,a stop-motion musical adaption of the film that stars Jim Parsons as Buddy and Mark Hamill as his father in an unnecessary follow-up to the franchise.

'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation' (1989)

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation is the most memorable among the National Lampoon movies, telling the story of Clark Griswold and his desire for a good, old-fashioned Christmas with his big, eccentric family.

Considering its 12% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, Christmas Vacation practically is a standalone next to National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation 2: Cousin Eddie's Island Adventure.Starring arguably the least favorite character from the original film, the movie follows Cousin Eddie after he loses his job and he and his family are left shipwrecked for the holidays.

NEXT: Disney Movies That Should Have Stopped at One