Christmas can be a stressful time. Planning parties, coordinating relatives, and braving over-crowded shopping centers is enough to set anyone on edge. That stress might send some viewers running for the comforting delights of a classic Christmas comedy or a heart-warming holiday romance movie, but sometimes the best way to relieve that tension is to watch someone else do the stressing for couple of hours. After watching some protagonists deal with psychotic slashers or gun-toting terrorists, the in-laws won't seem so bad.

Holiday thrillers can come in a variety of flavors. Whether it's the peppermint bite of an erotic mystery or the gingerbread spice of a spy conspiracy, there are enough Christmas films that are equal parts thrills and chills to fill Santa's sack of gifts. For any viewers looking for Christmas set movies that are guaranteed to get their blood pumping, these ten options provide the perfect white-knuckle sleigh ride.

10 'Carry-On' (2024)

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra

It's never too early to celebrate a new Christmas movie. Carry-On stars Taron Egerton as a TSO having the worst Christmas of his life as he's put into a deadly game of cat and mouse by a very dangerous holiday traveler, played by Jason Bateman. It all amounts to one of Netflix's most wildly entertaining action thrillers.

Director Jaume Collet-Serra could make this kind of taut thriller in his sleep by now, and he gets a lot of mileage out of the airport setting. Holiday travel usually brings out the worst in people, and Bateman excels when he gets to play a conniving, slithery villain in a psychological thriller. Audiences should skip the holiday trip this year, book a stay-cation and add this solid little thriller to their Netflix cue.

9 'Better Watch Out' (2016)

Directed by Chris Peckover

If Kevin McCallister from Home Alone never learned any lessons and aged up into a toxic tween, he'd be something like the central character in Better Watch Out, a twisted home invasion holiday horror movie that would make most babysitters think twice before trying to pick up some extra holiday cash. Levi Miller gives a performance that is as infuriatingly entitled as it is chillingly sadistic.

The film is filled with enough twists to keep viewers on the edge of their seats, and is far more than just the horror version of Home Alone that it was marketed as. Babysitting a bratty kid on Christmas may be no one's idea of fun, but eating microwave popcorn and streaming Red One would be an absolute delight compared to taking on a sociopath in a Christmas sweater.

8 'Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale' (2010)

Directed by Jalmari Helander

There have been plenty of killer Santas in movies. Whether supernatural, robotic, or a deranged clown, St. Nick has had his name dragged through the murderous mud plenty. In Rare Exports, an overlooked Finnish horror comedy, a young boy and his hunter father find themselves face to face with a mysterious man they believe may be the real Santa, just in the form of a scrawny naked man who likes to bite ears off.

Before he was killing off Nazis in his bonkers action film Sisu, director Jalmari Helander made this wild original, based on his own short film. It's the kind of crazy movie that colors well outside the lines, melding genres and tones with abandon. Strap in and hold on for a wild Christmas carnival ride.

7 'Three Days of the Condor' (1975)

Directed by Sydney Pollack

'Tis the season for cloaks and daggers. Three Days of the Condor is one of the best conspiracy thrillers of the 20th century, as well as a cold-blooded Christmas movie, as Robert Redford's bookish CIA analyst goes on the run through the holidays after his entire New York office is murdered.

Redford is great in this kind of everyman role, and he has crackling chemistry alongside Faye Dunaway as his unwitting accomplice, along with Max Von Sydow as an ice-cold assassin. Sydney Pollack directs the film with a post-Watergate paranoia, and the New York City setting adds a perfectly chilly atmosphere. Watch this alongside Enemy of the State for a double feature of Christmas conspiracy thrillers.

6 'The Long Kiss Goodnight' (1996)

Directed by Renny Harlin

Uninvited Christmas guests can be a major inconvenience, especially when they come bearing guns instead of gifts along with thoughts of revenge. That's the predicament facing Geena Davis in the criminally overlooked action movie The Long Kiss Goodnight. Davis plays a suburban schoolteacher with amnesia, who discovers she has a past as a trained assassin, setting off a chain of ever more explosive events.

Written by the Christmas-obsessed Shane Black, the movie plays like a pulpier, more festive version of The Bourne Identity. Davis is terrific as both the suburbanite mom and her killer alter ego, and she's got great support in Craig Bierko, Brian Cox, and Samuel L. Jackson, who called his role here as an unscrupulous private investigator his favorite of all time. This is a killer Christmas thriller to remember.