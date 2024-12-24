The holiday season means it’s time for essential holiday movie viewing. Over the years, favorites have included such beloved classics as A Christmas Story, Elf, Home Alone, and It’s a Wonderful Life, to name a few. Many of these titles have stood the test of time and are regularly viewed every year during the holiday season, but a few other Christmas movies have often fallen under the radar.

While there are no set criteria to make a Christmas film — other than having to take place during the holiday season — it usually takes time for a Christmas film to become a classic. With the variety of underrated holiday films released in the past few decades, some have set to be ranked alongside many of the classics we know today. So, for this holiday season, take some time to discover what could be one of your new favorite Christmas movies. These are the most underrated movies to watch this Christmas, worthy holiday efforts that deserve all the acclaim in the world.

10 'Violent Night' (2022)

Directed by Tommy Wirkola

If you have any desire to see Santa Claus go full John McClane, then Violent Night is right up your chimney—er, alley. The R-rated Christmas action comedy stars David Harbour as Santa Claus, who learns that the wealthy family of a home he’s delivering presents to on Christmas Eve has been taken hostage by a group of armed mercenaries led by “Scrooge” (John Leguizamo). From there, Santa must fight the mercenaries and save the family, leading to joyful and triumphantly violent results.

Many Christmas films have featured various depictions of Santa Claus as mostly a kind-hearted and jolly soul. However, Violent Night takes a different approach by making him a cynical drunk who also happens to be a badass fighter. While the film yielded mostly positive reviews—with some negatively saying the premise did not go far enough — Harbour’s performance makes it worth sitting through, as well as being a bloody good time. Violent Night may not be a heartfelt family holiday film, but its Die Hard-inspired story and entertaining action are enough to put on this Christmas season.

9 'Let It Snow' (2019)

Directed by Luke Snellin

Christmas-themed romantic comedies are quite common, and Netflix’s Let It Snow is one of many entries in the subgenre that feels familiar but still finds humor and heart during the holiday season. The teen film is adapted from the young adult anthology novel Let It Snow: Three Holiday Romances with three intertwining stories written by John Green, Maureen Johnson, and Lauren Myracle. When a snowstorm hits a small town in Illinois, a group of high school students, all dealing with differing issues, wind up together on Christmas Eve.

Let It Snow boasts a big ensemble cast, including Isabela Merced, Shameik Moore, Kiernan Shipka, Mitchell Hope, Odeya Rush, and Jacob Batalon, to name a few. The film is like a teen version of fellow Christmas rom-com Love Actually, with multiple storylines about love. However, the film keeps its focus on three stories that all have bigger connections to each other and come together strongly in the end. It may not be a groundbreaking holiday film, but Let It Snow is worth it for a warm and comfortable viewing, especially if you're stuck in a snowstorm.

8 'Happiest Season' (2020)

Directed by Clea Duvall

In the growing popularity of Christmas romantic comedies, one that stands out is Happiest Season. Written and directed by Clea Duvall, the film is notable for being one of the first LGBTQ Christmas rom-coms by a major studio. Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis star as Abby and Harper, respectively, a lesbian couple who are visiting the latter’s family for Christmas. But there’s one big problem: Harper has never told them that she’s a lesbian. From there, the two women must pretend that they’re just friends due to Harper’s fear of how her conservative parents might react to the truth.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, TriStar Pictures changed the release of Happiest Season from theatrical to streaming on Hulu. Thankfully, it became a streaming success, receiving praise for its humor, heart, and positive LGBTQ+ representation. The biggest heartstring-tugging moments come from Kristen Stewart’s sympathetic performance as Abby, who hates Christmas and just wants to be who she is with the woman she loves without having to hide. This is the core of what Happiest Season is all about; with Christmas being a time for love and family, it should also be about acceptance.

7 'Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey' (2020)

Directed by David E. Talbert

In 2020, two Netflix movie musicals starring Keegan-Michael Key were released. One of them was The Prom, based on the Broadway musical and generating lots of buzz with its star-studded cast. But a month before that, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Movie landed on Netflix with less fanfare but better reviews. Set in a fictional Victorian-era/steampunk-esque world, it follows Jeronicus Jangle (Forest Whitaker), once a happy and imaginative toymaker who lost everything due to the betrayal of his apprentice Gustafson (Key). But when his adventurous granddaughter Journey (Madelen Mills) comes to visit, Jeronicus slowly becomes inspired to create again.

Written and directed by David E. Talbert, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is unapologetically filled with inspirational holiday spirit and humor, especially due to the banter between Key and the CGI matador toy voiced by Ricky Martin. What makes much of the film work are the endearing performances, the elaborate production design, and the impressive musical numbers, with songs written and composed by John Legend and Philip Lawrence. With its whimsical tone and message, Jingle Jangle is the kind of ideal musical to watch with your family during the holiday season.

6 'Anna and the Apocalypse' (2017)

Directed by John McPhail

Speaking of Christmas musicals, how about one that’s also a zombie teen movie? This is where Anna and the Apocalypse comes in. Directed by John McPhail and from a script penned by Alan McDonald and the late Ryan McHenry, the 2017 film centers around a zombie invasion in the small town of Little Haven, Scotland, during the holiday season. Teenager Anna (Ella Hunt) and her friends fight off the undead with hopes of surviving and reaching their friends and family in time—and sometimes they sing.

Anna and the Apocalypse has been best described as Shaun of the Dead meets High School Musical during Christmastime, and it’s a great example of how genre mashups can work if done well. Through all the zombie violence and holiday fare, the film Anna and the Apocalypse works best as a coming-of-age tale. The film still has enough heart, and much of that is due to the impressive musical numbers. Through its wild premise and entertaining execution, Anna and the Apocalypse is delightful fun and a truly underrated gem of a holiday flick.