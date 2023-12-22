Christmas is a very particular time when people want to feel merriment and joy. Predictably, studios take advantage of this period by making movies specifically for the Christmas holiday. The consensus is that Christmas is synonymous with Santa Claus, snow, red or green lights, trees, and being charitable; if a movie doesn't have these elements, it might not feel Christmas-y enough. That said, the iconic film A Charlie Brown Christmas argues these things have nothing to do with the holiday's namesake. In fact, the linguistic etymology of the word "Christmas" literally refers to the mass of Jesus Christ.

Considering some of the holiday's more religious attributes and the rise of Christian movies in cinema, it's pretty perplexing that more movies don't cash in on its Christian aspects. Then again, Christian films have always had trouble balancing their faith-filled messages while still retaining secular viewers. It's challenging to find the sweet spot between proclaiming God's birth on earth and not excluding fans who are just in it for the merriment and cheer. The best faith-based Christian movies walk the tightrope between sending a faith-filled message and bringing in the typical holiday fare viewers are used to.

10 'The Nativity Story' (2006)

Director: Catherine Hardwicke

One of Oscar Isaac's first major film roles was Joseph in this serious take on the nativity story from The Bible. This period drama is a somber, darker adaptation of the nativity story that goes out of its way to not be fantastical; even the angel Gabriel's appearance feels grounded. The film gives extra context as to why people were desperately awaiting a messiah, going into the hardships of their lives.

The Nativity Story was the first to hold a world premiere in Vatican City. Unlike most adaptations, this movie delves deeply into the societal factors of the period; for example, when Mary shows up at her husband's house pregnant after a long trip, she's publicly criticized and rebuked by her village and family, believed to have committed adultery. Because of its darker approach, it might not excel as jolly Christmas entertainment; still, The Nativity Story remains an interesting approach to a well-known tale.

9 'The Bells Of Saint Mary's' (1945)

Director: Leo McCarey

The highest-grossing film of 1945 is about an untraditional priest and a rigid nun who must overcome their rivalry and save their school from being shut down. While spanning a year, its inclusion of a nativity play and its messages of giving and faith have caused fans to deem it a Christmas classic. Ingrid Bergman mesmerizes, finding gravitas even in a comedy. Meanwhile, Bing Crosby displays his celebrated voice for musical numbers.

Throughout this episodic film, Mary and Father O'Malley constantly bump heads about how to help their students; unlike most movies, they never raise their voices but instead agree to disagree, enraging some viewers and fascinating others. Even when O'Malley is forced to transfer Mary, she tearfully turns to prayer instead of anger in one of Bergman's most underrated scenes. It's no surprise audiences fell in love with The Bells of St. Mary's, a hopeful take on a Christian society in a post-World War II era, a time when they really needed hope.

8 The Bishop's Wife (1947)

Director: Henry Koster

The Bishop's Wife is a 1947 fantasy romance about Dudley, an angel sent to help a Catholic Bishop find funding for a new Cathedral; while on Earth, he falls for the Bishop's wife. Filled with magic and whimsy as Dudley performs miracles right underneath everyone's nose, it's the perfect holiday film to get fans into the Christmas spirit.

A movie about a woman emotionally cheating on her downtrodden husband with an angel doesn't sound very romantic or Christian. That said, Loreta Young communicates Julia's connection with Dudley while never crossing the line. Meanwhile, Cary Grant's undeniable charm makes a potentially tricky character entertaining. With a traditionally selfless ending and an abundance of heart, The Bishop's Wife is perfect holiday entertainment.

7 'The Star' (2016)

Director: Timothy Reckart

The Star is a reinterpretation of the nativity story told through the eyes of the farm animals. Initially supposed to be a Jim Henson production inspired by the success of 1995's Babe, The Star eventually changed hands. Director Tim Reckord felt moved to do the movie after seeing a lack of Christmas films about the nativity story Christmas is based on.

This film is full of familiar voices, like Steven Yuen, Keegan Micheal Key, Tyler Perry, and even Oprah Winfrey, bringing a burst of energy to a script that's already surprisingly witty on its own. The Star also uses the animals in the bible to reflect the virtues of Jesus: Bo gives up his dream of traveling with the King's caravan to save Mary and Josep from King Herod's killer dogs, mirroring Jesus's selflessness. At the same time, Herod's killer dogs, always seen chained together, are released from their chains and told they don't have to be bad anymore, commenting on Christmas's message of being free of sins and the ability to change.

6 'The Preacher's Wife' (1996)

Director: Penny Marshall

Denzel Washington and timeless pop icon Whitney Houston lead this modern remake of The Bishop's Wife about an angel who returns to earth to help a preacher stretched too thin, falling for his wife in the process. This quasi-musical benefits from Houston's legendary voice; unsurprisingly, it also has the best-selling gospel soundtrack ever.

Washington proves why he's a Hollywood legend with his warm, energetic take on the angel Dudley. His charisma is magnetic, and his chemistry with Houston is so tangible he almost convinces viewers to root for him to steal Reverend Henry's wife. The stakes are raised in this remake because Henry isn't merely trying to save his church but an entire community, some of whom might go to jail or become homeless if Henry fails. The Preacher's Wife respects its classic story and improves it by adding a vibrant musical element that makes it a worthy remake capable of standing on its own.

5 'The Small One' (1978)

Director: Don Bluth

Don Bluth's last film for Disney, The Small One, is about a nameless boy forced to sell his over-the-hill donkey, Small One. While Disney typically avoids religions, The Small One defies this while still containing the Disney magic and beautiful songs fans have come to expect. Released in the 70s, this animated feature mixes Bluth's style with Disney's iconic Silver Age animation designs seen in films like Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty.

In typical Bluth fashion, this movie is constantly pulling on the heartstrings as Small One and his owner are continuously ridiculed and abused. Duth's expressive animation breaks viewers' hearts, communicating every emotion Small One has even though he never says a word. The Small One features one of Disney's most tear-jerking endings, cementing its place as one of animation's most stunning and heartwarming Christmas entries.

4 'Journey To Bethlehem' (2023)

Director: Adam Anders

Some movie premises are so wacky that they demand to be seen. A musical retelling of the nativity story featuring a scenery-chewing Antonio Banderas as King Herod is undoubtedly one. Whether you are religious or not, there's lots of fun to be had with Journey to Bethlehem; it doesn't try to be overly serious or historically accurate but stays respectful.

The music feels current and fun with big choreographed numbers, sometimes even infusing Christmas music. This isn't surprising since director Adam Anders was the executive music producer for Glee and wrote for several huge artists. The lyrics give insight into the emotional turmoil and joy Mary and Josep possibly experienced during the nativity story, adding new layers to the account not elaborated on in The Bible.

3 'Noelle' (2007)

Director: David Wall

Noelle follows an antisocial Catholic priest traveling to Cape Cod to shut down a failing parish when he becomes intertwined in the chaotic lives of its members. Noelle harkens back to the indie films of the past, full of quirky characters, local talent who aren't perfect but feel authentic, and odd camera techniques.

An unconventional and somewhat challenging movie, Noelle's surprisingly imperfect characters make it accessible to general audiences. It purposefully juxtaposes a priest and an adulteress to show no one is without sin, and no one can't be forgiven. Noelle addresses adult themes while remaining firmly grounded on a message of faith and forgiveness, making it a superior entry in the Christian Christmas movies catalog.

2 'The Christmas Candle' (2013)

Director: John Stephenson

This Christmas gem is about a small town that believes an angel blesses a candle every year, giving it the ability to answer any prayer. This film marks Britain's Got Talent winner Susan Boyle's first big screen role. This period gem from the 2010s convincingly drops fans in turn-of-the-century England as this small town humorously freaks out over electricity and horseless carriages.

The Christmas Candle was produced by the Legendary Pinewood studios, making its historically accurate set design and costumes far surpass the typical faith-based film. This movie comments on how the meaning of Christmas has changed over the years. It places a heavy emphasis on the importance of faith and the power that it holds for those who truly believe. Elevated by a stellar cast and stunning production values, The Christmas Candle is as good as faith-based Christmas entertainment gets.

1 'A Charlie Brown Christmas' (1965)

Director: Bill Melendez

Based on the monumental Peanuts comic strip, A Charlie Brown Christmas chronicles Charlie Brown's avid search for the real meaning of Christmas. Throughout the film, Charlie Brown tries everything to get into the Christmas spirit but can't until Linus opens his eyes to the holiday's true purpose. A Charlie Brown Christmas won a Peabody Award and aired annually for 56 years with a certified quintuple platinum soundtrack. More importantly, it cuts through the holiday fluff to get to the real meaning of Christmas.

Besides its memorable but unusual jazz score, this holiday favorite is iconic because the Peanuts characters are written to have sophisticated and nuanced feelings while still being childlike. This is primarily thanks to clever writing and the casting of child actors. That said, Charlie Brown's holiday depression and his annoyance with the commercialization of Christmas make this story instantly relatable to older fans.

