It’s that time of year again when Christmas trees are lit, stockings are hung with care, and gunfire breaks out in action movies that take place near December 25. When choosing the best blood-soaked holiday film to put on so the in-laws leave earlier than planned, it’s best to make the most well-informed decision. Sure, a lot of films claim to be the most violent Christmas movie, but which one actually lives up to the hype?

There are many ways to measure what constitutes a violent Christmas film, but the simplest and most elegant way is a yuletide body count. While there are numerous horror films that take place on the holidays, the festive focus here is widened to anything and everything Christmas-related. Strap on your bulletproof vest and don your Santa hat, because we’re going to rank ten of the most violent Christmas movies by body count.

10 'The Santa Clause' (1994)

Estimated Body Count: 1

Image via Disney

Disney’s The Santa Clause is not a particularly violent film, but it deserves a mention for one very specific reason– Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) kills Santa. He doesn’t do it on purpose, but by distracting Santa and making him fall off the roof to his death, Scott is responsible for St. Nick’s death and takes his job. When Scott arrives back at the North Pole, none of the elves seem to care that the old boss is gone. It may be snowing outside, but in the workshop those elves are cold as ice.

The estimated body count was almost two, but the film doesn’t specifically say what happened to Mrs. Claus. When Scott is at the North Pole post Santa's death, there is no Mrs. Claus, but as the sequel, The Santa Clause 2, points out, Santa must have a wife to continue his duties. So what happened to Mrs. Claus? Mrs. Clause was conceivably at home when the first Santa died, but Scott gets into an empty bed, so… the elves know something, and everyone will have to wait for Netflix to make a documentary about this and get answers.

Your changes have been saved The Santa Clause When a man inadvertently makes Santa fall off his roof on Christmas Eve, he finds himself magically recruited to take his place. Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date November 11, 1994 Director John Pasquin Cast Wendy Crewson , Judge Reinhold , David Krumholtz , Eric Lloyd , Tim Allen Runtime 97 minutes Writers Steve Rudnick , Leo Benvenuti Studio Tagline Expand

9 'Bad Santa' (2003)

Estimated Body Count: 1

Image via Broad Green Pictures

The R-rated holiday comedy Bad Santa follows Billy Bob Thornton as safe-cracker extraordinaire Willie, who poses as a mall Santa in order to infiltrate the shopping plaza’s security. Bad Santa is one of the most wholesome violent movies with a body count of one, so although Bad Santa and Disney’s The Santa Clause are essentially tied by body count, the overall adult content of the Thornton-starring comedy edges out as being more violent.

Bad Santa won audiences over with its pitch-black comedy and hilarious performances from Thornton and late comedian Bernie Mac, to name a few. While there are numerous instances of violence, such as Thornton beating some underage bullies who are bothering the child he befriends, there is only one murder in the crime comedy. The profane comedy’s popularity endured for so long that a sequel was made 13 years later that didn’t live up to the wait. Even still, Bad Santa is a must-watch every year for fans of Thornton.

Your changes have been saved Bad Santa In this dark comedy, the crotchety Willie T. Stokes (Billy Bob Thornton) and his partner (Tony Cox) reunite once a year for a holiday con. Posing as a mall Santa and his elf, they rip off shopping outlets on Christmas Eve. This year, however, Willie is falling apart. He's depressed and alcoholic, and his erratic behavior draws the suspicion of mall security (Bernie Mac). But when befriending a small boy brings out his kinder side, Willie begins to wonder if there is still some hope for him. Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date November 26, 2003 Director Terry Zwigoff Cast Billy Bob Thornton , Tony Cox , Brett Kelly , Lauren Graham , Lauren Tom , Bernie Mac Runtime 1h32m Writers Glenn Ficarra , John Requa Studio Columbia Pictures, Dimension Films, Triptych Pictures Distributor(s) Miramax Films Sequel(s) Bad Santa 2 Where To Stream Paramount Plus Expand

8 'Gremlins' (1984)

Estimated Body Count: 3, Estimated Gremlin Body Count: Hundreds

Image via Warner Bros.

When Billy Peltzer (Zach Galligan) is gifted a strange and exotic pet by his inventor father, Randall (Hoyt Axton), they set a series of events in motion that will threaten to destroy their whole town. Featuring cute and not-so-cute puppetry for Mogwai Gizmo and the scaly green mutated secondary forms of the Gremlins, the movie walks the fine line between a family film and a horror feature. The sequel takes a much zanier approach to the source material, but the original Gremlins attempts much darker moments.

The body count is questionable for Gremlins, because although there are implied fatalities, much is left to the imagination. The audience only sees the body of Billy’s science teacher, the catapulting of mean Mrs. Deagle (Polly Holliday) through her window, and a deleted scene reveals the death of Billy’s bank manager boss. In the giving spirit of Christmas, the determination would be that everyone else lives, but the Gremlins were destroyed like lumps of coal in a stocking.