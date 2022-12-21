While many are grabbing a cup of Christmas cheer and watching their favorite Hallmark movies this time of year, others are leaning into the Christmas horror genre. From re-imagined classics like Black Christmas to new-age takes on traditional stories like Krampus and Silent Night, horror movie fans won't have trouble finding something to watch this season. But instead of leaving viewers with heavy thoughts about a killer's motive or obscenely high blood pressure, Christmas horror always leaves the viewer laughing. That's because Christmas horror understands the assignment. The creatives behind these movies know their audiences want to fulfill the same needs as a horror movie would, but that it's Christmas, after all.

The History of Christmas Horror

Horror movie fans might love a good jump scare, hefty plots with lots of twists, or a big bad that leaves them feeling like they might be on evil's side. Those elements might not sound like something you'd find in a traditional holiday movie, but that's where Christmas horror comes in. The sub-genre dates back to the 1971 U.K.-produced Christmas-themed horror movie Whoever Slew Auntie Roo? (1971). The sub-genre wouldn't become a thing until Black Christmas in 1974, but the idea of blending horror into Christmas stories popped up in films like Tales From the Crypt (1972), the first to feature its killer in a Santa outfit, or Silent Night, Bloody Night (1972), the first U.S. Christmas horror film. But it wasn't until Black Christmas (1974) that Christmas horror took off and turned heads.

Horror existed in Christmas stories long before these movies, though. Many of the Christmas stories we know and love are rooted in horror. Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol leans on the traditional horror element of a haunting to teach the main character a lesson. Even in the children's version of the holiday classic, ghosts return from the dead to teach the beloved character a lesson. All over the world, there are horrifying elements to Christmas folklore, including Germany's Krampus, who punishes naughty children, the kallikantzaroi goblins of Greece, and Perchta, the goddess who oversees Central European children to ensure they're well-behaved. Then there's Santa Claus, the jolly old man who breaks into homes to deliver presents to the children he deems good.

Do you see? The Christmas holiday itself is rooted in the horror of being on your best behavior or waking on Christmas morning to find a dreaded lump of coal under the tree.

Why Does Christmas Horror Lean Into Humor?

Now that we've established Christmas is basically a horror holiday, we can unpack why Christmas horror leans on being funny instead of serious or scary. Like those feel-good movies on the Hallmark channel, a good Christmas horror movie strives to strike the same chord for its audience. First, the movie's typical plot centers around Christmas or another seasonal event. Because there's no better way to signify that what you're watching is indeed a holiday film than using sets with elaborate holiday lights, festive storefronts, and fresh falling snow.

Then there's typically tension between the main character(s) that catalyzes the evil that's about to unfold upon them. This evil often comes about for a good reason (unless you're watching The Strangers). Like any solid horror movie, there's a lesson to be learned or a thought-provoking plot point that seeks to leave viewers thinking. It might be dressed up in silver and gold and served up in a comedic way, but Christmas horror has the same intentions as the parent genre.

The Big Bad

Of course, no Christmas horror movie is complete without a big bad. Sometimes, those villains serve a dual purpose: to horrify and spark joy simultaneously. For instance, the German folklore-inspired villain Krampus has toy minions that do his bidding. These violent versions of holiday toys give viewers a laugh with their over-the-top kills that have just the right amount of violence and gore. They're a necessary part of the storytelling because what horror movie is complete without some kind of violence? Whether it's physical violence, like a bloody kill, mental warfare, or both, there's a fine line between what we see in Christmas horror versus what's done in traditional horror. Holiday horror can and should include violence in some way to scratch a horror fan's proverbial itch, but there's an art to the delivery.

Outside of the films that lean on the more traditional horror elements with a sprinkling of festive, there are movies like Violent Night that put Christmas icons like Santa Claus at the center of the violence. The David Harbour-led flick is more of a Christmas action comedy, but it dances with horror elements like violence and "lessons to be learned." After all, Christmas horror was born out of an increase in consumerism, an all too-ideal platform for horror storytelling. Like so many of the Christmas horror movies we've mentioned, movies like Violent Night satisfy the itch some horror movie fans get during this time of year. The film doesn't skip out on the elements horror fans are looking for but creatively delivers them in a comedic, almost light-hearted way that can satisfy any horror fan.

Finally, the holidays are only the happiest time of year for some. Not to bum anyone out, but real-world problems like homelessness and mental health don't cease to exist just because Santa is coming. But that's where Christmas horror comes in — these movies fill the void by reminding us the holidays aren't always merry and bright for everyone, and there are still real issues at play that need to be considered. Still, the people who might not enjoy this time of year as much as others don't need to be further bummed out, hence why Christmas horror tends to be fun with a sprinkling of jump scares, blood, and gore.

Like those Hallmark flicks, Christmas horror isn't for everyone. But they're out there for those horror fans looking to get festive. From Black Christmas, a truly unsettling story about "the call coming from inside the house," to the less horrific and adorable Gremlins (1984), what horror flick will you be diving into this holiday season?