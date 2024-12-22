When it comes to Christmas traditions, watching a legacy canon of movies is one not to be trifled with. Audiences have a specific line-up of holiday flicks that are watched on repeat every year, and penetrating that tradition with a new title is extremely difficult. The classics are a mixture of literature adaptations, tales of magic, and stories about finding the true meaning of Christmas. Not all holiday movies are meant to be comedic, but the funniest Christmas movies share similar themes. The best laugh-worthy features effortlessly relieve the stress of the season, entertain every member of the family, and allow audiences to live in nostalgia for a runtime.

From musicals to ruining the idyllic version of a family Christmas, the funniest movies of this sub-genre thrive on their quotable moments and pop culture influence. These movies range in rating from PG to R, establishing that there's something for all members of the party. So, when mentally preparing for the holiday dinner or selecting a background movie for gift wrapping, turn to the Christmas comedies that are sure to lighten the mood.

10 'Spirited' (2022)

Directed by Sean Anders

While there are many adaptations of A Christmas Carol across the cinematic universe, this 2022 musical version brings something different to the table. Spirited stars Will Ferrell as The Ghost of Christmas Present, who changes course when Jacob Marley (Patrick Page) selects the season's grouch to be redeemed. Christmas Present is determined to get through to Clint Briggs (Ryan Reynolds), before Christmas Present retires, becoming human again. The entire movie turns into a song-and-dance of the original source material.

Simply put, Spirited is Will Ferrell being Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds being Ryan Reynolds (just not Deadpool Ryan Reynolds), and for many, that's enough. The pair feed off the other, making the story feel more about their comedic friendship than the darker themes of redemption usually depicted. Spirited is infectiously energetic and infuses the holiday spirit into the real-life Scrooges determined not to like it.

9 'Scrooged' (1988)

Directed by Richard Donner

An imaginative, comedic retelling of the classic Charles Dickens story, Scrooged features Bill Murray as the unlikeable leading man gifted a rude awakening for Christmas. Frank Cross (Murray) is a successful TV executive, whose selfish ambition and cynical demeanor drives everyone close away and makes his subordinates fearful. After firing Elliot (Bobcat Goldthwait) on Christmas Eve, Frank is visited by three comedic ghosts to show him the error of his ways.

Full of slapstick humor and Murray's commitment to the character, Scrooged is a refreshing version of A Christmas Carol that infuses comedy into the modernized version instead of remaining word-for-word loyal to the source material. Every character delivers, using Frank as a comedic punching bag with Murray holding his own against his co-stars' spot-on delivery.

8 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas' (2000)

Directed by Ron Howard

This live-action adaptation of the beloved Dr. Seuss book and animated special is divisive, but ultimately loaded with humor and memorable moments. How the Grinch Stole Christmas stars Jim Carrey as the titular green, hairy creature determined on stopping Christmas from coming, stealing the presents and joy from the Whos in Whoville. For some, the original Grinch was sly and charming, but the live-action version was over-the-top with too elaborate of a backstory. Carrey maintains his exaggerated style, donning another green costume.

Fans of this version recognize it as a go-to every year for silly gimmicks amplified by Carrey's all-out performance. From fourth-wall breaks to sarcastic lines like "[Santa Claus] only comes out once a year, and he never catches any flak for it! Probably lives up there to avoid the taxes," this version allowed a younger generation to connect with the comedic brilliance that is Jim Carrey.

7 'The Santa Claus' (1994)

Directed by John Pasquin

In true Disney movie fashion, this magical movie includes humorous one-liners that slide over the heads of its young audiences and right into the funny bones of the adult members watching. The Santa Claus features Tim Allen as Scott Calvin as he scares Santa Claus off his roof and is forced to take over the responsibility of delivering gifts on Christmas. Convinced it was all a dream, Scott pushes back on assuming the identity of Santa before realizing the importance of the magic of the legendary figure.

Allen's humor translated from Home Improvement to The Santa Claus, his annoyingly charismatic persona winning over audiences. His ability to play off his co-stars brings all the more laughter as he contends with younger actors like Eric Lloyd as his son Charlie, and David Krumholtz as the head elf Bernard. This version of Santa Claus is a staple in the holiday genre, and for some, difficult to imagine anyone else besides Allen as the man of mystery. The magical and comedic continuity established in the first film remains in the rest of the trilogy and the Disney+ series.

6 'Home Alone' (1990)

Directed by Chris Columbus

"Bless this highly nutritious microwavable macaroni and cheese dinner and the people who sold it on sale," said Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) to the most delicious-looking bowl of mac-and-cheese that he'd never get to savor. Home Alone is an iconic holiday film about an eight-year-old left behind on the family's Christmas vacation, having to fend off home burglars. John Hughes' script paired with Culkin's witty delivery makes this 90s comedy one of the best of the decade, regardless of time of season.

While Culkin carries the movie's laughs for most of the runtime, Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern steal the rest of the movie as the Wet Bandits suffer at the hands of Kevin's pranks. Home Alone has more than one scene stealer with Catherine O'Hara's beloved "KEVIN!" and John Candy's Midwestern niceness. It is the quintessential holiday film that caters to adults with its star-studded cast and draws the giggles from youth empowered by Kevin's creative survival tactics.