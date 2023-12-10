Christmas and the holiday season have proven to be a time-honored tradition and a great setpiece for several beloved and cheerful films that perfectly use the festivities to create timeless classics. It's become a staple of many households to put on some of the most iconic and beloved holiday films for the season, with a great number of highly memorable Christmas films to choose from. However, while it always works to put on a classic like Home Alone, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, and Elf, there are still a great number of holiday films being created during the modern era.

While it may seem like a Herculean task to create a modern Christmas film that can live up to the undeniable stature of the many classics, a few successfully create similar cozy feelings perfect for the season. While every Christmas film can't attain the legacy and strengths of its predecessors, the best and most iconic Christmas films of the modern era act as a great addition to the zeitgeist of the holiday season on film.

10 'Love Hard' (2021)

Director: Hernán Jiménez

Love Hard follows the story of a lonely LA girl who, after seemingly having found her perfect match on the East Coast, decides to surprise visit him for Christmas. However, things don't go according to plan when she learns she was catfished the entire time, with her perfect partner being a completely different person. However, the person she fell for happens to live in the same town, and her catfisher offers to set them up if she pretends to be his girlfriend for the holidays so he can impress his family.

The romantic comedy has been a staple for Christmas films over the years, including a number of the most iconic holiday films being romantic comedies like Love Actually and The Holiday. Love Hard continues this trend, updating it to the conventions and trends of modern dating and its risks and benefits. Even aside from its draw and changes via the modern era, Love Hard makes perfect use of the classic conventions and stylistic choices of rom-coms to create a very classic and comfortable viewing experience.

9 'Single All the Way' (2021)

Director: Michael Mayer

Single All the Way follows the story of roommates and best friends Peter and Nick, who together embark on a scheme to help Peter deal with his family's judgment over the holidays. The duo decides to pretend they are in a relationship so Peter's family will stop bothering him about being single, yet their plans derail when Peter's mother sets him up on a blind date. This new eligible bachelor, James, proves himself to be right up Peter's alley, putting the duo's entire plan into question.

LGBTQ+ romantic comedies have only recently begun to spring up and become more commonplace and mainstream, and queer Christmas movies have become a quick favorite. Single All the Way continues the trend by providing another quintessential and classic rom-com premise, the fake dating trope, but adding unique twists and turns to make it original. Single All the Way is a great modern update of the holiday romance film, with enough heartwarming moments to make it a pleasantly enjoyable watch for the holidays.

8 'Last Christmas' (2019)

Director: Paul Feig

Last Christmas stars the brilliant Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding and follows the story of Kate, a young woman with a major habit of making bad decisions and having numerous disastrous relationships. Most recently, she finds herself in a massive pickle when she accepts to work as Santa's elf for a department store, seemingly closing herself off to any possible holiday romance. However, after she miraculously meets Tom, her life takes a surprising turn, and her luck and decision-making begin to finally improve.

While initially seeming like just another classic holiday romantic comedy, Last Christmas stands out from the crowd thanks to its numerous unexpected twists and turns throughout. It makes for a final product that is wholly unique and unconventional when it comes to what is to be expected from holiday romantic comedies while providing a nice bittersweet message about letting go. This highly experimental and surrealist approach works wonders for certain audiences, but it can feel alienating for others.

7 '8-Bit Christmas' (2021)

Director: Michael Dowse

The 2021 Max original 8-Bit Christmas follows father Jake Doyle as he recollects and tells his daughter the story of the most adventurous and impactful Christmas of his life when he was a child in the 1980s. The season was defined by the amazing and awe-inspiring Nintendo Entertainment System, a revolutionary video game system that was the cream of the crop when it came to Christmas presents. When Jake realizes that he won't be getting one for Christmas, he embarks on a massive quest across the city in order to get the system his own way.

8-Bit Christmas draws inspiration not only from classic 80s Christmas movies like A Christmas Story and Christmas Vacation but numerous other 80s coming-of-age classics like The Goonies and The Princess Bride. This, combined with the film's classic 80s nostalgia, makes for a highly enthralling and bountiful nostalgia trip. 8-Bit Christmas also works thanks in part to a number of exceptional performances throughout, especially from the likes of Neil Patrick Harris, Winslow Fegley, and Steve Zahn.

6 'Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey' (2020)

Director: David E. Talbert

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey takes place in a magical imaginary world in which imagination and creativity come to life to bring joy and delight to children worldwide. This revolution is brought on by eccentric toymaker Jeronicus Jangle, who dedicated his life to creating unbelievable toys, before abandoning his life's work after a key component was stolen. However, many years later, when Jangle's granddaughter visits him for the holidays, the duo brings life back to a magical invention that has the power to change the world.

The holiday season and musicals have gone hand in hand throughout film history, yet it's difficult to think of a modern film more brimming with creativity and delight than Jingle Jangle. The film expertly combines a unique steampunk aesthetic and world with a more grounded and multi-faceted story akin to old classics like A Christmas Carol. Brought together thanks to an unforgettable soundtrack filled with energetic jams, Jingle Jangle makes for one of the most original and inventive Christmas movies in recent memory.

5 'The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' (2022)

Director: James Gunn

A short yet sweet side story in the MCU, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special sees Drax and Mantis setting out on a mission to make this Christmas unforgettable for Quill. The team heads off to Earth in search of the perfect present, but Earth proves to be a challenge to the hapless duo, leading to a great deal of chaotic Christmas mischief.

Despite its short runtime of less than an hour, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special makes use of every available moment, filled with all the classic comedic greatness that the trilogy is so beloved for. It's a testament to the chemistry and dynamic between the Guardians as a whole and just how well they can adapt comedically to any situation, as they make a surprisingly perfect fit for holiday festivities. Its short runtime also makes it incredibly rewatchable, an easy and cozy film to have to put on and let loose for a while.

4 'Happiest Season' (2020)

Director: Clea DuVall

Hulu's 2020 Christmas rom-com Happiest Season follows couple Abby and Harper, who plan to spend the holidays at Harper's family's annual Christmas party. However, Harper still hasn't come out to her conservative family, so the duo has to hide their relationship, and Abby has to act as if she's only Harper's roommate. This creates a divide between the pair, as Abby was planning to use the holiday season as an opportunity to propose to Harper.

Happiest Season has easily been the most beloved and recognized holiday romantic comedy in recent memory, thanks in part to the spectacular blending of relatable relationship struggles and great comedic style. The film features a great array of characters and performances across the board, from the dynamic lead performances by Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis to the just as iconic side performances from the likes of Aubrey Plaza and Dan Levy.

3 'Violent Night' (2022)

Director: Tommy Wirkola

Violent Night sees a team of mercenaries break into a wealthy family's compound on Christmas Eve and take everyone inside hostage. However, the unthinkable happens, as Santa Claus finds himself on the premises in the middle of delivering presents. After the young child of the family calls out for Santa's help, he makes it his duty to go from nice to naughty and show the mercenaries a taste of their own medicine.

Action movies and Christmas go surprisingly hand in hand more often than not, especially for those who consider Die Hard a Christmas film. Violent Night fully commits to the comedic premise of "John Wick but with Santa Claus," with the perfect balance of silly hijinks and exhilarating action to make the film a cheerful blast to watch. Especially for those who are tired of the more safe and wholesome energy that overwhelms the season, Violent Night provides enough high-octane brutality and action to bring joy to any Grinch's heart.

2 'The Holdovers' (2023)

Director: Alexander Payne

The Holdovers tells the story of a student and one notorious history teacher at a New England prep school forced to remain on campus during the Christmas break. While they are initially at odds with one another, the teacher soon forms an unlikely bond with the smart yet damaged troublemaker, as well as the school's head cook, who recently lost her son in Vietnam. While remaining at odds with one another, the teacher attempts to do what he can to invoke a good Christmas experience for the young boy.

Even with its incredibly recent release, it's hard to deny the ingenious strength and capability of The Holdovers to become an instant Christmas classic for years to come. The film brilliantly harkens back to stylistic and tonal choices from 70s films while updating and modernizing them to better fit a modern climate and structure, creating a near-perfect blend. The film also features some of the year's best performances from the likes of Paul Giamatti, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and newcomer Dominic Sessa. Insightful, tender, and charming, The Holdovers is one of the most sentimental yet rewarding modern Christmas movies.

1 'Klaus' (2019)

Director: Sergio Pablos

Netflix's beloved 2019 animated adventure Klaus follows Jesper, a lackluster student of the Postal Academy sent to a small village on an island beyond the Arctic Circle where the inhabitants never use letters. However, when Jesper is about to give up his duty as the town's postman, he meets local teacher Alva and a mysterious, self-isolating carpenter named Klaus, who lives in a cabin full of handmade toys. Jesper soon enough hatches a scheme to provide joy to the inhabitants of the town as well as save his job as the postman, unknowingly setting into motion the holiday of Christmas.

Klaus is a highly original and creative realist take on the humble origins of Christmas as a whole, highly elevated thanks to its revolutionary animation style. Its implementation and inspiration from 3D into its 2D style create a visually vibrant and colorful approach that feels like a true evolution, making it among the best 2D animated movies of the 21st century. A groundbreaking Christmas film and a modern holiday classic, Klaus is a pretty perfect Christmas film, full of the necessary and heartfelt emotion that's present in all the best holiday classics.

