Christmas is the time for goodwill, good company, and good movies. Although many may indulge in their favorite classics watched yearly, there's always room for a new entry or two on the watchlist. Despite movies such as Elf and It's a Wonderful Life proving too popular to put down, every year production companies across the globe make their latest attempt at crafting the next Christmas classic. So, with that in mind, and with plenty on offer this December, here's a look at all the new Christmas movies in 2024.

'Red One'

The biggest new Christmas movie of 2024 from director Jake Kasdan and Amazon MGM Studios sees J.K. Simmons' Santa, code-named Red One, kidnapped on Christmas Eve. This leaves the North Pole's Head of Security, Callum Drift (Dwayne Johnson), in charge of assembling a task force prepared to do whatever it takes to find Santa and save Christmas. However, their search will take them to the last place they could've ever considered. Red One features a star-studded ensemble including Johnson, Simmons, Chris Evans, and Lucy Liu, and is produced by Hiram Garcia, Chris Morgan, and Kasdan.

'That Christmas'

Festive British icon Richard Curtis is back, co-writing this animated adventure alongside Peter Souter and Andrew Dawson. That Christmas follows the people of Wellington-on-Sea, whose preparations for the holidays are interrupted by a terrifying snowstorm. Through this, a series of touching festive tales are told, each bursting with the true spirit of Christmas. That Christmas is directed by Simon Otto and features a voice cast that includes longtime Curtis collaborator Bill Nighy, Brian Cox, Guz Khan, Fiona Shaw, and Jodie Whittaker.

'Carry-On'

2024's answer to Die Hard is Jaume Collet-Sera's Carry-On. The movie follows Taron Egerton's TSA officer Ethan, who, with a baby on the way, wants to prove to his boss he is worthy of a promotion. However, little does Ethan know he's picked the worst day to take this step, inadvertently becoming the central target of blackmail as Jason Bateman's unnamed Traveler tries to get a dangerous nerve agent through baggage scanning and onto a flight. Alongside Egerton and Bateman, Carry-On features the likes of Sofia Carson, Danielle Deadwyler, and Dean Norris.

'Hot Frosty'

A camp Christmas rom-com if ever there was one, Hot Frosty follows Lacey Chabert's Kathy, a woman down on her Christmas spirit after losing her partner, who magically turns a sculpted snowman into a real person overnight. With Jack Snowman's (Dustin Milligan) arrival in their town comes controversy, as local Sheriff Nathaniel Hunter (Craig Robinson) tries to hunt him down and arrest him for disturbing the peace. Will Kathy be able to save her Snowman, keep him cold, and earn back her Christmas spirit? Produced by Joel S. Rice and Michael Barbuto, Hot Frosty is directed by Jerry Ciccoritti and written by Russell Hainline.

'Dear Santa'

Almost 20 years after his role in The Holiday, Jack Black stars in Dear Santa, a festive comedy about one young kid, Liam Turner (Robert Timothy Smith), whose dyslexia inadvertently gets him in some treacherous yuletide trouble. Intending to write a list to send to Santa, Liam accidentally sends his list to Satan, leading Lucifer himself (Black) to head to Earth and pretend to be the Christmas figure in order to wreak havoc. Also starring Jaden Carson Baker, Kai Cech, and even featuring a cameo from Post Malone, Dear Santa is directed by Dumb and Dumber's Bobby Farrelly.

'Meet Me Next Christmas'

Another Netflix Christmas rom-com, Meet Me Next Christmas, follows Layla (Christina Milian) who meets and falls for James (Kofi Siriboe) on an unexpected Christmas Eve, with their instant connection leaving them promising to meet at the same time next year. With Layla intent on keeping their promise, she meets Teddy (Devale Ellis) to try and scalp a ticket to a Pentatonix concert. However, a connection quickly grows, leaving Layla torn. Meet Me Next Christmas is directed by Rusty Cundieff and written by Molly Halderman and Camilla Rubis.

'Terrifier 3'

Not everyone seeks out a cozy Christmas flick at this time of year, with Terrifier 3 the perfect alternative option. The third installment of the franchise follows Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) as he readies to unleash hell on the sleeping people of Miles County, with Christmas Eve ready to be painted a bloody red. Also starring the likes of Lauren LaVera, Antonella Rose, and Elliott Fullam, Terrifier 3 is the biggest budget addition to Damien Leone's franchise yet, but still smashed any of its expectations at the Fall box office.

'The Best Christmas Pageant Ever'

Written, directed, and produced by The Chosen's Dallas Jenkins, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever follows the six Herdman siblings, known in their local community for causing chaos. With almost no one holding out hope for their reform, the chance to take over the local church's Christmas pageant opens their eyes to a world of good. Based on the 1972 novel by Barbara Robinson, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever is produced by the likes of Kevin Downes, Jon Erwin, and Chet Thomas, and stars an eye-catching ensemble including Judy Greer, Pete Holmes, Molly Belle Wright, and Gilmore Girls icon, Lauren Graham.

'Christmas Eve in Miller's Point'

Premiering at this year's Cannes Film Festival, Christmas Eve in Miller's Point follows the Balsano Family as they get together for one last Christmas in their family home. However, with tensions rising between the family, one of the younger members sneaks out with a friend to take on the local town and cause festive chaos. Directed by Tyler Taormina, this underrated addition to the 2024 Christmas lineup features performances from Matilda Fleming, Maria Dizzia, Francesca Scorsese, Elsie Fisher, and Michael Cera.

'Our Little Secret'

Lindsay Lohan and Christmas go together like salt and pepper, with the Mean Girl back this year with Netflix in Our Little Secret. The movie follows Lohan's Avery who, since rejecting her childhood sweetheart Logan's (Ian Harding) proposal a decade prior, has built a new life for herself on the other side of the world. However, when heading to meet her new boyfriend's family for Christmas, the last person she expects to see is her former lover, who is now dating her boyfriend's sister. Exactly how long can the pair keep this secret before it all explodes? Our Little Secret is directed by Stephen Herek, written by Hailey DeDominicis, and produced by Lisa Gooding and Mike Elliott.

'The Merry Gentlemen'

Not to be confused with the 2008 neo-noir flick The Merry Gentleman, The Merry Gentlemen follows Broadway dancer Ashley Davis (Britt Robertson) who returns home after 12 years on stage after being replaced by a younger dancer. After learning her parents' venue is on the brink of financial collapse, Ashley uses her expertise to stage an all-male Christmas-themed revue to try and save the day. Alongside Robertson, The Merry Gentlemen stars the likes of Chad Michael Murray, Marla Sokoloff, and Michael Gross. The movie is directed by Peter Sullivan and produced by Jeffrey Schenck, Barry Barnholt, and Brian Nolan.

'Nutcrackers'

Hulu's biggest entry on the Christmas 2024 slate is Nutcrackers, a movie that finds joy in the most unexpected of places. Mike Maxwell (Ben Stiller) is a career-driven middle-aged man who is suddenly ripped from his Chicago job after his sister and her husband unexpectedly die. Now in charge of looking after their four children whilst foster care is found, Mike's ill-equipped skills soon evolve as a bond is created despite their seeming incompatibility. Alongside Stiller, Nutcrackers stars Linda Cardellini as social worker Gretchen and siblings Homer, Ulysses, Atlas, and Arlo Janson as the Kicklighter kids.

'An Almost Christmas Story'

For those looking for an animated adventure this Christmas, look no further than An Almost Christmas Story. This short follows a young owl, Moon (Cary Christopher), whose cozy tree home is suddenly uprooted as it is picked for the Rockefeller Center. Desperate to return home, Moon makes an unexpected connection with Luna (Estella Madrigal), a lost girl with whom Moon shares an unlikely amount in common. Directed by David Lowery, who produced and co-wrote alongside veteran Alfonso Cuarón, An Almost Christmas Story is based on a screenplay by Lowery and Jack Thorne.