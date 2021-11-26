Paid promotion for Movies Anywhere, which is introducing the brand new My Lists feature - organize and personalize your digital collection your way today using the unique Movies Anywhere algorithm or by creating lists all on your own. Visit Movies Anywhere for complete details.

Welcome back to Collider Movie Club! Hosted by Coy Jandreau and Perri Nemiroff, Movie Club offers an in-depth exploration of the key themes, execution and impact of some of our favorite films. This week, Coy and Perri are celebrating the new My Lists feature on Movies Anywhere by spreading holiday cheer via some of the best holiday movies out there.

With Thanksgiving in the rear view mirror, it’s high time to give that Christmas spirit a boost! For Coy, Perri and many movie lovers, no holiday season is complete without a viewing of one of the most iconic Christmas movies of all-time, Chris Columbus’s Home Alone starring Macaulay Culkin. Home Alone is over 30 years old now, but remains a highly rewatchable and timeless classic that continues to charm viewers and thrive as a pop culture phenomenon today.

The thing is though, Home Alone is a well-known holiday essential. You probably already have that on your Christmastime must watch list, right? Fear not! Coy and Perri also bring personal favorites to the conversation that will guarantee you have a holiday season filled with a wide variety of genres! Find out what else they chose in this holiday edition of Collider Movie Club.

This episode of the show is a paid promotion for Movies Anywhere, a service designed for movie collectors that brings all of your favorite films together in one spot, even if they were purchased in different places. With the new My Lists feature in Movies Anywhere, you can organize and personalize your digital collection in two new ways. You can use the auto-curated lists created by the Movies Anywhere app’s unique algorithm based on your purchase and watching habits, or you can create lists all on your own. Download the free Movies Anywhere app, sync your collections from different digital retailers into one place and start organizing your movies, your way today.

