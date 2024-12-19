Not every Christmas movie needs to be stuffed with jingle bells, Santa suits, and mistletoe. Some of the best holiday flicks take a less traditional route, blending Christmas themes with action, mystery, romance, and even a bit of the bizarre. These alternative Christmas movies break away from the usual feel-good formula, offering something fresh for those who like their holiday cheer with a twist.

From crime capers and superhero sagas to bittersweet love stories, these movies offer a holiday experience that’s anything but ordinary. Take a break from the classic Christmas movies, like Home Alone, Love Actually, or It's a Wonderful Life, prepare your cocoa and get your blanket. Whether you’re in the mood for action-packed chaos or heartfelt nostalgia with a twist, this list of rewatchable alternative Christmas movies has something for everyone.

10 'Shazam!' (2019)

Directed by David F. Sandberg

Shazam! tells the story of Billy Batson (Asher Angel), a foster kid who can turn into a superhero (played by Zachary Levi) just by saying “Shazam!” He’s still a kid at heart, but now with super strength, speed, and lightning powers. His big challenge? Taking on Dr. Sivana (Mark Strong), a villain who controls the Seven Deadly Sins. The showdown happens at a Christmas fair, with lights, crowds, and even Santa Claus watching in shock. Billy and his foster siblings team up, each gaining powers of their own, to defeat Sivana in a flashy, action-packed finale filled with holiday magic.

What makes Shazam! so fun is its mix of humor, heart, and action. Levi nails it as the superhero version of Billy, capturing all the joy and confusion of a kid suddenly getting superpowers. The bond between Billy and his foster brother Freddy, portrayed by Jack Dylan Grazer, adds warmth to the story. The movie is funny, exciting, and full of heart, especially with the Christmas setting adding a little extra magic. Sadly, the sequel, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, didn’t hit the same mark, with a messy narrative and a totally useless post-credits scene.

9 'Eyes Wide Shut' (1999)

Directed by Stanley Kubrick

Eyes Wide Shut is one of the most rewatchable erotic thrillers, and its Christmas setting adds to its unsettling atmosphere. The story follows Dr. Bill Harford (Tom Cruise) as his life spirals after his wife Alice (Nicole Kidman) confesses a fantasy about another man. Bill’s journey takes him from New York's shadowy streets to a masked orgy at a secret mansion. The film ends with a quiet family Christmas shopping trip, symbolizing the fragile line between connection and detachment. Kubrick masterfully blends desire, power, and secrecy into a haunting holiday tale.

What makes Eyes Wide Shut unforgettable is its hypnotic mix of mystery, desire, and holiday charm. Kubrick’s slow pacing makes every moment feel dreamlike, while Christmas lights, normally symbols of joy, take on a surreal glow. Cruise and Kidman deliver raw, emotional performances as a couple on the edge. The masked orgy scene is one of Kubrick's most iconic, filled with unsettling music and secrecy.

8 'Tangerine' (2015)

Directed by Sean Baker

If you’re looking for a Christmas movie that’s bold, raw, and unforgettable, look no further than Tangerine. Set on Christmas Eve in the heart of Los Angeles, this film follows Sin-Dee Rella, a transgender sex worker fresh out of jail, as she hunts down her cheating boyfriend. Shot entirely on iPhones, this is a story about friendship, loyalty, and survival. The holiday may be about joy and warmth, but in Tangerine, it’s also about chasing truth, no matter how messy it gets.

Director Sean Baker, also known for The Florida Project and Anora, delivers a vibrant, street-level view of LA that’s equal parts heartwarming and heartbreaking. The chemistry between leads Kiki Kitana Rodriguez and Mya Taylor makes every scene electric, balancing humor, tension, and raw emotion. From wild chases through the city to quiet moments of shared vulnerability, this story feels as real as it gets. It’s a Christmas tale you won’t forget - messy, human, and full of heart.

7 'Batman Returns' (1992)

Directed by Tim Burton

Batman Returns is a dark, twisted Christmas tale set in the snow-dusted streets of Gotham City. The film follows Batman (Michael Keaton) as he faces two new foes: the grotesque Penguin (Danny DeVito) and the fierce Catwoman (Michelle Pfeiffer). Penguin, abandoned as a child and raised in the sewers, plots to take over Gotham with help from corrupt tycoon Max Shreck (Christopher Walken). With Gotham's Christmas lights glowing in the background, this holiday season becomes a battleground for justice, revenge, and redemption.

What makes Batman Returns so unforgettable is its gothic atmosphere and unforgettable villains. DeVito’s Penguin is tragic yet terrifying, while Pfeiffer’s Catwoman steals every scene with her whip-smart attitude and iconic leather suit. Tim Burton's unique visual style turns Gotham into a surreal, snow-covered dreamland where danger lurks behind holiday cheer. The action is thrilling, the performances are top-notch, and the mix of dark humor and charm makes this one of the most unique Christmas movies ever made. It’s weird, wild, and a perfect holiday pick for anyone craving something a little darker.