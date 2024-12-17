When it's the holiday season, and everyone's feeling merry and bright, sometimes it's nice to sit back, unwind, and get spooked by some of the most chilling Christmas movies of all time. While everyone has their own way of celebrating this joyful time of the year, and it is always nice to watch some of the more traditional and fun Christmas movies, there's something absolutely exciting about seeing a couple of those alternative Christmas films that leave a chill down one's spine.

The following ten entries are several notable Christmas horror movies that will give viewers a good scare. The scarier these films were, the more memorable they've become over the years. They continue to terrify and entertain their fans. They're packed with tons of thrills and excitement, and easy to watch for anyone looking for a darker holiday movie to enjoy during the season.

10 'Silent Night, Deadly Night' (1984)

Directed by Charles E. Sellier Jr.

Image via Tri-Star Pictures

Let's start with an unusual choice for this list, but one that still gets quite unsettling sometimes. It's Silent Night, Deadly Night, the 1984 B-movie slasher flick directed by Charles E. Sellier Jr. It follows the story of a traumatized young man, Billy Chapman (Robert Brian Wilson), who, after witnessing the brutal murder of his parents at a young age by a killer in a Santa costume, goes on a killing spree while dressed as St. Nick, slaying anyone he deems "naughty."

Admittedly, the Silent Night, Deadly Night franchise gets a bit of a bad rap, featuring some notable duds. While it often gets overshadowed by its memorable so-bad-it's-good sequel, Silent Night, Deadly Night Part II, it's easy to forget how genuinely scary this first entry can get in certain parts. Yes, it's cheesy and a tad over-the-top and not the best acted, but the idea of an unhinged vigilante serial killer going on a brutal murder spree in a Santa costume is still quite creepy to see. Plus, the killers get pretty gory and unpleasant. While it's not a perfect movie, there is something about Silent Night, Deadly Night that'll surely scare viewers.

9 'The Advent Calendar' (2021)

Directed by Patrick Ridremont

Image via Shudder

Released in 2021 and directed by Patrick Ridremont, The Advent Calendar is a French horror thriller starring Eugénie Derouand as a paraplegic woman who receives a strange advent calendar for her birthday. As she opens its daily gifts, she slowly realizes the calendar possesses magical powers that could hopefully help her walk again. However, it comes with a terrible catch: people start dying around her.

Who knew a story of a cursed Advent Calendar could make for such a gripping and suspenseful horror thriller? While there are some slow moments, and the mysterious Advent Calendar doesn't get all that explained too much, the plot, for the most part, is well-written and compelling in its attempt to tell a chilling and one-of-a-kind story. A bit obscure but a must-watch for any holiday horror buffs, The Advent Calendar is a unique and unsettling Christmas horror flick that surely keeps anyone watching on the edge of their seats.

8 'Dead End' (2003)

Directed by Jean-Baptiste Andrea and Fabrice Canepa

Image via Lionsgate

Dead End is a 2003 supernatural mystery horror film directed by Jean-Baptiste Andrea and Fabrice Canepa and starring Ray Wise of Twin Peak fame. On Christmas Eve, a dysfunctional family, The Harringtons, takes a shortcut to visit some relatives for the holidays. This proves to be a huge mistake, however, as they experience bizarre supernatural occurrences along the way and see a mysterious woman in white.

Dead End is another obscure but interesting film for the horror holiday season. It's mind-bending and suspenseful, full of unexpected twists and turns that keep viewers worried until the very end. It's psychologically intense and features some decent gore and blood to satisfy any horror lover. Give it a watch; as it doesn't disappoint with its fun story.

7 'Better Watch Out' (2016)

Directed by Chris Peckover

Image via Well Go USA

Better Watch Out is a 2016 dark horror comedy directed by Chris Peckover and starring Olivia DeJonge and Levi Miller. In a home invasion movie with an unexpected twist, the story follows seventeen-year-old babysitter Ashley as her job watching twelve-year-old Luke one holiday night is interrupted by a sinister masked intruder. However, things aren't what they appear to be, as Ashley slowly realizes that the whole ordeal is all part of a twisted act created by Luke, who reveals he has an unhealthy love obsession with her.

It's a dark and twisted psychological film with a few shocking turns and brutal acts of violence. Though a lot of dark comedy is involved, there's an emphasis on horror here, and it's definitely intense. It's all elevated by the lead performances, especially young Levi Miller, who shines in an unexpectedly eerie role as an unhinged, lovesick kid willing to go to extreme lengths for the girl he likes. There's a lot to enjoy about Better Watch Out. It's tense, darkly funny, but also incredibly unsettling. It's definitely worth a watch on any holiday night.

6 'Silent Night' (2012)

Directed by Steven C. Miller

Image via Anchor Bay Entertainment

The Silent Night, Deadly Night franchise surprisingly returns to this list, this time with arguably its most underappreciated entry, titled Silent Night, released in 2012. The story follows a vengeful, mysterious killer who dawns a terrifying Santa mask and goes on a brutal massacre in search of naughty victims in the small town of Crye