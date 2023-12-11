There are plenty of yearly holidays celebrated throughout the world, and many of the biggest ones have movies attached to them. There are movies that capture the spirit of Valentine's Day, there are movies that are best watched around Easter, the horror genre is intrinsically tied to Halloween, and 2023 even graced cinema with a noteworthy Thanksgiving film, appropriately titled Thanksgiving. But no time of the year gets represented quite as often in cinema as Christmastime, perhaps owing to the fact that it's a holiday which - alongside New Year's Eve - concludes every single year.

There are distinct visual elements of Christmas (snow, colors like red and green, warm clothing, etc.) that look good on screen, and it's a time of year when many have time off work, which gives people more time to watch movies. More free time means more Christmas movies getting made each and every year, because there's clearly a real market for them. With such a vast ocean of Christmas movies, it can be difficult to seek out some of the very best, but that's what the following intends to do. It's a ranking of iconic Christmas movies and a few offbeat titles that capture a Christmas feel while also being a little subversive or unexpected, all ranked below from great to greatest.

25 '2046' (2004)

Director: Wong Kar-wai

Close

Wong Kar-wai has been behind some of the greatest romantic dramas of the last few decades, though isn't afraid to branch out genre-wise, with some crime/thrillers and even a couple of action movies found within his filmography. But it's 2046 that's perhaps his most adventurous, daring, and ambitious film to date, with this being a romantic drama that functions as a Christmas movie (at least a little) while also being a great work of science fiction.

2046 serves as something of a sequel (not necessarily directly) to Days of Being Wild and In the Mood for Love, with parts of it being set in the 1960s and parts of it being set in the titular year. There are various sequences somewhat connected throughout, many of them set around Christmastime and centered on the various relationships a sci-fi author has had with numerous women. It doesn't scream Christmas with a capital C, necessarily, but it's an absorbing and worthwhile watch for those who want something a little different to watch during the holiday season.

2046 Release Date September 29, 2004 Director Kar Wai Wong Cast Tony Leung Chiu Wai , Li Gong , Faye Wong , Takuya Kimura , Ziyi Zhang , Carina Lau Rating R Runtime 129 Main Genre Drama

Rent on Google Play

24 'Scrooged' (1988)

Director: Richard Donner

Image via Paramount Pictures

Exactly 10 years before he starred in his first (of many) Wes Anderson movies, Bill Murray played the protagonist of Scrooged, a movie that functions as something of an update of the classic Christmas story by Charles Dickens, A Christmas Carol. Murray's character isn't named Ebenezer Scrooge (maybe because very few people go by the name Ebenezer anymore), but his Frank Cross is indeed a stand-in for the main character of A Christmas Carol.

Cross is a generally cross and unpleasant man, with relationship problems and enough general heartlessness for him to fire an employee on Christmas Eve without batting an eye. Expectedly for an adaptation like this - even a loose one - this prompts a group of ghosts to visit Cross and get him to rethink his past actions. It's a funny and well-executed take on a familiar story, and even worth a watch for the humbugs who might otherwise be tired of A Christmas Carol adaptations.

Watch on Paramount+

23 'The Silent Partner' (1978)

Director: Daryl Duke

Image via Pan-Canadian Film Distributors

The Silent Partner is a Christmas movie that can be counted among the most underrated of the holiday's films as well as one of the more subversive/unlikely. It's definitely not the kind of Christmas film that's suitable for the whole family, because it's a relatively mature/gritty - as well as darkly funny - movie that certainly isn't wholesome by any means. Then again, there's arguably a need for such movies to counteract the otherwise heartwarming and sweet Christmas movies out there.

This classic from the 1970s is predominantly about a robber dressed as Santa Claus pulling off a bank heist, and the various consequences that follow as a result. It's a crime/thriller with plenty of unusual twists and turns, and it utilizes its Christmas setting - much of it playing out in the days immediately before the holiday - well. The Silent Partner is a little strange and unsettling, sure, but its subversive qualities as a Christmas "classic" help make it memorable.

Rent on Apple TV

22 'Christmas in August' (1998)

Director: Hur Jin-ho

Christmas in August is another acclaimed movie with an overall Christmas feel (to some extent) that tends to fly under the radar. It's a moving and effective South Korean romance movie that understandably - from its title alone - pushes against the conventions of Christmas movies by being set during the Northern Hemisphere's summer months, with all the sweltering hot weather that can entail.

Narratively, Christmas in August is unafraid to be a sentimental tearjerker kind of film, as it revolves around two people who strike up a romance, though one doesn't know how to tell the other that he's recently been diagnosed with a terminal illness. It's about capturing the spirit of Christmas and the positive feelings that can come with it at a time of year not closely associated with Christmas, and it manages to be a unique and genuinely emotional viewing experience as a result.

Rent on Google Play

21 'White Christmas' (1954)

Director: Michael Curtiz

Image via Paramount Pictures

An iconic musical movie that also ranks as one of many great movies released in 1954, White Christmas is one of those long-established Christmas films that's been beloved for decades at this point. It's the sort of older film where you can understand where the plot will go long before things wrap up, but that doesn't matter too much when things are charming and entertaining (there are two guys, and they meet two girls - can you make it any more obvious?).

White Christmas, as a result, becomes something of a feature-length excuse to showcase various song-and-dance and comedic sequences more so than something designed to tell an intricate story, but that's okay. It's a comforting and old-fashioned movie that's very easy to watch regardless of one's age, and only the most staunchly opposed to the musical genre will likely be able to entirely resist it.

white christmas Release Date October 14, 1954 Director Michael Curtiz Cast Bing Crosby , Danny Kaye , Rosemary Clooney , Vera-Ellen , Dean Jagger , Mary Wickes Rating NR Runtime 120 Genres Romance Comedy , Musical

Rent on Apple TV

20 'Arthur Christmas' (2011)

Director: Sarah Smith

One of the more recent family Christmas movies to establish something of a classic status, Arthur Christmas is a movie that focuses on one of Santa's children, Arthur Claus. It was one of the first movies by Aardman Animations to most prominently use computer animation instead of the claymation the company's most well-known for (and there may be more of those to come, given recent news suggesting the clay the company has is in limited supply).

The plot of Arthur Christmas follows what happens when the titular Arthur finds out that Santa and his elves overlooked one child on Christmas Eve, resulting in millions of kids getting presents and one missing out. He sets out to right the wrong and in turn, live up to his father's legacy, with this foundation (coupled with expectedly impressive animation) leading to a funny and charming Christmas film.

Watch on Max

19 'Kiss Kiss Bang Bang' (2005)

Director: Shane Black

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

No single filmmaker seems to love Christmas quite as much as Shane Black loves Christmas, as many of the films that carry his name - sometimes he's the writer, and sometimes he also directs - incorporate elements of the holiday. But Black doesn't make typical Christmas movies, as he's also a big fan of buddy comedies, action films, and crime/thriller movies, with Kiss Kiss Bang Bang being one film that dips its toes into all of those categories.

Three years before Iron Man, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang was arguably the first movie of several to establish Robert Downey Jr.'s comeback, as he excels here playing a fast-talking and very unlucky man who finds himself lost within a typically twisty film noir-type plot. Downey Jr.'s paired excellently with Val Kilmer, who's perhaps at his best here, too, and the fact that much of this engaging comedy/mystery/crime/thriller movie plays out during the holiday season is really just icing on this neo-noir cake.

Rent on Apple TV

18 'Klaus' (2019)

Director: Sergio Pablos

Image via Netflix

It's possible to call Klaus a fairly underrated Christmas movie, though it could simply be the case that it needs a little more time to become a well-established and continually rewatched classic. Klaus is a Christmas movie that feels more aimed at kids than an older audience, but adults will still be able to appreciate its unique animation and much of the humor, ensuring it's not exclusively a film for children.

The title character is a mysterious carpenter/toymaker who strikes up an odd bond with a young postal delivery worker who's so bad at his job he's assigned to a small town where very few letters are sent. In typical kid's movie fashion (and as is expected for seasonal tales), the two main characters in Klaus grow close and learn to appreciate/work with their differences, leading to well-earned emotional payoffs and an overall large amount of charm.

Watch on Netflix

17 'The Holdovers' (2023)

Director: Alexander Payne

Image via Focus Features

Alexander Payne has made a career out of writing and directing films about social outcasts and otherwise quirky individuals who usually (though not always) have good hearts below their colder exteriors. His most recent film, The Holdovers, has already established itself as a great Christmas movie, despite it being a great deal newer than much of the established holiday canon.

The Holdovers centers on a prep school instructor who's told to stay on campus over the holiday break and look over the small number of students who don't have a home to go to or visit over the holidays. He strikes up a slow-building and initially reluctant friendship with one, leading to a moving story about lost souls connecting with a helping of humor attached so that things don't get too grim. The Holdovers balances comedy and drama extremely well, and contains some of 2023's best performances.

The Holdovers Release Date November 10, 2023 Director Alexander Payne Cast Paul Giamatti , Da'Vine Joy Randolph , Dominic Sessa , Carrie Preston Rating R Runtime 133 minutes Genres Comedy , Drama

16 'Home Alone' (1990)

Director: Chris Columbus

Image via 20th Century Studios

The same year he turned in an Oscar-winning performance in Goodfellas, Joe Pesci - alongside Daniel Stern - also played a criminal in Home Alone, though this one's more family-friendly and less intense than that aforementioned gangster movie (which nevertheless does have some scenes set during Christmas). The star of Home Alone, however, is Macaulay Culkin, with the film being all about how his character survives getting left behind by his family who board a plane and go on holidays without him.

There's an inherent childlike fantasy to the premise of Home Alone, being centered on how an eight-year-old boy would enjoy such a thing happening, though everything gets a little more hectic when two burglars target his family's house. This leads to plenty of slapstick violence and over-the-top comedy, as an eight-year-old outsmarts two much older men, all the while Kevin's family members frantically work out how they can get home to their son.

Watch on Disney+

15 'Meet Me in St. Louis' (1944)

Director: Vincente Minnelli

Image via Loew's, Inc.

A cheery Christmas classic made while much of the world was at war, Meet Me in St. Louis likely served as pleasant escapist entertainment for what's safe to call a dark decade in human history. Fittingly enough, the narrative takes place in the past, with events unfolding during the early years of the 20th century. The narrative is centered on four sisters and the way they deal with an upcoming move from St. Louis, Missouri to New York City.

Given Meet Me in St. Louis spans a number of months, it's not 100% a Christmas film the way some others might be, though enough scenes take place around the purported most wonderful time of the year for it to ultimately qualify as a Christmas movie. It's widely beloved for being one of Judy Garland's best-known movies, and effectively captures Christmas iconography plus an overall holiday feel while also being a classic and entertaining musical.

Meet Me in St. Louis Release Date November 28, 1944 Director Vincente Minnelli Cast Judy Garland , Margaret O'Brien , Mary Astor , Lucille Bremer , Leon Ames , Tom Drake Runtime 113 Genres Romance Family , Comedy , Musical

Watch on Max

14 'Elf' (2003)

Director: Jon Favreau

Close

Starring Will Ferrell and James Caan (in perhaps his most well-known movie that isn't The Godfather), Elf has risen in popularity since its 2003 release to become a well-recognized Christmas staple. Sure, it was already well-liked upon release, but it's stood the test of time as much as one can expect a movie that's now more than 20 years old to have done.

Ferrell plays Buddy, the film's protagonist, who's raised as an elf at the North Pole, only to realize that he may not be an elf as he grows older (and considerably taller than those around him). This sets him on a personal quest to find his real father, a grouchy publisher based in New York City, with Elf ultimately being about how the two at first clash and then bond. It's Christmas movie 101 kind of stuff, but it's an overall very pleasant watch and also benefits from being pretty funny all around.

Watch on Hulu

13 'Tokyo Godfathers' (2003)

Director: Satoshi Kon

Image via Sony Pictures Entertainment Japan

An all-time classic anime movie by one of the greatest filmmakers to ever work in Japanese animation, Satoshi Kon, Tokyo Godfathers skillfully updates and reimagines the classic John Wayne/John Ford Western, 3 Godfathers. The film is about three unlikely people who together have to look after an infant they find either abandoned or lost, leading to them also trying to find the parents of the child on Christmas Eve.

Satoshi Kon was best known for making mind-bending and oftentimes intense psychological thrillers, but Tokyo Godfathers also demonstrates his (perhaps surprising) ability to make something that's both a little more grounded and wholeheartedly a Christmas movie. It's a film that's both funny and moving in parts, has endearing characters involved in a simple yet satisfying story, and is overall brought to life with some fantastically creative animation.

Watch on Hoopla

12 'A Christmas Story' (1983)

Director: Bob Clark

Image via MGM

A movie that calls itself something as broad as A Christmas Story pretty much has to be a classic Christmas story to earn such a title, but thankfully, this film manages to be just that. A Christmas Story is ultimately family-friendly, for the most part, yet also has a little edge and cynicism to it, given that much of the film revolves around a rather chaotic young boy named Ralph, and his continual attempts to convince his parents he should get given a B.B. gun for Christmas.

As far as Christmas movies that are also cult classics go, A Christmas Story might well be the most notable, as it became more popular sometime after its initial release than it was when it first hit theaters. It balances being a little irreverent with also being appropriate for all ages in a way that's honestly impressive from a writing perspective, and it's also the sort of iconic film that anyone who enjoys getting into the festive spirit has to watch at least once in their lives.

A Christmas Story Release Date November 18, 1983 Director Bob Clark Cast Melinda Dillon , Darren McGavin , Peter Billingsley , Ian Petrella , Scott Schwartz , R.D. Robb Rating PG Runtime 94 Genres Comedy , Family

Watch on Max

11 'The Muppet Christmas Carol' (1992)

Director: Brian Henson

Image via Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

Even if you're tired of the idea of watching another film adaptation of A Christmas Carol, perhaps the fact that this 1992 take on the tale has both The Muppets and the great Michael Caine in its cast would inevitably sway you. The appropriately titled The Muppet Christmas Carol, as such, is exactly what you'd expect it to be, but it's also charming and creative enough that it proves difficult to resist, no matter how much A Christmas Carol fatigue may have set in.

The Muppet Christmas Carol is a largely comedic take on the well-worn story, and throws in some musical numbers for good measure, all the while not discarding all of the story's more serious and heartfelt moments. It's a movie that inevitably aims to do quite a lot within its runtime, but it's all assembled well and grounded by a surprisingly great Michael Caine performance; one that the actor was unafraid to take seriously and add dramatic heft to.

Watch on Disney+

10 'Holiday Inn' (1942)

Director: Mark Sandrich

Image via Paramount Pictures

An iconic film from 1942 that hasn't aged perfectly in 80+ years, to say the least, Holiday Inn is still worth highlighting as an iconic Christmas film and one that captures elements of the holiday period undeniably well. Befitting its title, Holiday Inn takes place over numerous holidays over the span of a year, though given it opens around Christmastime and then concludes during Christmastime the following year, the holiday it's most associated with is Christmas.

It follows a group of dancers who compete and fall in love while working at the titular Holiday Inn, with this fairly simple premise just being an excuse to have lots of great song-and-dance numbers. Given the cast includes legendary musical actors like Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire, it definitely excels in such areas, even if the film's more dated aspects may weigh the overall experience down to some extent for some viewers watching it in modern times.

holiday inn Release Date July 10, 1942 Director Mark Sandrich Cast Bing Crosby , Fred Astaire , Marjorie Reynolds , Virginia Dale , Walter Abel , Louise Beavers Rating NR Runtime 100 Main Genre Comedy

Rent on Apple TV

9 'The Shop Around the Corner' (1940)

Director: Ernst Lubitsch

Images via Leow's, INC

Though James Stewart is most closely associated with another iconic Christmas film from the 1940s, The Shop Around the Corner is one that's arguably just as worthy of attention. The shop from the title is experiencing great business in the lead-up to the holiday season, but two employees who work there (played by Stewart and Margaret Sullavan) both continually find themselves clashing over just about anything a pair of people could clash over.

Both start to develop feelings for the people they're pen pals with, and in a twist of fate, everything changes when they discover they're both each other's pen pals. It's one of those early rom-coms that helped lay the groundwork for what the romantic comedy genre would later develop into, so it's no surprise to see The Shop Around the Corner is something that's been effectively remade (or at least updated) before, most notably with 1998's You've Got Mail.

The Shop Around the Corner Release Date January 12, 1940 Cast Frank Morgan , James Stewart Runtime 1 hr 39 min Genres Romantic Comedy

Watch on Max

8 'Love Actually' (2003)

Director: Richard Curtis

Close

Love Actually can be a divisive and certainly imperfect film, and perhaps there are people out there who hate it, actually. Yet for others, it's a movie that feels like essential viewing every time Christmas comes around, and there is perhaps an argument to be made that it's the most popular Christmas movie released in the 21st century so far.

Given it follows numerous characters all experiencing emotions - good and bad - that can be linked to love, perhaps it's the sort of film where one can focus on the parts they like and gloss over parts they don't. Such is the benefit of movies with large ensemble casts that tell a range of stories within the one runtime, though each segment of the film has one thing in common: it takes place as Christmas is approaching. As such, Love Actually is up there with the "most Christmassy" of all Christmas movies, and for that, it does have to be acknowledged as a holiday classic, even if some might only wish to acknowledge it begrudgingly.

Love Actually Release Date September 7, 2003 Director Richard Curtis Cast Bill Nighy , Gregor Fisher , Rory MacGregor , Colin Firth , Sienna Guillory , Liam Neeson Rating R Runtime 135 minutes Main Genre Comedy

Watch on AMC

7 'Miracle on 34th Street' (1947)

Director: George Seaton

Image via 20th Century Fox

There are plenty of Christmas movies that feature (or at least seem to feature) Santa Claus as a character, with Miracle on 34th Street being one of the most well-known of these. The plot of the film revolves around a man who has a striking resemblance to the most well-known figure/living embodiment of Christmas, and the events that transpire when people disagree about whether the man is telling the truth about being the real Santa Claus or not.

Miracle on 34th Street received a generally well-regarded remake in 1994, but it's one of those cases where it's hard to top the original. This 1947 classic still holds up well for a film of its age, and tells a well-crafted story that's proven more than capable of capturing the hearts and minds of people of all ages for generations now, and it will surely continue to be regarded as a classic as the decades go on.

Miracle on 34th Street Release Date June 11, 1947 Director George Seaton Cast Maureen O'Hara , John Payne , Edmund Gwenn , Gene Lockhart , Natalie Wood , Porter Hall Rating G Runtime 96 Main Genre Comedy

Watch on Disney+

6 'Carol' (2015)

Director: Todd Haynes

Image via StudioCanal

First and foremost, Carol feels like an excellent romance/drama film before being a great Christmas movie, but it does undoubtedly fall into both camps. It takes place during the holiday season in 1952, and its story revolves around the romance that develops between a young woman who works in a department store and an older woman who lives a seemingly normal (by the standards of the '50s) married life.

Carol takes what feels like a very grounded approach to such a premise, but it works exceedingly well as a naturalistic romance/drama, benefiting greatly from the direction of Todd Haynes and the lead performances of the always-great Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara. It's one of those stealth Christmas movies, in a way, not immediately jumping out as one that typically represents such a time of year, but nevertheless emerging as a great - and surprisingly heartwarming - modern holiday classic.

Watch on Netflix