Most movies featuring conflict are going to need some sort of villain to set it in motion and serve to put a face to the bad things happening in the movie. It's a natural part of the process, with many villains making or breaking their movies if they aren't handled effectively. Christmas movies are no exception to this guideline, even those meant for younger audiences.

Christmas movies have actually produced some pretty brilliant villains over the years, who have become a crucial part of the holiday just as much as the movies they appear in. These are the best Christmas villains, who are so noted due to their timelessness, uniqueness, redemption arcs, or prevalence in some of the best Christmas movies to ever grace audiences' screens. Familiar faces, monsters, and even a few criminals populate this list, ironically becoming synonymous with the Happiest Season.

10 Krampus

'Krampus' (2015)

Krampus is a Christmas horror movie that, admittedly, isn't anything fantastic but is a pretty far cry from being awful, too. The movie is about a family in turmoil, whose infighting has soured the mood of the holiday season, attracting the Krampus rather than Santa Claus. Krampus is actually based on a figure of Alpine folklore and serves as the anti-Santa of sorts.

Instead of delivering gifts to good kids and coal to bad kids, Krampus is said to visit those who have been naughty, and either beat them with sticks or branches or devour them and take their souls to Hell, depending on the legend. Even if the movie is kind of forgettable, there's no denying the impact it made on the horror genre, exploring a more unique approach and familiarizing the world with a frightening figure of ancient mythos. Today, Krampus is commonly associated with the holiday, even to those who have never seen the movie.

9 Frank Shirley

'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation' (1989)

Frank Shirley (Brian Doyle-Murray) is Clark Griswold's (Chevy Chase) cheapskate boss in National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. The CEO of the company, Shirley gives off drill sergeant vibes between his voice and his apathetic, uptight nature. He is perhaps best known for being the subject of a lengthy yet well-deserved rant from Clark, who unleashes a flurry of insults due to his Christmas bonus being withheld as if the holiday wasn't going badly enough already for Clark.

Shirley does eventually have a change of heart once he sees how his cruel methods of saving money can affect his employees, which is the first compassion he shows throughout the film. Other than that, he embodies the bosses that many in office jobs have in that he is largely despised and is more interested in saving money than in treating his employees with care. He's the perfect juxtaposition to what the season is really all about, and that's probably what makes him such an ideal villain for the movie.

8 Scut Farkus

'A Christmas Story' (1983)

Scut Farkus (Zack Ward) is the teenage bully who repeatedly harasses the main characters of A Christmas Story. From his red hair to his raccoon skin cap, distinct laughter, and leather jacket, Scut Farkus is one of the best villains to be found during the Christmas season. Even his name sounds evil, for crying out loud. Mostly, what he does is beat people up, chase them around, or make fun of them, especially those who are several years younger than he is.

Not to worry, though, he gets his in the end after Ralphie (Peter Billingsley) snaps and beats the living daylights out of him. Though his role in the film is small, Scut Farkus draws parallels to a lot of playground bullies that many have encountered in their childhoods, with the twist being that everything about him is so distinct that he's kind of hard to forget.