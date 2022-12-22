For many, Christmas is a time of mixed feelings. It’s where we gather with our loved ones and celebrate each other with gifts. It’s also a day when we have to get together with people we rarely see and may not like. Christmas and Thanksgiving are notorious for big arguments brought about by anything from politics to hurt feelings that have been festering for a year. It can also be a stressful time when so much pressure is put on us to get the right gift for someone. TV commercials tell us what we need to get, how much we must spend, and how the one receiving it will act if you just get them this new toy, phone, or even a car. And God forbid you go to get your child a toy and they’ve run out, or worse, you have to fight a parent at a store for the last one. Underneath what should be a selfless holiday of love and giving is one built on the ultimate greed of capitalism.

Still, for many, it’s a magical time when anything is possible. Even adults will feel like a kid again, nostalgic for Christmas mornings spent in their He-Man or Care Bears pajamas while they opened their new Cabbage Patch or Teddy Ruxpin doll. Christmas is a time when kids are told that Santa Claus is real. A mysterious man can see you and will come to your house at night. If you’re good, you get presents. If he determines that you’ve been bad, you get coal. Underneath that though is a creepy story about a stranger who sneaks into your house at night and stalks around while you sleep. All of it, the anxiety, the suppressed anger, and the magic of possibilities, make Christmas ripe for horror, a genre that feeds on the worst of our natures and where anything is possible as well. Halloween may be horror’s holiday, but the darker themes of Christmas make it an easy target.

'A Christmas Carol' Is Not Horror, But It Is Haunting

The greed of Christmas is used mostly as a teaching moment in films, with the trope being that the greedy one learns that the true meaning of Christmas is about family. This is the main theme of A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens, which has been adapted countless times in film and TV. We all know the story about how three ghosts take Ebenezer Scrooge on a journey that shows what his life would be like in different scenarios. The novella is filled with death and chain-rattling ghosts. While not a straight-up horror story, it’s a very scary one at points. It has also had some very frightening adaptations. One of those is 1951’s A Christmas Carol. The darkness and shadows of the black-and-white display is creepy alone. The haunting opening music makes you think you’re about to sit down to watch Dracula or The Wolfman, and while it’s not a Universal monster movie, it’s one of the darker takes on Dickens’ work.

'Scrooged' Is Pretty Dark, Too

At the other end of the spectrum is Scrooged, a 1987 reimagining of the story starring Bill Murray. With Murray in the lead, it can’t help but be a dark comedy, but there is still some very sinister and frightening imagery. There are laughs to be found for sure, but there's also Murray being cremated while still conscious, someone burned alive, a rotting corpse, and a dead body in ice. It’s not a film for the young or the squeamish.

'Krampus' Is the Perfect Example of Holiday Horror

A recent example that taps perfectly into both the greed of the holidays and the anxieties of family get-togethers is Michael Dougherty’s Krampus from 2015. With an ensemble cast led by Adam Scott and Toni Collette, we get a story about a dysfunctional family coming together, complete with differing personalities, such as the right wing, gun toting Howard played by David Koechner and his bullying daughters. Before the main story even starts, however, we’re already witness to a family in crisis and at each other’s throats. The film gives us a clever opening scene, where over the jolly “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas,” we get slow motion scenes of shoppers ripping apart a mall and knocking everyone out of their way, money and credit cards being handed over, kids screaming on Santa’s lap, and more kids fighting during a Nativity play. It’s chaotic, but there’s also a lot of truth to it.

When the main story of Krampus starts, that’s where we find ourselves in the area that horror taps into best at the holidays: the darker side of magic. In Krampus, we don’t get Santa, but an evil horned creature that will take your soul if you stop believing in the season’s magic. Elves will kidnap you. Gingerbread men will come to life and attack you. It’s a film with the usual message about how one should never lose the magic in them that Christmas brings, but it’s wrapped in a horror show where demons trap you in a snow globe for eternity.

Many horror films have taken advantage of that magical, anything-is-possible spirit of Christmas, because if anything good can happen, then anything bad is possible as well. If a white bearded man in a red suit can bring you presents, well, then he can also kill you, such as the controversial 1984 film Silent Night, Deadly Night, where a deranged man goes on a murder spree in a Santa Claus suit. It’s not the only one to do this though. There was Christmas Evil before it in 1980. It may have originated and been done best in the “All Through the House” segment of 1972’s Tales From the Crypt. There, a woman (Joan Collins) murders her husband for his money, but an escaped mental patient in a Santa Claus costume has seen what she’s done, and she gets more than a lump of coal when he breaks into her home.

If Santa can be real at Christmas, anything can be real, not just bad Santas. Faceless, psychotic killers can hide in your attic such as in Bob Clark’s slasher classic from 1972, Black Christmas. Just the title alone pulls you in by putting such a foreboding word right before such a pleasant one. Krampus showed us that demons can come for us and little creatures can come to life, but before them was perhaps the greatest Christmas horror film of them all, Joe Dante’s Gremlins from 1984.

'Gremlins' Introduced Many Youngsters to Horror Movies

For many, Gremlins was their first scary movie. The film is presented as a family comedy (its boundary-pushing PG rating would help in the creation of the PG-13 rating) with cute little creatures doing funny things, but make no mistake, Gremlins is a horror film. It taps into the magical time of the season, by having its protagonist Billy (Zach Gilligan) receive a strange but super adorable Mogwai as a Christmas present. Teddy Ruxpin has nothing on the cuteness of Gizmo.

The opening scenes give us warm images of a happy family and fireplaces and Christmas cookies. It then turns that warmness on its head and delivers something chilling. That mysterious present multiplies into creatures that turn into two foot tall, devilish-looking gremlins. They eat your Christmas cookies. They hide in your Christmas tree, then jump out and attack you. They dress up as Christmas carolers and sing to you, but you probably don’t want to know what happened to the carolers they took those hats and scarves from. A gang of them attack Santa Claus. And the Scrooge like villain, Mrs. Deagle, well, she is shot out of a window to her death.

Nothing about the holiday is safe in Gremlins. The most maligned scene has Kate (Phoebe Cates) stopping during the madness to tell a story about how, as a child, her dad dressed up as Santa on Christmas, then fell down the chimney, broke his neck, and his body wasn’t found for weeks. Many make fun of this scene for being out of place, but it shows that nothing is above going after. That’s the ultimate appeal of horror. It can take anything good and find the most frightening thing about it. Do you think it’s nice that a jolly man comes down the chimney to give you presents? Well, what if it was your dad, and he died, and you had to smell his rotting corpse?

The best horror works by tapping into the safest spots. Nothing is safer than our home. Nothing is safer than our family. Nothing is safer than the magic of Christmas. The best horror also works by tapping into the darkness we don’t talk about. Christmas might be magical but many of us dread Christmas dinners and buying presents. The idea of Santa might be a wondrous one for children, but it’s also pretty messed up and creepy when you think about it. There’s a reason why we don’t get Easter and Thanksgiving horror films, but so many Christmas ones. There’s darkness lurking in the light, whether it be ghosts with a warning, a shadow in your attic, devilish red eyes in your tree, or a demon that throws you into a pit of fire because you no longer believe. So you better watch out.