So much of Christmas is about family: reconnecting with them, avoiding them, or showing up just long enough to let them know you’re alive before grabbing a plate and going home to lie in bed. This is also reflected in the Christmas movies that stand the test of time. No matter the premise, genre, or time period, the core is always about family — how they shape us, help us through hard times, and drive us crazy.

Between originals and curated films, Hulu has a great selection of Christmas movies that represent the full gamut of the family experience. So, here are the best Christmas movies on Hulu.

For more recommendations, check out our list of the best Christmas movies on Netflix, Max, and Disney+.

‘Elf’ (2003)

Rotten Tomatoes: 86% | IMDb: 7.1/10

I don’t need to sell you on this Will Ferrell Christmas cult classic, but I will take any opportunity to talk about this comedic gift to the holiday season that not only pays homage to the nostalgic Rankin/Bass films that came before but also reshaped the perception of what a Christmas comedy could be. Elf follows Ferrell as a human raised on the North Pole by Santa’s elves who must now venture into the concrete jungle of New York to find his real family. As to be expected from one of the architects of the MCU, Director Jon Favreau delivers an absurdly goofy yet immensely heartfelt story that allows Ferrell to play at the height of his abilities while juggling a great ensemble that includes talents like Zooey Deschanel, James Caan, and Bob Newhart.

Watch on Hulu

‘Four Christmases’ (2008)

Rotten Tomatoes: 25% | IMDb: 5.7/10

Comedy director Seth Gordon (Horrible Bosses) teams up with Vince Vaughn and Reese Witherspoon to deliver an underrated Christmas comedy about the importance of cherishing the time we have with family — even when that family is messy and wild. Vaughn and Witherspoon play a couple who are forced to go to the four separate Christmas parties of their divorced parents after they get exposed for trying to skip town to avoid them. Four Christmases presents a variety of over-the-top family dynamics to amp up the comedy, but they only serve to highlight the relatable fears of the main couple as they navigate their fears of commitment derived from the failed relationships of the people around them. It’s a film to pop on as you cuddle up with that special someone and commiserate about your families.

Watch on Hulu

‘The Polar Express’ (2004)

Rotten Tomatoes: 56% | IMDb: 6.6/10

Your changes have been saved The Polar Express Release Date November 10, 2004 Director Robert Zemeckis Cast Tom Hanks , Daryl Sabara , Nona Gaye , Jimmy Bennett , Eddie Deezen , Peter Scolari , Michael Jeter Runtime 100 Minutes

Based on the book by Chris Van Allsburg, director Robert Zemeckis takes audiences into the whimsical world of The Polar Express using the most cutting-edge motion capture technology at the time to create a visually stunning tale. Daryl Sabara and Josh Hutcherson tag team as the voice and motion capture performance, respectively, of the lead boy in this wild ride that takes a group of kids who are aging out of their belief in Santa up to the North Pole to visit his workshop and restore their Christmas spirit. Being based on a children's book, the story stretches out many of the concepts and adds a few of its own, which makes it a film that mostly cruises on vibes and good feelings — perfect for holiday parties and kickbacks.

Watch on Hulu

‘Fred Claus’ (2007)

Rotten Tomatoes: 20% | IMDb: 5.7/10

Vince Vaughn teams up with director David Dobkin once again to create a whole host of new Santa lore in this family drama wrapped inside a Christmas film. The story follows Paul Giamatti as jolly old St. Nick as he invites his brother Fred, played by Vaughn, up to the North Pole to try reconnecting after many years of estrangement. Fred Claus has a lot of fun moments as it takes audiences into the dysfunctional Claus family and the bureaucracy of being a holiday spirit, as Santa’s whole operation comes under threat of being shut down by a ruthless efficiency expert. The movie also features a wonderful ensemble that includes Rachel Weisz, Elizabeth Banks, and Ludacris. (Not to mention Kevin Spacey, who shows up to ruin Christmas just like he does every year with his annual Frank Underwood videos.)

Watch on Hulu

‘National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation’ (1989)

Rotten Tomatoes: 71% | IMDb: 7.5/10

Your changes have been saved National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation Release Date December 1, 1989 Director Jeremiah S. Chechik Cast Chevy Chase , Beverly D'Angelo , Randy Quaid , Juliette Lewis Johnny Galecki , John Randolph , Diane Ladd , E.G. Marshall , Miriam Flynn Runtime 97 minutes

Prolific writer, producer, and classic maker John Hughes (Home Alone) brings back the Griswolds in the third National Lampoon vacation film starring Chevy Chase. National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation brings the vacation to Chase’s Clark Griswold as he and his family host their relatives for Christmas at their house. Unfortunately, along with the rambunctious extended family members comes chaos, slapstick comedy, and a series of mishaps that will have the whole family chuckling as much as they’ll be cringing. This movie has all the dysfunction and family hijinks you would expect from a National Lampoon film while feeling like a pristine snapshot of everything people loved about late '80s comedy.

Watch on Hulu

‘Christmas With the Kranks’ (2004)

Rotten Tomatoes: 5% | IMDb: 5.5/10

Your changes have been saved Christmas With the Kranks Release Date November 24, 2004 Director Joe Roth Cast Tim Allen , Jamie Lee Curtis , Dan Aykroyd , Erik Per Sullivan , Cheech Marin Jake Busey , M. Emmet Walsh Runtime 98 minutes

Despite what the haters on Rotten Tomatoes say, fans of Tim Allen and Jamie Lee Curtis will get a kick out of this adaptation of the John Grisham novel. Christmas With the Kranks stars Allen and Curtis as empty nesters who decide to skip their extravagant Christmas traditions when their daughter leaves for college — much to the chagrin of the whole neighborhood. This film feels like the last of a brand of physical and situational comedy that started to die out after the '90s, which makes it a nostalgic watch while serving up a few good laughs. Many of those laughs come with the help of seasoned comedians like Dan Aykroyd, Cheech Marin, and Caroline Rhea.

Watch on Hulu

‘The Family Stone’ (2005)

Rotten Tomatoes: 52% | IMDb: 6.3/10

Written and directed by Thomas Bezucha, The Family Stone is a classic Meet the Family-style comedic drama with a fantastic ensemble. Filling out the roster of the titular Stones are greats like Diane Keaton, Dermot Mulroney, Rachel McAdams, and Craig T. Nelson, plus Sarah Jessica Parker and Claire Danes as two sisters trying to win the affection of this dysfunctional family unit. The film perfectly captures the anxiety of trying to get your partner’s family to like you while trying to navigate their interpersonal issues as they project them onto any newcomer in the vicinity. The film has a lot of heart and often uses character moments to drive the story as opposed to manufacturing silly scenarios to make the audience laugh. It is a timeless story that has many touchstones for viewers to connect with.

Watch on Hulu

‘Die Hard’ (1988)

Rotten Tomatoes: 94% | IMDb: 8.2/10

Listen, I know this is a hotly debated choice, especially among the “just because it takes place on Christmas doesn’t mean it’s a Christmas film” people, and to that, I say, FIGHT ME! And while you search for me in the vents, allow me to tell you about this action thriller based on a novel by Roderick Thorp. Die Hard stars Bruce Willis (The Fifth Element) as an NYPD officer who flies to LA to win back his wife on Christmas Eve but ends up battling against a mysterious group, led by the late great Alan Rickman (Love Actually), who takes his wife’s company hostage. This highly quotable subversion of the typical action heroes of the '80s is not only a flawlessly crafted piece of storytelling — it is the best palate cleanser from all the saccharine sweet Christmas movies that are usually on repeat this season.

Watch on Hulu

‘Nutcrackers’ (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 43% | IMDb: 5.5/10

Ben Stiller and Linda Cardellini lead this touching drama about a man who travels back to his Ohio hometown to care for his four nephews after his sister passes away. Nutcrackers is an exploration of grief and family connection that gives Stiller an opportunity to flex his chops as a grounded actor in a performance that audiences rarely get to see. His interactions with the four kids, who add to the authenticity by being played by real brothers, feel genuine as their characters act out in response to the loss of their parents. Though infused with moments of levity, the story is a fairly nuanced view of the ways that people handle trauma and how connecting with loved ones is a great way to work through that pain together.

Watch on Hulu

‘Happiest Season’ (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes: 82% | IMDb: 6.6/10

Happiest Season is a film made for queer folks who often find this to be their most awkward season, expertly mirroring the oft-experienced struggle to be in a loving same-sex relationship while feeling a need to hide it from one’s conservative family. That’s the premise of this romantic comedy starring Mackenzie Davis as a woman who brings her girlfriend, played by Kristen Stewart, home for the holidays under the guise that they are just two straight friends…you know, like all the same-sex lifelong “roommates” from history books. It is a relatable story for anyone who’s had to come out to a closed-minded family at one point or another, and Stewart and Davis play it out with style. Honorable mentions to Dan Levy and Aubrey Plaza, who are the MVPs of supporting characters.

Watch on Hulu