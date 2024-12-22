Christmas movies have become an annual tradition, with audiences coming from far and near to watch both timeless classics and new seasonal delights. But, of course, not all of them can be the next It’s a Wonderful Life, and many push their idea of “Christmas Magic” into something outlandish and utterly ridiculous. Still, that does not mean the results can’t be delightfully entertaining to those who watch them with the right mindset.

If anything, watching how outlandish a Christmas movie is willing to push its plot and characters can actually make a film more entertaining in the process. They can involve new twists on formulaic plots, unbelievable foundations for a new story, or don’t even focus on trying to catch the traditional Christmas tone and just try to have fun. They’re not masterpieces by any means, but these ridiculous Christmas movies are still deliriously entertaining and can be simple watches that add a little bit of magic to the holiday season.

10 ‘Unaccompanied Minors’ (2006)

Directed by Paul Feig

The second film from future Bridesmaids director Paul Feig, Unaccompanied Minors takes place over one Christmas at a midwestern airport. A blizzard causes all flights to be delayed and all the unaccompanied minors to vacate a small lodge. All except for one group of troublemakers who band together to break out of their designated room and cause havoc for the airport’s staff. All the while, tyrannical airport manager Oliver Porter (Lewis Black) tries desperately to get them back.

Being a mid-2000s kids’ movie, Unaccompanied Minors has outlandish gags and a typical “kids rule, adults stink” mentality. We get rather unusual sights for a Christmas movie, such as Lewis Black riding a canoe down a snowy hill, the kid from Everybody Hates Chris dancing to smooth jazz, a gigantic Christmas tree being traded for an Aquaman action figure, and cameos from the likes of Jessica Walter, Kristen Wiig, and Mario Lopez in bit roles that don’t even affect the main story. It’s not quite an overlooked gem, but it’s fun for a tackier Christmas watch with the kids.

9 ‘Fred Claus’ (2007)

Directed by David Dobkin

Santa Claus and his family have been put through various interpretations over the years, but Fred Claus takes a decidedly more low-brow approach. Nicholas Claus (Paul Giamatti) is the kindest boy in the Middle Ages, growing up to become the Santa we know and love. As a result of his sainthood, his family gains immortality, even his deadbeat brother Fred (Vince Vaughn). When Fred visits the North Pole to get some extra cash, circumstances lead to him becoming the only hope to save Christmas.

While Fred Claus struggles to balance both its sentimental spirit and gags straight out of a mid-00s comedy, it still entertains largely thanks to the performances of its two leads. Vaughn brings his trademark deadpan smug demeanor but keeps Fred likable, while Giamatti plays a Santa that is decidedly more exhausted than usual while never forgetting his heart. Although some will roll their eyes at its premise, Fred Claus still has charm in the right places.

8 ‘Hot Frosty’ (2024)

Directed by Jerry Ciccoritti

This recently released Netflix film, right down to its title, is focused solely on one premise: what if Frosty the Snowman was a total hunk? Following a similar plot line to other Netflix Christmas movies, it follows Kathy Barrett (Lacey Chabert), a widower who decides to give a scarf to a muscular snowman. As expected, the snowman magically comes to life, names himself Jack (Dustin Milligan), and quickly catches the eye of all the women in town.

Hot Frosty has a predictable plot, yet Jack makes for a likable lead character who has layers beyond his good looks. Highlights among the supporting cast include Craig Robinson as the town sheriff who takes his job ridiculously seriously, and Joe Lo Tuglio as his deputy trying desperately to keep him in line. Many jokes about Jack’s good body shape are aplenty, yet it retains a wholesome edge that ensures it can be watched with the whole family.

7 ‘Silent Night, Deadly Night Part 2’ (1987)

Directed by Lee Harry

Silent Night Deadly Night Part 2 is a sequel that spends most of its 88-minute runtime recapping the plot of the first film, complete with the same footage. After his older brother, Billy (Robert Brian Wilson), is killed at the end of his murderous, Santa Claus-induced rampage, his little brother, Ricky (Eric Freeman), goes on a similar traumatic journey. After recapping his life story and escaping an insane asylum, Ricky follows in his brother’s footsteps to finally get revenge on the nun (Lilyan Chauvin/Jean Miller) who abused them as children.

It's not much beyond a standard terrible slasher, with a far cheaper budget on display than the first film. So, what makes this easily the most entertaining film in the franchise? Eric Freeman as Ricky Caldwell. His performance is both understated and delightfully over the top, giving the film the sense of humor that it desperately needed. Ricky has overly expressive eyebrows and a demented yet understated laugh, but other times seems like the sanest person in the film. His inflections turn the film from a forgettable slasher to a gloriously entertaining riot.