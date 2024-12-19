There is an entire catalog of holiday movies that are a tradition for viewers to rewatch every year. Titles like How the Grinch Stole Christmas, It's a Wonderful Life, Miracle on 34th Street, and more are wholesome iconic movies that teach the values of love and family at Christmas. Hallmark has built an entire brand around their seasonal selections that thrive on corny romances and feel-good stories. R-rated holiday movies kick down the door with their action, language, and explicit scenes all while counting down the days until Christmas. The most rewatchable of that batch shakes up the seasonal streaming with characters and premises for after the children are nestled all snug in their beds.

Many R-rated holiday movies build a foundation on the Christmas season, while others utilize it as a backdrop. From gritty depictions of Santa to holiday horror, these movies are a reprieve from the continuous reminder of what the season is about. They maintain their rewatchability for the debates they spark, the laughs they get, the boundaries they break, and the peak under the veil of an authentic idea of a holiday.

10 'Trading Places' (1983)

Directed by John Landis

Image via Paramount Pictures

For many viewers seeking a seasonal-themed movie, they don't need an in-your-face onslaught of gift-giving, cookie bake-offs, Christmas tree cuttings, and more. There's a select viewing audience that wants a movie like Trading Places that lets them know it's Christmastime and uses the season to push the narrative in select moments (like that dirty Santa costume bit). The rewatchable 80s comedy stars Dan Aykroyd and Eddie Murphy as two men from opposite worlds, one an investor and the other a street hustler, whose lives are socially reversed as part of a bet by wealthy brokers. Realizing they've been duped as part of a game of entertainment, the pair scheme to turn the tables.

Trading Place's comedic rewatchability capitalizes on themes of greed and flips the holiday standard on its head by the time the credits roll. Many of its R-rated elements have not aged well, but the social satire film remains a staple in holiday rerun lineups. For those seeking a much edgier movie away from the wonder of Santa and the emotional feels of family time, Trading Places is that movie.

9 'Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale' (2010)

Directed by Jalmari Helander

Image via Oscilloscope Laboratories

While most holiday seasons are about rewatching the same movies over and over again, Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale is a unique fantasy horror film that hasn't worn out its welcome in the genre. The movie takes viewers to northern Finland where the reindeer population is being massacred and children are going missing. When a cagey drilling project uncovers a mysterious underground tomb, the local boys from the mountain homestead nearby, Pietari (Onni Tommila) and Juuso (Ilmari Järvenpää), believe it is that of what seems to be an evil Santa Claus.

Unfortunately, there are fan-favorite R-rated holiday classics that get tired year after year, losing their luster and magnetic thrills. Rare Exports is not one of them. It's a unique hybrid of dark comedy and holiday horror. While lesser-known, it is unexpectedly rewatchable by giving horror audiences a solid Christmas-themed narrative that doesn't fall victim to B-movie-style slasher villains, poor special effects, and empty narratives used as filler for violence.

8 'Violent Night' (2022)

Directed by Tommy Wirkola

Image via Universal

Time for some season's beatings with this action-hero Santa Claus. As a wealthy family prepares for their Christmas Eve, a group of mercenaries seeking millions of dollars in the compound's vault take the family hostage. What they don't realize is Santa (David Harbour) has dropped in, and he's in no mood for reindeer games, taking out the burglars one by one. From Harbour's perfect casting of a disgruntled do-gooder to the infusion of comedy into every scene of combat, Violent Night earned its rewatchable holiday status immediately.

R-rated Christmas movies give mature audiences versions of Santa Claus that are designed to entertain instead of wonder. The title suggests exactly what the film entails becoming essentially the R-rated version of Home Alone. Violent Night was a sleeper pick in 2022 and is destined to become a cult classic.

7 'The Night Before' (2015)

Directed by Jonathan Levine

Image via Sony Pictures

Even the Christmas movie genre needs an R-rated buddy comedy. The Night Before depicts the chaotic last Christmas Eve three lifelong friends (Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Seth Rogan, and Anthony Mackie) will spend together before moving on to new chapters in their lives. While the movie is rooted in the sentimentality and nostalgia of the holiday, The Night Before is wholeheartedly a stoner comedy about an epic last hurrah.

This rewatchable holiday movie also features the importance and irreplaceable value placed on chosen families. Fans of The Night Before return to it for several selling points, whether that be the Seth Rogan-style humor, being an R-rated Christmas movie to shake up the holiday streaming, an adventure comedy, or simply because it is an authentic portrayal of friendship and flaws instead of a sugar-coated Hallmark-style buddy movie.