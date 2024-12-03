It’s the most wonderful time of the year again. New York City gears up for another round of festivities with its annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center. The Big Apple is synonymous with many things - tourism, traffic, and the Statue of Liberty. But when December comes around and Santa Claus begins to descend for arrival, the city is transformed into a winter wonderland straight out of a movie. Whether it’s enjoying snowy walks at Central Park, or gift-shopping at Bloomingdale’s, no New York holiday tradition is complete without the monumental tree-lighting ceremony at Rockefeller.

Attracting millions of locals and tourists everywhere, Christmas in Rockefeller Center is not just a city attraction. The tradition dates back to the early 1930s, rooted in the spirit of community. What was once a humble tree-lighting event has grown into a massive celebration, featuring bigger trees, grander decorations, and merrier performances to get visitors into the early December spirit. The 2024 boasts a 74-foot tall, 43-foot-wide Norway spruce, hailing all the way from Massachusetts. Weighing at a whopping 11 tonnes, more than 50,000 multicolor LED light trees will light up the tree, topped off with a Swarovski start to complete the look.

Those not in New York can now witness the tree-lighting event from the comfort of their homes. Without further ado, here’s where you can watch and stream the 2024 Christmas in Rockefeller Center.

Is the 2024 'Christmas in Rockefeller Center' Premiering on TV?

Image via NBC

The 2024 Christmas in Rockefeller Center airs at 8 P.M. ET Wednesday, televised live on NBC as part of the two-hour special. Prior to the main event, NBC-owned stations, including its affiliate stations, will be showing an additional live hour direct from Rockefeller Center. The show will be hosted by Mario Lopez, Natalie Pasquarella, and David Ushery.

For the first time this year, Spanish-languaged viewers can tune in for a simulcast, Navidades en Rockefeller Center, which airs live at 9 P.M. ET on Telemundo.

Is the 2024 'Christmas in Rockefeller Center' Streaming Online?

Image via NBC

Viewers with Peacock subscription can tune in to the 2024 Christmas in Rockefeller Center on the streaming platform.

Those who have yet to subscribe can start with Peacock’s Premium plan at only $7.99 a month (+tax) or $79.99 per year (+tax). There’s also the Peacock Premium Plus plan for viewers who are not fans of ads, going for an additional $6.00 a month (+tax) or an additional $60.00 per year (+tax). Please take note that a few of the programs may still contain ads due to streaming rights.

Who’s Hosting the 2024 'Christmas in Rockefeller Center'?

Hosting the 2024 Christmas in Rockefeller Center is none other than Kelly Clarkson. During a taping of her talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show in early November, the musician announced that she’s hosting the Rockefeller Christmas tree lighting ceremony for the second year in a row. Sharing her love for New York City during the holidays, Clarkson expresses that living in the Big Apple during Christmas feels a lot like being in the movies (specifically a Charlie Brown one).

While Clarkson has been focusing more on her daytime talk show duties, the singer caught the attention of America back when she won the first season of American Idol in 2002. With hits on the Billboard charts, her Grammy Award-winning album “Breakaway”, and several other memorable singles under her belt, Clarkson is looking forward to celebrating the holiday spirit at this year’s Christmas in Rockefeller Center.

Who’s Performing at the 2024 'Christmas in Rockefeller Center'?

Apart from her hosting duties, Clarkson is set to belt out some Christmas hits on the stage. With two Christmas albums under her belt and a repertoire of holiday classics, the singer has more than enough tunes to sing at Christmas in Rockefeller Center. Also joining the stage are The Backstreet Boys, Dan + Shay, Megan Hilty, Jennifer Hudson, Coco Jones, Little Big Town, RAYE, and Thalia. On top of that, the Radio City Rockettes are set to shimmy and dance the night away. Although not performing, NBC’s TODAY anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, and Craig Melvin are expected to make an appearance.

What Is the History of 'Christmas in Rockefeller Center'?

Christmas in Rockefeller Center is no ordinary tree-lighting celebration. The spirit of the annual event can be traced to more than eight decades ago. In December 1931, workers at Rockefeller Center pooled their money together to buy a Christmas tree. Upon purchasing a humble 20-foot-high balsam fir, the workers would decorate the tree with handmade garlands. By 1933, the Rockefeller Center decided to acknowledge the initiative and has turned it into a yearly tradition ever since, commemorating the year with its first tree lighting ceremony. Their communal effort and display of the would later on become a long-standing tradition that would not only unite the people of New York City during Christmas, but the entire country as well.

The tradition has also borne witness to several historical events that have hit the nation. In December 1942, on the cusp of World War II, Christmas in Rockefeller Center lives on despite its constraints. One large three and three other smaller trees were adorned in the colors of the U.S. flag, with designs kept as simple as possible since essential materials were utilized for urgent war efforts. In December 2001, not long after the devastating aftermath of 9/11, people all over the world flew into the Plaza to see the tree, which was adored in patriotic red, white, and blue.

Throughout the years, Christmas in Rockefeller continues to grow bigger and brighter. In 1955, around 20 men were needed to decorate the trees using scaffolding - an arduous effort that required nine days to complete. The trees have only gotten bigger in time. Christmas of 1999, commemorating the turn of a new millennium, the Plaza saw its tallest tree yet, standing at a massive 100 feet tall. The same goes for its stunning decorations - in 2004, the first Swarovski Star top was put on top of the tree. Weighing around 550 pounds and featuring 25,000 crystals, it will later on be replaced by a new Swarovski Star in 2018.