For many, Christmas is a time for both celebration and reflection. After 350+ days of the rat race of life, it's a time to spend with loved ones and hyper-focus on what's important in preparation for the year ahead. Movies are an essential part of the holiday season, and though there are countless Christmas movies in existence, (some of them deeply awful), some become classics for a reason. The following discusses Christmas movies that are not only festive and affecting, but genuinely great, damn near-perfect works of cinematic craft. This list does not include essential TV specials A Charlie Brown Christmas or How the Grinch Stole Christmas!. Obviously, you should watch those, too.

11 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' (1993)

Directed by Henry Selick

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Originally a box-office disappointment, Tim Burton and Henry Selick's stop-motion musical fantasy follows the thoughtful Jack Skellington (Chris Sarandon), hero of Halloweentown, though a personal crisis. Spooky routine has left him unfulfilled, and a chance encounter in Christmastown sets him on a, perhaps naive, trajectory to commandeer this competing holiday.

With jaw-dropping attention to detail in the animation, earworm songs by Danny Elfman, and an intoxicating kind of gloomy tenderness that's entirely its own, The Nightmare Before Christmas is both a cult classic and just a general classic at this point. Roger Ebert recognized the film's astonishing merits right away, giving the film his highest rating and even comparing it to watching Star Wars.

The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington, king of Halloween Town, discovers Christmas Town, but his attempts to bring Christmas to his home causes confusion.

rent

Release Date October 29, 1993 Director Henry Selick Cast Danny Elfman Catherine O'Hara , Glenn Shadix , Ken Page , William Hickey , Chris Sarandon , Paul Reubens Runtime 76 minutes Writers Caroline Thompson

10 'A Christmas Story' (1983)

Directed by Bob Clark

Image via MGM

"You'll shoot your eye out, kid." One of the best and most enduringly popular movies about childhood is told from an adult's perspective. Written by Jean Shepherd and based on his 1966 book In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash, A Christmas Story stars Peter Billingsley as 9-year-old Ralphie Parker, who relentlessly wishes for a Red Ryder BB gun for Christmas. Roger Ebert aptly described the film, set in Indiana circa 1939, as a Norman Rockwell painting filtered through the pages of Mad Magazine.

Between this and Black Christmas, Bob Clark made two of the greatest Christmas movies of all time. How the hell did he eventually go on to make Baby Geniuses, and worse, Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2? Maybe that's best left unanswered.

A Christmas Story

rent

Release Date November 18, 1983 Director Bob Clark Cast Darren McGavin , Zack Ward , Peter Billingsley , Scott Schwartz , Melinda Dillon Runtime 94 minutes Writers Jean Shepherd , Bob Clark , Leigh Brown

9 'The Shop Around the Corner' (1940)

Directed by Ernst Lubitsch

Image Via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Not remotely as well-known by mainstream audiences of today as he should be, Ernst Lubitsch was an all-time master of comedy, perhaps especially the romantic comedy. Along with 1932's Trouble in Paradise, one of his greatest is The Shop Around the Corner, starring James Stewart, Margaret Sullavan, and Frank Morgan (you know, the Wizard of Oz). It's about co-workers in pre-World War II Budapest who hate each other's guts in real life, only they're falling in love via pen pal correspondence.

The Shop Around the Corner was notably remade twice, once as the musical In the Good Old Summertime starring Judy Garland, then again in the '90s as Nora Ephron's Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan rom-com You've Got Mail. These movies have their considerable charms, but the punchy original is the undisputed king.

The Shop Around the Corner Two employees at a gift shop can barely stand each other, without realizing that they are falling in love through the post as each other's anonymous pen pal.

rent

Release Date January 12, 1940 Director Ernst Lubitsch Cast Margaret Sullavan , James Stewart , Frank Morgan , Joseph Schildkraut , Sara Haden , Felix Bressart , William Tracy , Inez Courtney Runtime 99 Minutes Writers Samson Raphaelson , Miklós László , Ben Hecht

8 'Meet Me in St. Louis' (1944)

Directed by Vincente Minnelli

Image via Loew's, Inc.

"Have yourself a merry little Christmas, let your heart be light, Next year all our troubles will be out of sight." This all-time classic Christmas tune was popularized in Vincente Minnelli's sprawling musical drama about an Illinois family's ups and downs in the lead-up to the 1904 World's Fair. Meet Me in St. Louis was a huge commercial success in its time, and is commonly cited among the best musicals ever made.

Judy Garland, already an established star here, shines. So does Margaret O'Brien in one of the most impressive and scene-stealing turns from a child actor. Film critic James Agee called Meet Me in St. Louis "a musical which even the deaf should enjoy."