The holiday season is here once again, and it’s time to shop for gifts, prepare food, and sit down with your loved ones to watch some Christmas classics. Every year, dozens of new Christmas-themed movies and TV specials are released into the world hoping to become the next annual tradition. There are always some stinkers, but there are also many masterpieces, and there are many that people have proclaimed as essential to get into the holiday spirit.

Some deal with the folklore and magic associated with the season, with no shortage of angels, ghosts, and a certain guy in a big red suit in the mix. Others deal more so with the struggles of keeping up with the season’s fast pace, or something as simple yet powerful as finding romance and learning to love. Many are original stories that define the image of a Christmas story, while others are new takes on an old classic. But they all add to the holiday tradition of getting into the spirit, whether on the big or small screen.

10 ‘Die Hard’ (1988)

Directed by John McTiernan

Since it's release, it has become a quintessential debate to argue whether or not Die Hard is a Christmas movie. However, the fact remains that, despite not resembling a traditional Christmas film in tone or style, a Christmas party is the catalyst for everything that follows. On Christmas Eve, NYC Cop John McClane (Bruce Willis) visits LA to try and fix his troubled relationship with his wife (Bonnie Bedelia). But while she’s at a Christmas party held at the Nakatomi Plaza skyscraper, the entire tower is taken over by robbers posing as terrorists.

Everyone is taken hostage, and only John can navigate his way through the skyscraper to save the day. Die Hard may not have Santa, snow, and presents, but it has decorations sprinkled throughout, a Christmas song playing as the credits roll, and robbers taking over a skyscraper is certainly not the most implausible thing to happen on Christmas Eve. On top of that, the tale of someone overcoming seemingly impossible obstacles to make good by the ones he loves is very appropriate for the season.

9 ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ (1946)

Directed by Frank Capra

It’s a Wonderful Life does not initially begin as a Christmas film, telling the life story of George Bailey (Jimmy Stewart) and a life filled to the brim with compromises, putting his dreams on hold, helping others before himself, and feeling like he has made no value in the world. Upon realizing his life insurance makes him worth more dead than alive, he decides to kill himself - only for Clarence (Henry Travers), an angel without wings, to show him the world where he was never born to make him realize just how much of a difference he’s made in the lives of his friends and family.

Not unlike A Christmas Carol, It’s a Wonderful Life is a mostly sad story that has a beautiful and life-affirming ending. In addition, it has become the basis for many other Christmas specials and movies in which the lead character finds out just how much influence in the world they’ve made because they were simply born. It’s a beautiful film that follows the Christmas themes of being kind and selfless, showing the power of one person’s kindness.

8 ‘Miracle on 34th Street' (1947)

Directed by George Seaton