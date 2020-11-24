'Die Hard', 'Batman Returns', and 'The Family Stone' all on one streaming service.

If you’re looking to get into the holiday spirit with your favorite streaming service, HBO Max has you covered. Indeed, while some of the other streaming services certainly have some holiday favorites, the list of HBO Max Christmas movies available to stream is as robust as it is diverse. There are rewatchable favorites like Die Hard and The Family Stone and Lethal Weapon, but also underrated classics like The Bishop’s Wife and Meet Me in St. Louis and The Shop Around the Corner.

There are even some great new releases that fit this bill like Shazam! and A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas, along with outside-the-box picks like Tim Burton’s terrific Batman Returns.

HBO Max has also gone to the trouble of plucking out individual holiday episodes of shows like Doctor Who, Friends, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, The Big Bang Theory, South Park, and of course The O.C. And now that HBO Max is Amazon Fire Stick compatible, more people can discover it’s got one of the best libraries around.

So deck the halls and get to watching. Below is a full list of all the Christmas movies on HBO Max right now.

HBO Max Original Holiday Content

12 Dates of Christmas (S1) - Available 12/26

My Gift: A Christmas Special from Carrie Underwood - Available 12/3

Craftopia - Ep. 11 Craft the Halls

Craftopia - Ep. 12 Merry Craftmas!

Esme & Roy Holiday Episode - Ep. 220 Holiday Spirit/Snow Worries - Available 12/10

Haute Dog - Holiday Episode Yule Dog- Available 12/10

House of Ho - Ep 102 Ho! Ho! Ho! - Available 12/10

House of Ho - Ep 106 New Year, New Ho - 12/10

Sesame Street: Holiday at Hooper’s – Available 12/17

Summer Camp Island - Available 12/24

Don't Tell Lucy- Ep. 65

The Yum Whisperer- Ep. 66

The Sherbet Scoop- Ep. 67

Lucy's Instrument- Ep. 68

Where's the Confetti- Ep. 69

Looney Tunes Cartoons aka Bugs Bunny's 24 Carrot Holiday Special - Available 12/3

Holiday Movies

A Christmas Carol, 1938 - TV-G

A Flintstone Christmas, 1977 - TV-G

A Flintstone Family Christmas, 1993 - TV-G

A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas (Extended Version), 2011 (HBO) - R

All Is Bright, 2013 - R

Batman Returns - PG-13

Black Christmas, 2019 (HBO) - PG-13

The Bishop's Wife, 1947 - Available 12/1 - TV-G

The Children, 2008 - R

Die Hard, 1988 (HBO) - R

Die Hard 2, 1990 (HBO) - R

Elf Pets: Santa’s Saint Bernards Save Christmas, 2018 - TV-G

Elf: Buddy's Musical Christmas. 2014 - TV-G

Get Santa, 2014 - PG

The Family Man, 2000 (HBO) - PG-13 - Available 12/1/2020

The Family Stone, 2005 (HBO) - PG-13

The Friday After Next, 2002 - R

Holiday Affair, 1949 - Available 12/1 - TV-G

Hollidaysburg, 2014 - TV-MA-LS

Home Alone 4, 2002 (HBO) - TV-PG

Home Alone: The Holiday Heist, 2012 (HBO) - TV-PG-L

It Happened on 5th Avenue, 1947 - Available 12/1 - TV-G

Last Christmas, 2019 (HBO) - PG-13

Lethal Weapon, 1987 - R

The Man Who Came to Dinner, 1942 - TV-G

Meet Me in St. Louis, 1944 - Available 12/1 - TV-G

New Year's Eve (HBO)- PG-13

Nothing Like the Holidays, 2008 - PG-13

Once Upon a Sesame Street Christmas, 2016 - TV-Y

Rise of the Guardians, 2012 - PG

Santa Buddies, 2009 (HBO) - G

Scooby-Doo! Haunted Holidays, 2012 - TV-Y7-FV

Shazam!, 2019 (HBO) - PG-13

Smurfs Christmas Special, 1982 - TV-G

The Search for Santa Paws, 2010 (HBO) - G

The Shop Around the Corner, 1940 - Available 12/1 - TV-G

The Thin Man, 1934 - TV-G

The Town That Santa Forgot, 1993 - TV-G

The Wizard of Oz - G

Tis The Season To Be Smurfy, 1987 - TV-G

Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale, 2007 - Available 12/1 - TV-G

Tom And Jerry: Santa's Little Helpers, 2014 - Available 12/1 - TV-Y7-FV

Trapped in Paradise, 1994 (HBO)- Available 12/1 - PG-13

Unaccompanied Minors, 2006 - PG

Yes Virginia, There is a Santa Claus, 1991 (HBO) - TV-14

Yogi’s All Star Comedy Christmas Caper, 1982 - TV-G

Yogi’s First Christmas, 1980 - TV-G

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Holiday Episodes

Ep 135 - "I, Ooh, Baby Baby"

Ep 15 - "Deck the Halls"

Ep 38 - “Christmas Show”

Ep 86 - "Twas the Night Before Christening"

Friends Holiday Episodes

S2 E9 "The One with Phoebe's Dad"

S3 E10 "The One Where Rachel Quits"

S4 E10 "The One with the Girl from Poughkeepsie"

S5 E10 "The One with the Inappropriate Sister"

S6 E10 - "The One with the Routine"

S7 E10 "The One with the Holiday Armadillo"

S8 E11 "The One with the Ross' Step Forward"

S9 E10 "The One with Christmas in Tulsa"

The Big Bang Theory Holiday Episodes

S2 E11 "The Bath Item Gift Hypothesis"

S3 E11 "The Maternal Congruence"

S6 E11 "The Santa Simulation"

S7 E11 "The Cooper Extraction"

S8 E11 "The Clean Room Infiltration"

S10 E12 "The Holiday Summation"

S11 E11 "The Celebration Reverberation"

Doctor Who Holiday Episodes

S1 E14 "Christmas 2005: The Christmas Invasion"

S2 E14 "Christmas 2006: The Runaway Bride"

S3 E14 "Christmas Special 2007: Voyage of the Damned"

S4 E14 "Christmas Special 2008: The Next Doctor"

S4 E17 "Christmas Special 2009: The End of Time, Part I"

S4 E18 "Christmas Special 2009: The End of Time, Part II"

S5 E14 "Christmas Special 2010: A Christmas Carol"

S6 E14 "Christmas Special 2011: The Doctor, The Widow & The Wardrobe"

S7 E6 "Christmas Special 2012: The Snowmen"

S7 E16 "Christmas Special 2013: The Time of the Doctor"

S8 E13 "Christmas Special 2014: Last Christmas"

S9 E13 "Christmas Special 2015: The Husbands of River Song"

S9 E14 "Christmas Special 2016: The Return of Doctor Mysterio"

S10 E13 "Christmas Special 2017: Twice Upon a Time"

The Middle Holiday Episodes

S1 E10 "Christmas"

S2 E10 "A Simple Christmas"

S3 E11 "A Christmas Gift"

S4 E9 "Christmas Help"

S5 E9 "The Christmas Tree"

S6 E9 "The Christmas Wall"

S7 E10 "Not So Silent Night"

S8 E9 "A Very Marry Christmas"

S9 E10 "The Christmas Miracle"

The O.C. Holiday Episodes

The Chrismukkah That Almost Wasn't (Ep. 206)

The Chrismukk-Huh? (Ep. 407)

The Chrismukkah Bar Mitz-Vahkkah (Ep. 310)

The Best Chrismukkah Ever (Ep. 113)

South Park Holiday Episodes

S1 E9 "Mr. Hankey, the Christmas Poo"

S2 E16 "Merry Christmas Charlie Manson!"

S3 E15 "Mr. Hankey's Christmas Classics"

S4 E17 "A Very Crappy Christmas”

S6 E17 "Red Sleigh Down"

S7 E15 "It's Christmas in Canada"

S8 E14 "Woodland Critter Christmas"

S22 E3 "The Problem with a Poo"

S23 E10 "Christmas Snow"

