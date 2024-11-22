Well folks, it's that time of year again, and as I get older, it feels like the build-up to Christmas is a lot more fun than the day itself, so indulging in a flurry of holiday movies is a great way to make the most of it. Of course, there are the go-tos, like The Muppet Christmas Carol and It's a Wonderful Life, but I have a weakness for the simple, kinda cheesy holiday rom-coms that the industry churns out reliably, year after year, and if anybody understands this field, it's Lifetime. One of this year's offerings is the surprisingly sweet Christmas In The Spotlight, courtesy of experienced Christmas movie director Michelle Ouellet.

It tells the story of a pop star and a football player who fall in love over the holiday season, and struggle with the pressures of fame before conceding that their relationship is the most important thing. Is it original? No. Does it feature every single cliché of the rom-com genre? Absolutely. But with a decent script, some nice chemistry between its actors and just the right amount of sweetness, it manages to be a thoroughly enjoyable bit of Christmas fluff that is perfect for kicking off the season.

What is 'Christmas in The Spotlight' About?

Bowyn (Jessica Lord) is the most famous pop star in the world, who got her break at the age of 15 on a TV talent show, and has a troubled family background. Drew (Laith Wallschleger) is a professional footballer who plays on the same team as his star quarterback brother, and feels constantly overshadowed by his success. Yup - they're basically Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, only way more bearable. As the coolest uncle in the whole wide world, Drew bags tickets to Bowyn's show for his niece, and manages to sneak her into a backstage meet-and-greet, where he immediately falls for the pop star. This kick-starts a whirlwind romance for the ages, in that by the second date they are both crazy about each other and talking about all the big life changes they will make to achieve a happy-ever-after together.

But this is a rom-com, which means there are a bunch of elements that get in their way. There's the smarmy ex-boyfriend who's always causing trouble, the pushy manager who may or may not just want her client to be happy, the question of whether the relationship is only for PR purposes, and of course, the dead dad. Along the way, we get pep talks about following your heart, being a star and shining your light and all that good stuff. The occasional scene slips its way into being overly saccharine, complete with gentle piano music and musings about times gone by, but there is a lot of charm to the movie, mostly owing to its cast and script.

Bowyn and Drew Make a Cute Couple

Image via Lifetime

The beginning of the relationship between Drew and Bowyn feels a little desperate, with him meeting her in a work capacity where it is her job to be friendly. He seems a bit too taken with her, and fumbles around awkwardly while she laughs politely and accommodates his quirkiness, and later he tags her in some social media post. In another movie, it would all be a bit sad, but I guess because he's a hot footballer, he gets away with it. Bowyn's manager Mira (Jeannie Mai) insists that she get to know Drew because it would make good publicity (and she wants to meet him herself), so the pop star relents and goes on a date with him. Things take off at an incredible speed, and by their first date, they are having deeply intimate conversations about their backgrounds, hopes and dreams.

It may start awkwardly and accelerate way too quickly, but Bowyn and Drew soon settle into a really cute dynamic. They joke and laugh a lot, and seem to really enjoy each other's company. But they also represent much-needed change to each other: Bowyn longs for the happy family life Drew has with his loved ones, and Drew wants to step out from under his brother's shadow and be appreciated for himself.

'Christmas in the Spotlight' Just Isn't Christmassy Enough

Image via Lifetime

Watching this as a kick-starter to the holiday season, I was hoping for lots of atmospheric elements that would lend the appropriate mood to Christmas In The Spotlight, but it wasn't quite there. There is an attitude of throwing a bunch of Christmas trees into a shot and calling it a day, when what it could really do with is more of those frosty nighttime sequences with visible breath, where the characters are all bundled up while decorative lights twinkle in the background. I was supremely shocked that we didn't get a romantic 'kissing in the snow' sequence. It may be corny, but it's all these small things that come together to make a holiday rom-com extra seasonal, and that is what the movie is really missing. Despite taking place over Thanksgiving and eventually Christmas, it just doesn't feel Christmassy enough.

It also stumbles at times over the many hurdles required of it as a rom-com. Naturally, the end of the second act has to have a major bust-up in which the lovers go their separate ways and vow never to fall in love again, but this movie actually gives us two! First, after an hour of establishing the pair's jokey demeanor, Drew suddenly takes unwarranted offense to what is clearly a joke, and skulks off sadly. Then, the smarmy ex-boyfriend releases a recording of Bowyn talking - in an obviously sarcastic manner - about the big dumb jock she's hitched her wagon to. When the misunderstanding is resolved, Drew doesn't go running back to patch things up, but decides that the relationship wouldn't have worked anyway, so it doesn't matter that he was wrong. The movie drips the standard second-act tensions out for a bit too long, given the obviously cheerful conclusion it will eventually reach.

Drew, who starts out bursting with personality, seems to be reduced to a standard pretty boy by the time he picks up with Bowyn. The film does well in establishing his close relationship with his niece and his wild and wacky sense of humor, so it feels jarring and a bit sad that all his personality goes flying out of the window as soon as he gets a girlfriend, only for it to come flying back in just as abruptly when the happy ending calls for it. There is some tonal inconsistency with one or two of the characters, but it's not a movie to be taken seriously enough for any of this to be egregious. Bowyn lip-syncs to Y2K Lizzie McGuire-style pop numbers, there are lots of corny songs about "lovin' you with a bow on top" and such, and even a big finale where a public performance is interrupted by a declaration of love, complete with everybody clapping. It's as by-the-numbers as you can possibly get, but it's cute.

What really ties it all together is its general pleasantness. The characters may not be too deep, but they are sweet people who bounce nicely off each other and feel realistic enough. The script has its moments on both ends of the spectrum. The opening scenes lay it on thick with clichés, with the guys being meat-headed jocks who declare, "to be this good and this pretty!" while Bowyn is established to be in her "single all the way phase", complete with inspirational quotes straight off of t-shirts, along the lines of not needing no man and money not being everything. But once it's got the introductory cheese out of the way, there are some great moments of humor, such as when Drew's dad is warned that gluten upsets his stomach. "But it makes my mouth happy!" he responds chirpily. Accordingly, such a mushy movie might upset my 'serious critic' side, but it makes my Christmassy spirit happy, and that's what matters.

Christmas In The Spotlight debuts on Lifetime on November 23 at 8 pm E.T.

