If there's one thing Christmas movies typically have in common, it's that they're generally feel-good stories meant to put people in the proper mood for the coming holiday, which is supposed to be about happiness and togetherness. Usually, this is the case, and there is most certainly no shortage of Christmas films that fit this criteria. However, this is more of a guideline than an actual rule.

In fact, some Christmas films are far from joyful or cheery and can be downright grim. Usually, this quality is due to their storylines, which often feature devastating events, family turmoil, poverty, death, or illness, transforming a once-merry season into a terrible time for everyone involved. These are the most depressing Christmas movies, which provide a stark contrast and a differing experience to the typical Yuletide fare that one may expect to find in other movies of the genre.

10 'The Family Stone' (2005)

Directed by Thomas Bezucha

The Family Stone is a holiday dramedy set in a fictional town in New England. Sarah Jessica Parker gives her most underrated performance as Meredith, an uptight and reserved young woman spending Christmas with her boyfriend's rambunctious and chaotic family, whom she has never met. Instead of warm greetings and holiday cheer, Meredith is almost instantly met with hostility from the family, so she asks her sister to come along for moral support. Of course, this only makes things worse, and the tension grows even more.

The Family Stone is supposed to be about happy times, with Meredith's boyfriend planning to propose and with it being a Christmas film and all. Instead, audiences are treated to incessant bickering, a family in chaos, and a resounding tension that can be cut with a knife. Perhaps it's so miserable due to how relatable it is for a lot of people whose family functions typically end in arguing and infighting, or perhaps it's because the true meaning of Christmas is totally missing. Either way, no one in this movie is having a holly jolly Christmas, especially considering the heartbreaking revelation concerning the matriarch.

9 'Stepmom' (1998)

Directed by Chris Columbus

Stepmom doesn't waste a second letting its viewers know what they're in for, featuring a divorced couple struggling to parent their children during the holiday season. The father has a girlfriend, Isabel (Julia Roberts), but she doesn't particularly like kids, has never wanted to be a mother, and has a hard time getting her boyfriend's kids to like her. This friction leads to several arguments between Isabel and the kids' biological mother, Jackie (Susan Sarandon), who has been secretly living with lymphoma.

If there's anything that shouldn't happen during Christmas, it's a cancer diagnosis; the constant squabbling between the two moms is definitely not helping the mood. Of course, the ones who suffer the most are the children, who feel left behind as their parents try to sort everything out. The turmoil kind of spoils the festive energy that should be present in a Christmas movie, making for an experience that is truly heartbreaking yet all too real for many. As much about Christmas as it is a movie about grief, Stepmom is a beautiful but outright depressing experience.

8 'The Snow Sister' (2024)

Directed by Cecilie A. Mosli

The Snow Sister is a Norwegian Christmas movie released by Netflix in 2024. The movie stars Mudit Gupta as Julian, a lonely boy with a birthday on Christmas Eve. However, the holiday has been effectively ruined following the death of his beloved sister on the same day. Julian becomes disillusioned with the season, finding it to be empty and grey, with the memories of his sister's death still haunting his family.

Luckily for Julian, things do work out, as he meets Hedwig (Celina Meyer Hovland), a girl who is extremely enthusiastic about the holiday. She befriends Julian and helps him get back into the Christmas spirit and feel at peace again. While it's not as sad as it could have been due to everything working out in the end, things start pretty brutal since a parent losing their child on Christmas is probably one of the worst things that could ever happen to any family.

7 'Nestor, the Long-Eared Christmas Donkey' (1977)

Directed by Jules Bass & Arthur Rankin Jr.

Nestor, the Long-Eared Christmas Donkey is a Rankin/Bass christmas special, which are usually pretty whimsy affairs that are pretty short and kid-friendly. Yet this one stands as being the saddest of them all. This film takes viewers back to the First Century, where a baby donkey with abnormally long ears named Nestor (Erik Stern) is thrown out of his stable due to being perceived as a misfit. His mother (Linda Gary) accompanies him out into the cold winter, and on their first night together, the mother shelters him to keep him warm in the night.

Tragically, his mother freezes to death in the process, resulting in one of the most crushing and devastating animal deaths ever featured in a movie. Things do eventually work out for Nestor, but his being ostracized by the other animals in the stable and by other humans at such a young age is pretty depressing, and it's only made worse by the untimely passing of the only person who ever cared for him. Nestor, the Long-Eared Christmas Donkey is a somber reminder that loss and pain are parts of life, whether we like it or not.

6 'Meet Me in St. Louis' (1944)

Directed by Vincente Minnelli

Meet Me in St. Louis is a Christmas classic that has refused to disappear since its release in 1944. The musical film stars the legendary Judy Garland as Esther Smith, one of four children in a relatively affluent family living in St. Louis, Missouri. Esther falls in love with John (Tom Drake), the boy next door, but their relationship hits multiple bumps in the road, causing Esther to question John's love for her.

As they make amends, Esther's father has devastating news: he is packing the entire family up to move them to New York City, and Esther will be forced to leave John behind. While they try to stay in high spirits, the looming threat of their permanent separation always hangs in the air, bringing an aching, melancholy tone to the entire movie. The film is best remembered for its songs, particularly the Christmas staple "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," possibly the most bittersweet holiday tune ever written.

5 'Prancer' (1989)

Directed by John Hancock